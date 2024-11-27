BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The best large SUVs - driven, rated and ranked

From vast seven-seaters, to off-roading going workhorses. These are our favourite large SUVs

Sam Phillips
News
8 mins read
27 November 2024

The very best large SUVs go beyond your common-or-garden sports utility vehicles to offer far more than just the basics. 

Indeed, they major on spaciousness, practicality and versatility, but they deliver a luxury air to their persona that makes them that bit more appealing in the broader SUV landscape.

While hybridisation and electrification have fuelled a new breed of cars, it's the SUV that has brought the most seismic of shockwaves to the automotive industry. 

Gone are the days where drivers called upon an estate car or even a big saloon to serve as the go-to family wagon.

Nowadays, the large SUV reigns supreme, and it's easy to see why when such models offer a supple ride, a premium cabin and more often than not, and seven-seats

Some are tuned to deliver a dynamic drive to rival executive saloons; others configured with that go-anywhere attitude we see more readily in dedicated off-roaders and 4x4s.

But if we're honest, a large SUV is more likely to be seen prowling suburbs than off a beaten track in the countryside.

And you needn’t have your large SUV with a traditional ICE powertrain. There are plenty of pure-electric and plug-in hybrid options, too, that bring appealing economy figures and BIK-busting tax benefits for company car drivers.  

Our top pick is the Range Rover Sport, which we think is the best large SUV on sale for its luxury feel, spacious and upmarket cabin and broad capabilites. 

Keep reading as we reveal the best large SUVs which nail the fundamentals of spaciousness and practicality, but go beyond the basics to offer buyers even greater value for money. 

1. Range Rover Sport

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/range-rover-sport-front-cornering-best_large_suvs.jpg
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: luxury

Neatly balancing proper off-road credentials with the dynamism and poise of a proper driver’s car, the Range Rover Sport earns a place on this list over its big brother for being a more rounded, more usable and, crucially, cheaper large SUV. 

Even though the Sport rides on the same platform as the Range Rover, it has its own distinctive character, and can be had with either a diesel, plug-in hybrid or V8 engine. 

It steers with an abiding sense of precision which helps it to hide its 2315kg kerb weight, and the clever dampers bestows the car with a supple and comfortable ride that makes it a true cross-country warrior. 

Broadening its appeal is an incredibly versatile cabin that’s rich in material quality. 

And while JLR seems hell bent on removing some secondary controls, the standard fit Pivi Pro infotainment system is one of the best in class for its logical configuration and responsiveness.

Read our Range Rover Sport review

2. BMW X5

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/%20bmw-x5-front-cornering-best-large-suvs
  • Design9
  • Interior7
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: refinement

For a car that has been on sale for more than 25 years, the BMW X5 has managed to adapt to market changes with little difficulty, while retaining its luxury appeal and sweet-handling drive.

Thanks to its reassuringly weighted steering, solid body control and balance through corners, the X5 handles like a big saloon rather than a heavy SUV.

And even though its ride isn’t quite as cushioned as a Range Rover’s, it remains pliant and comfortable over potholes and harsh imperfections. 

There are more engine options beyond the tax-swerving xDrive 50e hybrid: there’s a choice of two diesels and a snarling 500bhp petrol V8,

The revisions to the X5 a year ago means it now has the technology to match its plush, and super refined cabin. 

There’s plenty of room for adults in the back, a large boot, and unlike some rivals in this list, the option of seven-seats.

Read our BMW X5 review

3. Land Rover Defender

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/land_rover_defender_dynamic_best_large_suvs
  • Design9
  • Interior9
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs6

Best for: off-roading

Rugged, robust and with an air of refinement, the Land Rover Defender majors on off-road ability and personifies the marques 4x4 identity like no other model in its line-up.

Indeed, the need for go-anywhere large SUV will be small, but its big proportions, versatile and yet durable cabin and a vast boot makes it the ultimate family SUV. 

But while its departure angles and endless off-road modes make it a thoroughly enjoyable car for ploughing through mud, the Defender is an equally pleasant car to drive on the road, with easy-going driving manners. 

It’s this key trait that marks it out against rivals: whether you’re using it for daily duties on a farm or simply heading up the motorway, the Defender is a true all-rounder. 

There’s a broad mix of engines, and you can have it in 90, 110 and 130 bodystyles – or even with no rear seats in commercial Hard Top form. 

