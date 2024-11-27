The very best large SUVs go beyond your common-or-garden sports utility vehicles to offer far more than just the basics.

Indeed, they major on spaciousness, practicality and versatility, but they deliver a luxury air to their persona that makes them that bit more appealing in the broader SUV landscape.

While hybridisation and electrification have fuelled a new breed of cars, it's the SUV that has brought the most seismic of shockwaves to the automotive industry.

Gone are the days where drivers called upon an estate car or even a big saloon to serve as the go-to family wagon.

Nowadays, the large SUV reigns supreme, and it's easy to see why when such models offer a supple ride, a premium cabin and more often than not, and seven-seats.

Some are tuned to deliver a dynamic drive to rival executive saloons; others configured with that go-anywhere attitude we see more readily in dedicated off-roaders and 4x4s.

But if we're honest, a large SUV is more likely to be seen prowling suburbs than off a beaten track in the countryside.

And you needn’t have your large SUV with a traditional ICE powertrain. There are plenty of pure-electric and plug-in hybrid options, too, that bring appealing economy figures and BIK-busting tax benefits for company car drivers.

Our top pick is the Range Rover Sport, which we think is the best large SUV on sale for its luxury feel, spacious and upmarket cabin and broad capabilites.

Keep reading as we reveal the best large SUVs which nail the fundamentals of spaciousness and practicality, but go beyond the basics to offer buyers even greater value for money.