Porsche is extending the life of its combustion-engined 718 Boxster and Cayman with new “top” versions – and they could be fitted with the 911’s flat six.

The major change, announced by CEO Oliver Blume as a “strategic realignment”, marks a significant shift in the firm’s electric strategy as it also kills off the planned large ‘K1’ electric SUV flagship and extends the life of the ICE Cayenne and Panamera “well into the 2030s”.

Porsche will also halt development of its ‘Sport’ version of the Volkswagen Group’s SSP platform that was due to underpin the K1, the electric Panamera and the next Taycan, taking a €1.8 billion (£1.6bn) hit in doing so. The platform will now arrive next decade.

“We have seen a clear drop in demand for exclusive battery-electric cars and we are taking that into account,” said Blume.

For the new 718s, “top” versions will most likely mean the continuation of the hardcore Spyder RS and GT4 RS, above the incoming 718 EVs.

In a bid to keep costs down – given the U-turn has cost €3.1bn (£2.7bn) – Autocar understands Porsche is looking to bring more parity between the 718 and 911 models, especially in terms of powertrains. They already use the same MMB platform but this new approach would simplify production and component sourcing while boosting economies of scale.

As such, it is likely to signal the end of the 718’s four-cylinder era because it is understood that its turbocharged 2.0-litre flat four does not meet Euro 7 emissions regulations, which come into force at the end of 2026. Instead, the new “top” 718s are expected to adopt the compliant T-Hybrid set-up introduced in the 911 Carrera GTS. Autocar understands this is because that set-up’s new flat six is 110mm shorter than the 911’s standard twin-turbo engine, which is crucial for the 718’s packaging.