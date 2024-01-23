Maserati delays launch of electric Quattroporte saloon to 2028

Maserati has delayed the launch of the next-generation Quattroporte to 2028, three years after it was initially planned to hit showrooms.

The seventh-generation saloon, which will be built at parent company Stellantis's Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, is due to be a smaller, more luxurious, battery-powered replacement for both the current V8 Maserati Quattroporte and its smaller Maserati Ghibli sibling.

It was due to be launched in early 2025, but Maserati confirmed it has put production plans “on hold”, rubber-stamping a new release year of 2028.

Maserati decided to delay the EV because of “the need to take zero risks on the performance level of the new car”, a spokesperson told Automotive News Europe, hinting at the need for further development work before it's signed off.

It's understood supplier pricing negotiations are one of the reasons for the setback. Reports suggest Stellantis wants to reduce costs by some 6%.

This is the latest knock to the Italian marque's electrification programme. It previously shifted back build schedules for the Folgore electric versions of its Maserati Granturismo and Maserati Grecale.

By 2030, Maserati aims to have an electric-only line-up, but has no new series-production combustion models left to launch before then.

Before the Quattroporte arrives, the Italian brand will launch the Maserati MC20 Folgore next year and the Maserati Levante Folgore in 2027. The Maserati Grancabrio Folgore will arrive in the coming months.

Maserati Quattroporte Folgore full details

The next-generation Maserati Quattroporte Folgore will be the brand’s third electric car.

It will be its first model to be offered without a combustion option, and will play a key role in shaping the brand’s future as it pushes to ditch combustion power by 2030.