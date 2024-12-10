Cupra’s 2024 facelifts for the Formentor and the Leon hatch/estate aimed to set Cupra further apart from Seat. To that end, the Formentor gained a new 'shark-nose' front end, triangular-shaped LED lights, a much wider and more prominent front grille, redesigned alloy wheels and, at the back, an illuminated Cupra logo.

Of course, the Formentor’s fundamental shape and stance remained largely unaltered, which means it’s a car that’s as intriguing as it is appealing to behold. This long, wide-arched, unexpectedly svelte and swooping family hatchback-cum-wagon has a sporting stance and visual purpose that’s rare in a high-riding car. Moreover, Cupra doesn’t seem to have allowed the brief for crossover versatility to corrupt the car’s skilfully crafted lines or proportions. Design-wise, this is quite the accomplished piece of work.

Size-wise, the car is just under 4.5m in length and a little over 1.5m in height. It rises higher than the Skoda Octavia Estate but is nearly a foot shorter for overall length, while also being notably longer than the Audi A3 Sportback. And for anyone wondering how close a match the Formentor might be for Subaru’s boxier but equally left-field mid-noughties sporty crossover, the Forester STi? Apart from a longer wheelbase and wider body and tracks for the newbie, the dimensions of the two cars are almost identical.

Unlike some of its MQB-platform relatives, the Formentor gets fully independent suspension and ‘progressive’ rising-rate steering irrespective of the engine fitted. Lowered sport suspension with adaptive damping is fitted on mid-level VZ1-trim cars and upwards, with four-wheel drive on the 329bhp 2.0-litre version.

The facelift also brought a few powertrain shake-ups. The first was that the plug-in hybrids got a significant upgrade. Out went the 1.4-litre engine and 12.8kWh battery and in went a 1.5 and a 25.8/19.7kWh (total/usable) one. This bumps the electric-only range to a very impressive 67-78 miles, depending on the version.