New Porsche 'M1' SUV to use front-biased 4WD system

New junior SUV will fill the gap left by the outgoing combustion-engined Macan

Greg Kable
News
4 mins read
4 September 2025

Porsche is set to break with 94 years of tradition in 2028 when it launches a replacement for the combustion-engined Macan, which will be its first production car with drive biased towards the front wheels.

The new SUV, known as M1 within Porsche circles, is a successor to the ICE Macan, which was pulled from sale in mainland Europe in July 2024 after it failed to meet new cybersecurity rules. Production of the model for other global markets, including the UK, will end next summer.

The M1 will be twinned with the third-generation Audi Q5 and sit on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture of the pair’s Volkswagen Group parent.

It will also adopt the similarly sized Q5’s Quattro Ultra drive system. But instead of heavily re-engineering it to offer a rear-biased four-wheel drive system – as Porsche did with the first Macan – it will instead be used largely unmodified for cost reasons.

So, unlike the outgoing ICE Macan’s Porsche Traction Management set-up, which is engineered to send most of its power to the rear wheels, drive in the M1 will primarily be sent to the front axle, with the rear wheels engaging only when sensors detect impending traction loss, marking a radical shift in Porsche’s engineering philosophy.

The SUV will form part of the company’s bid to counter stalling sales and profits. The Q5 tie-up will help the new five-seater to be fast-tracked through development in response to weaker than expected demand for the electric Macan (25,884 global sales in the first half of 2025) and a general softening in the global uptake of electric cars.

Porsche Macan Electric

Although the M1 is intended to occupy a similar market position to the first-generation Macan, it won’t be offered with an electric option. That space will continue to be filled by the Macan EV, which was launched last year.

The comprehensive rethink of Porsche’s future model line-up has been triggered by current market conditions, well-placed sources within the company have told Autocar.

Originally, Porsche had aimed to make 80% of its global sales electric by 2030. The Macan – which has long been its second-best-selling model, after the Cayenne – was earmarked to spearhead this EV push and Porsche made the second-generation version electric-only.

At the time, Porsche ruled out a combustion Macan successor, citing the prohibitive cost of developing two distinct versions. But amid a 67% year-on-year fall in pre-tax profits in the first half of 2025, a sharp 28% drop in China and rising US tariffs on European car imports, Porsche has elected to replace the combustion Macan with a new model instead.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume confirmed the programme in July, describing the new SUV as a “very, very typical Porsche for this segment” and stressing that it will be “differentiated from the [electric] Macan”. He also noted that the M1’s short, three-year development was “speeding up the process” of bringing it to market. A new Porsche typically takes five years from concept to road.

To hit that deadline, the new model will lean heavily on the Q5. Sources say Porsche managers have already seen early design concepts, which outline an SUV with petrol power and mild-hybrid assistance, and a four-wheel drive system biased to the front axle. Plug-in hybrid and diesel variants are not planned.

The entry-level Q5 offers clues as to what to expect. It is powered by the group’s 2.0-litre hybrid turbo petrol four, producing 201bhp and 251lb ft, and drives through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Audi claims 0-62mph in 8.6sec and a 140mph top speed.

In time, a broader line-up of performance variants – badged S, GTS and Turbo – are expected to be offered. Higher-powered engines and adaptive chassis tuning are claimed to be under consideration.

A production location for Porsche’s new BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC rival has not yet been confirmed, although two sites are said to be under review. One is Audi’s San José Chiapa plant in Mexico, where the Q5 is built. The other is Porsche’s plant in Leipzig, Germany, which builds the ICE Macan.

Why Porsche is going for front-biased 4WD

Audi Q5

For a company so deeply rooted in the philosophy of rear-wheel drive – hence the rear-axle bias to its four-wheel drive systems to date – Porsche’s decision to build its first production car with a front-drive bias marks a fundamental break with tradition.

Since its founding in 1931, it has engineered its road cars to channel power to the rear axle, either exclusively or primarily, in the pursuit of handling precision.

Even in shared-platform models like the original Macan, Porsche went to great lengths to rework the Audi Q5’s MLB architecture, introducing its own four-wheel drive system and suspension tuning. So why the shift now? 

Partly, it’s a matter of cost, bringing development efficiencies when aligned with Volkswagen Group platforms, such as PPC. In short, it will enable Porsche to develop its new entry-level SUV more quickly at a lower cost.

But market realities are an important factor too. In Porsche’s two largest markets, the US and China, buyers are becoming less concerned with performance and handling and more focused on space and comfort.

Add to that the increasing pressure of ever-tightening emissions regulations and the case for a front-biased 4WD system on its entry-level SUV is more compelling.

