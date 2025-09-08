The new sixth-generation Renault Clio has been revealed at the Munich motor show, bringing the most significant design update for the supermini in more than a decade.

The new model draws heavily on last year’s Emblème concept by adopting a similarly aggressive-looking design. The influence is especially notable at the front, where an angular nose and new grille are flanked by daytime-running lights that are shaped like bisected diamonds.

The new Clio is larger than the car it replaces. It measures 4.12m long (up 67mm), 1.77m wide (up 39mm) and 1.45m tall (up 11mm), splitting the difference between the outgoing Clio and bigger, C-segment hatches such as the Volkswagen Golf.

Insiders suggest the increases are due to the need to fit larger and more complex engines for future emissions regulations and improved impact protection.

But the overarching intention, said Paula Fabregat-Andreu, Renault’s design director for the A- and B-segments, was to produce the “sexiest Clio” to date by taking advantage of new technologies and production techniques.

For example, Renault has been able to provide the new Clio with details such as pronounced indentations around the front and rear lights and flanks moulded to form an almond shape.

Elsewhere, the leading edge of the boot has been raised to create a spoiler. Together with the lip affixed to the roof, it forms a twin-deck arrangement.

Inside, the new Clio gets the same 10.1in infotainment and instrument display screens as the Renault 4 and 5. In mid-rung Techno and range-topping Esprit Alpine trims, these will run the brand’s OpenR Link software, with integrated services such as Google Maps and the Google Play app store. The steering wheel, meanwhile, is taken from the larger Renault Rafale SUV.