Read our Land Rover Defender review

4. Porsche Cayenne

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/porsche_cayenne_cornering_best_large_suvs
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: driver appeal

The German marque's flagship SUV has maintained a foothold at the front of the large SUV class for decades thanks to its impressive driving dynamics. 

Much of the Cayenne’s appeal lies within its driving experience, which intelligently unifies the athleticism of a Porsche sports car with the comfort and refinement of a big 4x4.

Granted, it’s not as pliant over bumps as others here, but a minor trade off in the circumstances when you consider just how interesting the Cayenne is to pilot down a twisty road. 

While you sit high in the Cayenne, its stellar body control and overall agility tricks the mind into thinking it’s a surefooted saloon car in the corners.

With excellent ergonimcs and refinement, the Cayenne feels upmarket and comfortable inside, too. 

Its cabin might not be as flexible as rivals, nor dos it’s ride isolate bumps as well as others, but for all-out driver appeal, the Cayenne is in a league of its own. 

Read our Porsche Cayenne review

5. Kia EV9

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/kia_ev9_pan_best_large_suvs
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs9

Best for: electric motoring

With bucket loads of kerb appeal thanks to its modern and boxy silhouette, the Kia EV9 is a radical large electric SUV that delivers on versatility and spaciousness, without compromising on range.

Kia’s premium flagship SUV has pushed the Korean brand into new territory, and landed earlier this year as its biggest, most expensive car to date. 

In its costliest form, the EV9 is almost as expensive as an entry-level Porsche Cayenne, and a poke and prod at some of the interior materials suggest it lacks a bit of quality to match some rivals.

That being said, the EV9 more than makes up for any material shortcomings with oodles of cabin flexibility, with the option of six- or seven-seats.

The chunky EV9 doesn’t cut corners when it comes to range and efficiency: under the floor there’s a huge 99.8kWh battery that offers a range of 313-349 miles depending on trim.

 

Read our Kia EV9 review

6. Audi Q7

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/audi_q7_tracking_best_large_suvs
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs7

Best for: versatility

There aren’t many large SUVs that come close to matching the sophisticated and uber-refined cabin of the Audi Q7.

Its innards are full of polished metals, soft-touch fabrics and a fit and finish that makes it a true luxury SUV, but one that also comes with a spacious interior and a big boot. 

There’s plenty of grip and it steers accurately, but there isn’t much communication through the wheel nor does it drum up the same level of entertainment as rivals like the BMW X5. 

Like the other large SUVs here you can have the Audi with a mix of engines, and there’s also a plug-in hybrid variant that promises up to 52 miles of pure electric driving. 

There’s the option of a third row of seats and it has just received a minor facelift and a number of tech updates to help it keep pace with rivals. 

Read our Audi Q7 review

7. Hyundai Sante Fe

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/hyundai-santa-fe-dynamic-best-large-suvs
  • Design9
  • Interior10
  • Performance6
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs7

Best for: hybrid driving

 

Now hot on the heels of Europe’s established elite, Hyundai is a force to be reckoned with having worked its way into the upper echelons of the automotive hierarchy thanks to a successful electrification strategy.

Its EV success has trickled down to its ICE cars and no car showcases this paradigm shift better than the latest Sante Fe. 

You can have it as a full-hybrid or a plug-in hybrid, seven-seats come as standard, and without the third row up there’s 725-litres of boot space to play with.

It also feels more expensive than rivals like the Nissan X-Trial thanks to its plusher materials and curved digital displays. 

The hybrid engine lacks a bit of pep which means you have to work it harder, and the ride is often struck dumb by harsh imperfections. 

99% of the time though, the Sante Fe is a relaxing cruiser, and with bags of usability and space it's a fine large SUV. 

Read our Hyundai Sante Fe review

8. Skoda Kodiaq

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/skoda-kodiaq-cornering-best-large-suvs
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs7

Best for: everyday driving

A no-nonsense SUV with pleasing on-road dynamics and a broad range of engines, the second-generation Skoda Kodiaq delivers on space, comfort and practicality to make it a solid all-rounder. 

Being at the cheaper end of the spectrum – prices start at just over £36,000 – the undemanding Kodiaq might have a super spacious interior and a vast boot, but prod and poke around the cabin and you will understand where Skoda has cut corners.

