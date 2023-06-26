BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aston Martin receives £9m in government funding for electric cars
UP NEXT
New Volkswagen Transporter line-up to be crowned by 236-mile EV

Aston Martin receives £9m in government funding for electric cars

Backing of UK's Advanced Propulsion Centre to boost development of all-new battery-electric platform
mark-tisshaw-autocar
News
5 mins read
9 October 2023

Aston Martin has received £9 million in UK government funding to accelerate its electrification programme, which is set to yield the firm’s first EV in late 2025.

The funding, provided through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), will help Aston to develop a new platform for a range of electric cars. This will start with a new SUV that will be followed by a GT by the end of the decade.

Government backing represents a “major boost” to Aston’s R&D programme, said chief technology officer Roberto Fedeli.

Related articles

He added: “Providing further resources to explore the possibilities of our bespoke BEV platform, it will help achieve our ambition to be an in-house BEV technology leader in the ultra-luxury, high-performance segment.”

Ian Constance, chief executive of the APC, added that "this latest announcement includes a diverse set of OEMs and suppliers that demonstrate the strength of UK automotive" that will "continue to drive the UK to deliver on its net-zero ambition".

Aston's new platform will be powered by motor and battery technologies supplied by American EV maker Lucid.

Aston chairman Lawrence Stroll previously said the deal with Lucid, confirmed in June, had been more than two and a half years in the making and that the firm had emerged as the outstanding partner for Aston's EV aspirations after a competitive tender process. 

Aston Martin EV platform render

Read more: Aston Martin DB12 review

The structure of the $232m (£182m) deal had Lucid take a 3.7% shareholding in Aston, which gave £79m in equity to enable that shareholding.

The balance is to be paid in cash instalments between now and 2026 and there is a further £177m to come from Aston to pay for the components as an effective minimum spend in what's billed as a long-term supply deal. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
01 Aston Martin DBX 707 RT 2022 lead driving front

Aston Martin DBX 707

Welsh-built Aston becomes the market’s most powerful luxury SUV – for now

Read our review
Back to top

Aston will subsequently not take forward a similarly structured deal with another shareholder, Mercedes-Benz, that it had an option on. However, its existing supply deal with Mercedes-Benz for powertrains and electrical architectures was not affected by the Lucid deal, and the EV platform would use a Mercedes electrical architecture.

Aston and Lucid also have a common investor in Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund but Stroll said the firms were talking independently of this.

"After our due diligence, Lucid exhibited the best existing technology with the highest level of horsepower and the smallest battery height," he said. As Aston only wants to have one EV platform to give it the option to launch a model into any segment, that last point is important as it will allow Aston to make the usually-challenging sports cars using Lucid battery technology.

"The target for Aston Martin is to build the highest-performance EVs and we found ourselves [with Lucid] of a similar mindset and very aligned. We are proud to be partners with Lucid," said Stroll.

The start-up currently produces one model – the Lucid Air saloon – offering it with single-, dual- and tri-motor powertrains, of which the most powerful outputs more than 1200bhp. It says its current-generation drive units are individually capable of producing up to 670bhp while weighing slightly less than 74kg apiece.

Lucid Air 2023 front quarter tracking New York

Advertisement
Back to top

Aston will get access to Lucid's electric drive units, which house the motor, inverter and transmission in an integrated unit. Lucid boss Peter Rawlinson said that these have 9hp per kg of power density, which is more than double Tesla and eight times that of Hyundai's motors. The firm is also working on motors for racing that have 17hp per kg. 

Aston's electric cars will use four motors, with power outputs potentially up to 1500bhp. "Aston will use four motors, we're three," said Rawlinson, who as well as being Lucid CEO is its chief technology officer. "Aston Martin are taking it to the next level." Four-motor technology will see a twin-motor front axle that will be unique to Aston Martin. 

Lucid will also supply battery cells and modules, and Aston will then use them in a battery pack of its own design. All components will be built in Lucid's factory in Arizona and shipped to the UK. 

Rawlinson said all technology was derivative of that on the Air but with "significant software changes". He added: "The main difference is in thermal integration and battery layout. It will be a different-shape battery pack with a software difference."

Fedeli said he hopes to have the first electric Aston drivetrain working on a test bench by the end of the year and the first mule running on roads by the start of 2024.

The architecture in which the powertrain will be used will be a "fully flexible BEV platform, modular in height and wheelbase", according to Fedeli, who said the platform was being designed to last well into the 2030s. Aston will be able to make a sports car 2cm lower than the current 1273cm Aston Martin Vantage, something enabled by the compact size and design of the Lucid cells. "The most important one is the lowest one," said Fedeli, in reference to the need for Aston to continue to make low sports cars. 

However, the first Aston EV will not be a sports car but an electric SUV, previewed in a teaser sketch released alongside the Lucid news. An electric GT is tipped to follow by 2030 but sports car models are less likely for now.

