The PV5 sits on the new E-GMP.S (Electric Global Modular Platform for Service) platform, a CV-focused variant of the bespoke electric architecture that underpins Kia’s EV and Hyundai’s Ioniq model ranges.

Because the PV5 is desinged to be flexibile, using what Kia calls an Integrated Modular Architecture, each of the three planned versions can be easily adapted for various purposes, either on the main production line in Hwaseong, South Korea, or by third-party firms. Kia says it has done extensive research with both business and private CV buyers to help develop the customisation offerings.

At 4695mm long, the PV5 Passenger is slightly shorter than the Volkswagen ID Buzz or the Citroën e-Spacetourer and its various siblings. As the only other bespoke electric van-based MPV on the market, the ID Buzz is the obvious rival, but while that trades on retro design charm, the PV5 opts for cutting-edge futurism, particularly its distinctive vertical LED headlights.

Both the Cargo and Passenger versions will be launched with two nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries and power outputs, both utilising a single front-mounted electric motor.

Standard Range models offer 120bhp and 184lb ft of torque and use a 51.5kWh battery for a range of 183 miles. Long Range versions can travel 256 miles using a 71.2kWh battery, with power boosted to 160bhp (torque is unchanged). That range is competitive for an e-LCV, but private buyers might expect more.

Both batteries can be charged at speeds of up to 150kW. The charging port is located in the middle of the bonnet, a placement designed to ensure unimpeded access to all the doors when plugged in but which you might curse when reversing out of tight charging bays.

The Passenger will initially be offered with five seats; six- and seven-seaters and a wheelchair-accessible variant will follow next year. Access to the rear is via sliding doors, and Kia makes much of the low 399mm step-in height.

The Cargo is offered with three doors as standard, featuring a sliding side door on the vehicle’s nearside and a 'barn door' boot. An extra sliding door on the other side can be added as an option.

In some markets, the Cargo will be offered with a smaller 43.3kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery, but this won’t be available in the UK.