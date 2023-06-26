Aston Martin receives £9m in government funding for electric cars

Aston Martin has received £9 million in UK government funding to accelerate its electrification programme, which is set to yield the firm’s first EV in late 2025.
The funding, provided through the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), will help Aston to develop a new platform for a range of electric cars. This will start with a new SUV that will be followed by a GT by the end of the decade.
Government backing represents a “major boost” to Aston’s R&D programme, said chief technology officer Roberto Fedeli.
He added: “Providing further resources to explore the possibilities of our bespoke BEV platform, it will help achieve our ambition to be an in-house BEV technology leader in the ultra-luxury, high-performance segment.”
Ian Constance, chief executive of the APC, added that "this latest announcement includes a diverse set of OEMs and suppliers that demonstrate the strength of UK automotive" that will "continue to drive the UK to deliver on its net-zero ambition".
Aston's new platform will be powered by motor and battery technologies supplied by American EV maker Lucid.
Aston chairman Lawrence Stroll previously said the deal with Lucid, confirmed in June, had been more than two and a half years in the making and that the firm had emerged as the outstanding partner for Aston's EV aspirations after a competitive tender process.
The structure of the $232m (£182m) deal had Lucid take a 3.7% shareholding in Aston, which gave £79m in equity to enable that shareholding.
The balance is to be paid in cash instalments between now and 2026 and there is a further £177m to come from Aston to pay for the components as an effective minimum spend in what's billed as a long-term supply deal.
Brilliant. Let's partner up with another struggling company that might not be in business in two years.
Might still be in business if we had a more positive attitude from UK populous!, not all this negative wooden spoon apathy, and if they succeed?, maybe other UK Battery start ups and associated car industry suppliers will benefit to?
I wonder how much watering down of the engineering a brand can absorb before it loses its identity, Aston buy engines and electrics from Mercedes and rely on that company for the ongoing development of those quite large engineering elements, I get the link to Lucid, makes sense but Aston want to charge Ferrari money for cars with other peoples engineering. Porsche and Ferrari seem to be the only 2 true performance brand that's that rely on themselves in developing the whole package - Lamborghini use a lot of VAG parts and platforms these days - I saw that Aston see themselves as an ultra luxury performance brand - but when does that arrive? What of their current models embodies that philosophy? Is it the DB12 - great looking car, will drive fabulous I'm sure but is it a GT or a sports car, either way it's a Mercedes black series engine (with tweaks) and the cabin doesn't scream Uber luxury - I hear what the chairman says but ask - where are the cars to support that and what makes an Aston Martin an Aston Martin if you are buying in all of the key engineering elements
How about a new car name like...the howdy doody?!, most car brands share there platform nowadays and in cars at this price level who cares?, there limited run not a mass market made in there thousands car.
Phewitt21, well said. Peter, I care about shared engines and platforms. It's CRITICAL for me. My Aston Martins have Aston Martin engines, and I have ZERO interest in an "Aston" with a Mercedes heart. Complete deal-breaker. Same for a Bentley that's largely a Phaeton or Panamera under the skin. And so on. It matters MORE at this level because these should be truly special cars, not the same platform or engine with different bodywork, "tuning" and badging as other cars. It's one thing if my small Audi shares its platform with a VW -- they're largely appliances. It's an entirely different thing if my Urus is a Q7 underneath.
Also, Porsche's sports cars don't share platforms or engines, but their SUVs and sedans do. The Maserati MC20 is its own car and engine. McLarens don't share engines or platforms with anything else. About the DB12, if Aston puts its own V12 into it, then it's an Aston Martin. If they don't, shame on Stroll and company.
I don't know which Astons you have but they might have Ford engines in them. I know a lot of work went into making them ready for use in Astons but didn't the early century sucession of Aston show that they are really a design led firm? On that basis a pure bred AMG setup is surely a match for the Premier Automotive Group parts bin...
Not that I think Stroll is the best custodian of the brand.