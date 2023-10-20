The Air looks like nothing else on the road. It’s not as big as it might appear in pictures (it’s just under five metres long, so a smidge more than a BMW 5 Series), and it has a modern sci-fi look that is not shouty, garish or ostentatious. Cool – that’s the word. It doesn’t seek to shock but will turn heads with its sleek, low-slung and atypical proportions. I think it will age well, too.

Much of the technology in the Air is Lucid’s own work. It is built on the firm’s own skateboard electric architecture that is designed to allow for the best packaging possible to maximise interior space above. The compact twin electric motors are of Lucid’s own design, with the transmission, differential and inverter all integrated within the motor.

Combined, these motors produce 808bhp and 885lb ft, which are quite remarkable figures that explain the 3.0sec 0-60mph time in spite of the all-aluminium Air’s 2360kg kerb weight. If that power output in our four-wheel-drive Grand Touring model isn’t enough, Lucid also offers a Performance version, which has 1036bhp and a 0-60mph time of 2.6sec.

The focus of the Air is not only on performance but efficiency, too (indeed, it's the most important thing of all for EVs, as ex-CEO Peter Rawlinson told us). The battery, again designed in-house by Lucid, is a vast 112kWh, which gives it a range on the US EPA testing cycle of up to 516 miles, depending on the model. The battery can also be replenished as quickly as almost any EV yet seen, thanks to its 300kW charging speed. Find a 350kW DC charger and 300 miles of range can be added in just 21 minutes.

Lucid has focused obsessively on maximising efficiency to achieve that range, not only through its battery chemistry but also through giving it a slippery shape, optimised aero and, as the car’s designer Derek Jenkins says, “reducing and minimising absolutely everything”.

Examples include the headlights, which at just 27mm tall are the lowest in the industry, and the fact that the Air sits around 4cm lower than a typical saloon, which is a by-product of the compact design of the drivetrain. The result of all this work is a drag coefficient of just 0.2 – another remarkable figure in this most intriguing of cars.