It feels robust inside, and the Smart Dials are a great addition, but there is a lack of material richness compared with some rivals. 

But for a large SUV, there is little the Skoda can’t handle, with endless cubby holes and storage compartments, a middle row that’s big enough for adults and a 910 litre boot.

The plug-in hybrid has an impressive 71-mile pure-EV range and can charge at up to 50kW.  

 

Read our Skoda Kodiaq review

9. Peugeot 5008

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/peugeot_5008_hybrid_tracking_best_large_suvs
  • Design9
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Best for: style

Now in its third-generation, the Peugeot 5008 brings even more practicality and versatility but in a more stylish and chic large SUV package.

It’s roomy inside, has a cavernous 916-litre boot, and is the first Peugeot seven-seater offered with either a hybrid, plug-in hybrid or electric powertrain. 

The neat look of the exterior has also been carried over inside, with the sharp cabin enhanced by a curved infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster.

There’s plenty of room in the rear for adults and there’s a decent level of quality to the materials used inside. 

Its drive is unassuming and easy-going, with the full-hybrid being both refined and quiet.

Five up and packed full of luggage, the turbocharged triple is likely to struggle a bit.

While its drive lacks a bit of character, but as large SUVs go, the 5008 is comfortable, practical and frugal and will do exactly what you ask of it. 

Read our Peugeot 5008 review

10. Volkswagen Touareg

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs7

Best for: reliability

 

It might be dearer than its predecessor, but the dependable Volkswagen Touareg is a proper workhorse that's spacious, practical and reliable large SUV, especially in V6 turbo diesel form.

In the hybrid and electric age a diesel might seem a little crude, but the oil burning Touareg is an affable, comfortable and pleasant car to drive, especially on a long journey.

Judge your speed and inputs currently and the Touareg can manage 45mpg on longer drives, too. 

Any downsides? The interior is a little austere and the central touchscreen is a bit tricky to use on the move. 

Company car drivers will be tempted by the plug-in hybrid and its 62-miles electric range, but we’d steer you towards the 3.0-litre diesel as it suits the car’s person far better. 

Ultimately, It’s a competent large SUV with a broad set of skills that makes it a true all-rounder. 

Read our Volkswagen Touareg review

HOW WE TESTED AND SELECTED

Our road testers have driven and scrupulously assessed every SUV currently on sale in the UK.

This top 10 includes all kinds of large SUVs, from electric models to plug-in hybrids.

We regularly update our best ofs to keep pace with the every-growing large SUV market.

FAQs

How many people can fit in a large SUV?

Large SUVs typically come with seven-seats, with only a small number of cars in this particular list offered with only five seats, such as the Volkswagen Touareg.  Cars like the Kia EV9 can be had with either six- or seven-seats, with its flat EV architechture allowing for greater flexibilty inside. The Land Rover Defender 130 has a three-seat third row making it a vast eight-seater.  Ultimately, a large SUV can fit plenty of people and will more than cater to the needs of a large family. 

Are large SUVs expensive?

This depends on several factors, such as whether you opt for a large SUV from a premium brand, the type of engine you go for fitted and the trim level, but ultimately large SUVs do command a premium over regular SUVs. That being said, there is a broad price range in our list above. The Skoda Kodiaq starts from just over £36,000, while the Range Rover Sport starts from around £83,000 and in SV form costs nearer to £180,000.  How much you spend depends on your own requirements and needs, but expect to pay more for a premium badged model.

How do I choose a good large SUV?

The best large SUVs combine practicality, spaciousness and flexibilty in a big versatile package.  If you've got a big family then you'll want a car with a large boot and seven-seats; if you're using your car as a workhorse and might go off-road, you'll need a large SUV that has dedicated off-road modes, four-wheel drive and good ground clearance.  Weighing up your needs will help you find the right large SUV. 

What are the pros?

There are several benefits to owning a large SUV. They offer excellent levels of interior space, a large boot, seven-seats (but not all of them), plenty of usable interior technology and a good layer of ride comfort.

What are the cons?

Large SUVs are not without fault. They are more expensive to buy, heavier than regular SUVs, can be less frugal and if fitted with a big, powerful engine can cost more to run.  Some also have a length of over five metres which makes them more challenging to navigate around town and car parks. 
