Large Stellantis EVs to get 500-mile range and Hellcat power

Stellantis has revealed a new electric car platform that will accommodate batteries big enough for 500 miles of range and "extreme" powertrains with more grunt than a Hellcat V8.

The new STLA Large platform is related to the STLA Medium platform, which is designed for EVs measuring between 4.7 and 4.9 metres long and recently made its production debut under the new Peugeot e-3008.

It's likewise "BEV-native", but it can also accommodate hybrid powertrains and is compatible with front-, rear- and four-wheel-drive powertrains.

This new platform is designed for the largest cars in the Stellantis portfolio (measuring between 4.76m and 5.13m long), which the company said will take the form of crossovers, SUVs and lower-slung cars in the D and E segments.

The prevailing focus is on the US market, but Stellantis has confirmed that some European factories, including the Alfa Romeo one in Cassino, Italy, will be adapted to build STLA Large EVs for local sale.

It will first be used for a pair of models from Dodge and Jeep, understood to be the Charger muscle car and Wagoneer S SUV, the latter of which has now been confirmed as a global model that's likely to come to the UK.

Alfa Romeo will then use STLA Large for a range-topping luxury SUV in the vein of the BMW iX and an electric Giulia saloon replacement, while Maserati is set to launch a closely related EV replacement for the Levante SUV at around the same time.

The platform will underpin eight production cars – including at least one from Chrysler, which currently sells only the Pacifica MPV – by the end of 2026, Stellantis said.

Individual brands will make statements about their plans for STLA Large from later this year. The relevant EVs from Dodge and Jeep are due on sale within a matter of months.