The UK car buying public’s appetite for high-riding crossovers and bigger cars has meant that the majority of new electric offerings have arrived with an SUV-shaped silhouette.
But in the last few years, and in 2025 in particular, the pendulum has swung back in the favour of smaller models, with the likes of the Renault 5 and Hyundai Inster sparking a small car renaissance.
Engineers have now cracked the code for the small electric car class. Once this was a segment full of heavy, inefficient, poorly packaged EVs that were much dearer than their piston-powered counterparts, but the current crop of diminutive EVs couldn’t be more different.
Thanks to advancement in battery technology, manufacturers are now able to fit smaller, energy-dense packs into supermini-sized EVs. Small electric cars of yore could barely touch 150 miles on a charge; today many now offer a range of up to 250 miles. Factor in their lighter construction, greater agility and improved efficiency and a small EV offers a sense of character that a two-tonne crossover simply can't match.
If you're in the market for a small EV, we think the best option is the Renault 5. It neatly blends retro-inspired style with engaging dynamics and a premium interior.
But which other models should you add to your shortlist? Check below for the models we think are the best small electric cars on sale in the UK today.
Best for: Driving dynamics
The best small electric car money can buy today is the reborn Renault 5.
Its talents range from its fluid, dynamic handling to its supple ride quality, which trumps the Mini Cooper E for comfort while remaining fun to drive. With 148bhp on tap, there’s more than enough oomph for urban jaunts, as well as longer schleps along the motorway.
The interior is also top-notch, with cues from the original 1970s 5, strong material quality and a generally intuitive layout.
If there is anything to complain about with the 5, it's its efficiency. It's not awful, but its touring range isn't as good as we would like it to be for motorway journeys.
Opt for the 52kWh battery and it has a claimed range of up to 250 miles – and all versions are eligible for the UK government's £3750 EV grant.
Read our Renault 5 review
Join the debate
Add your comment
Great article on small EVs! It's cool to see affordable options that are fun to drive. Speaking of fun, I've been enjoying Pips game for some brain training during my breaks. It's a nice way to relax and think differently.
This type of thorough review provides a fantastic resource for anyone considering a small electric car. Having the vehicles driven, rated, and ranked takes the guesswork out of a major decision, empowering consumers with reliable information. It’s a great way to help people confidently choose the perfect vehicle that fits their lifestyle and budget.http://www.epoxytransformations.com/
The Renault 5's success suggests a shift in EV priorities. It's more than just range; driving experience matters. Consulting a Random Tarot Card might reveal if now's your time for a small EV!