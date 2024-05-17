Honda primes radical saloon to rival Tesla Model 3 by 2030

Honda is working on a Tesla Model 3-rivalling saloon as one of seven radical new electric cars it will bring to market by 2030.

The saloon is part of the firm's new 0 Series, which represents a total reset of how Honda develops EVs. The seven 0 Series cars will prioritise weight reduction and aerodynamic performance and stand out for “the joy of driving”, the company said.

Honda is developing the models with a “thin” ethos, minimising the number of parts used in each model and adopting lightweight aluminium chassis structures. Those chassis will eventually be die-casted – a technique pioneered by the Tesla Model Y – to reduce part complexity, and therefore weight and costs.

The firm also hailed the development work enabled by its line-up of hybrids, such as the Civic, in reducing the weight of its next-generation electric powertrains. These ‘e-axles’ will comprise a motor, inverter and gearbox within a single unit, providing a claimed weight saving of around 100kg compared with Honda’s existing EVs.

The company added that its EVs will have all-wheel drive, suggesting that each model will use a pair of e-axles.

Heavy components such as the power unit and battery will be mounted low and centrally, Honda said, which indicates that the cars will use a skateboard platform. This will have a reduced floor thickness, further saving weight and providing a more sporting driving position.

Complexity will be further reduced by the deployment of a central computer, rather than the array of chips deployed on more conventional cars. The 0 Series’s systems will be controlled by this 'brain', reducing costs and improving the speed of digital functions.

This more powerful computer hardware will also enable level-three assisted driving technology, in which the car takes full control in limited conditions, such as a traffic jam in clear weather.