Aston Martin electric GT teaser sketch

Advertisement
Back to top

"If you look at the [EV] market evolution between now and 2030, the growth is in GT and SUV," said Aston's chief brand and commercial officer, Marco Mattiacci. "We've established a good foothold in SUVs with DBX and have been doing GTs for 110 years. [We'll] look at those segments first.

"Then we talk to customers, and see customer appetite; this will depend whether we do a sports car. Data and credibility: those elements will shape this."

Car Review
Aston Martin DBX 707
01 Aston Martin DBX 707 RT 2022 lead driving front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Before the electric SUV launches, Aston's first foray into electrified powertrains will be with the Aston Martin Valhalla mid-engined supercar. A 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine will power the rear wheels and twin electric motors of Aston's own design for the fronts. The combined power output of this car is 1004bhp, said Fedeli.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
Commenter 9 October 2023
If lucid is having trouble filling production capacity from lower than expected sales, should Aston not simply shift its own ev production to Arizona to improve profitability and plant utilisation? Saves UK gov money.
bgreenstone 26 June 2023

Brilliant.  Let's partner up with another struggling company that might not be in business in two years. 

Peter Cavellini 9 October 2023
bgreenstone wrote:

Brilliant.  Let's partner up with another struggling company that might not be in business in two years. 

Might still be in business if we had a more positive attitude from UK populous!, not all this negative wooden spoon apathy, and if they succeed?, maybe other UK Battery start ups and associated car industry suppliers will benefit to?

Phewitt21 26 June 2023

I wonder how much watering down of the engineering a brand can absorb before it loses its identity,  Aston buy engines and electrics from Mercedes and rely on that company for the ongoing development of those quite large engineering elements,  I get the link to Lucid, makes sense but Aston want to charge Ferrari money for cars with other peoples engineering.    Porsche and Ferrari seem to be the only 2 true performance brand that's that rely on themselves in developing the whole package - Lamborghini use a lot of VAG parts and platforms these days - I saw that Aston see themselves as an ultra luxury performance brand - but when does that arrive?  What of their current models embodies that philosophy?  Is it the DB12 - great looking car, will drive fabulous I'm sure but is it a GT or a sports car, either way it's a Mercedes black series engine (with tweaks) and the cabin doesn't scream Uber luxury - I hear what the chairman says but ask - where are the cars to support that and what makes an Aston Martin an Aston Martin if you are buying in all of the key engineering elements

Peter Cavellini 26 June 2023
Phewitt21 wrote:

I wonder how much watering down of the engineering a brand can absorb before it loses its identity,  Aston buy engines and electrics from Mercedes and rely on that company for the ongoing development of those quite large engineering elements,  I get the link to Lucid, makes sense but Aston want to charge Ferrari money for cars with other peoples engineering.    Porsche and Ferrari seem to be the only 2 true performance brand that's that rely on themselves in developing the whole package - Lamborghini use a lot of VAG parts and platforms these days - I saw that Aston see themselves as an ultra luxury performance brand - but when does that arrive?  What of their current models embodies that philosophy?  Is it the DB12 - great looking car, will drive fabulous I'm sure but is it a GT or a sports car, either way it's a Mercedes black series engine (with tweaks) and the cabin doesn't scream Uber luxury - I hear what the chairman says but ask - where are the cars to support that and what makes an Aston Martin an Aston Martin if you are buying in all of the key engineering elements

How about a new car name like...the howdy doody?!, most car brands share there platform nowadays and in cars at this price level who cares?, there limited run not a mass market made in there thousands car.

Speedraser 27 June 2023

Phewitt21, well said. Peter, I care about shared engines and platforms. It's CRITICAL for me. My Aston Martins have Aston Martin engines, and I have ZERO interest in an "Aston" with a Mercedes heart. Complete deal-breaker. Same for a Bentley that's largely a Phaeton or Panamera under the skin. And so on. It matters MORE at this level because these should be truly special cars, not the same platform or engine with different bodywork, "tuning" and badging as other cars. It's one thing if my small Audi shares its platform with a VW -- they're largely appliances. It's an entirely different thing if my Urus is a Q7 underneath. 

Speedraser 27 June 2023

Also, Porsche's sports cars don't share platforms or engines, but their SUVs and sedans do. The Maserati MC20 is its own car and engine. McLarens don't share engines or platforms with anything else. About the DB12, if Aston puts its own V12 into it, then it's an Aston Martin. If they don't, shame on Stroll and company.

Speedraser 27 June 2023

Also, Porsche's sports cars don't share platforms or engines, but their SUVs and sedans do. The Maserati MC20 is its own car and engine. McLarens don't share engines or platforms with anything else. About the DB12, if Aston puts its own V12 into it, then it's an Aston Martin. If they don't, shame on Stroll and company.

finecitytom 9 October 2023

I don't know which Astons you have but they might have Ford engines in them. I know a lot of work went into making them ready for use in Astons but didn't the early century sucession of Aston show that they are really a design led firm? On that basis a pure bred AMG setup is surely a match for the Premier Automotive Group parts bin...

Not that I think Stroll is the best custodian of the brand.

Marc 26 June 2023
Macan, Cayman

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives