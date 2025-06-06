The UK car buying public’s appetite for high-riding crossovers and bigger cars has meant that the majority of new electric offerings have arrived with an SUV-shaped silhouette.

But in the last few years, and in 2025 in particular, the pendulum has swung back in the favour of smaller models, with the likes of the Renault 5 and Hyundai Inster sparking a small car renaissance.

Engineers have now cracked the code for the small electric car class. Once this was a segment full of heavy, inefficient, poorly packaged EVs that were much dearer than their piston-powered counterparts, but the current crop of diminutive EVs couldn’t be more different.

Thanks to advancement in battery technology, manufacturers are now able to fit smaller, energy-dense packs into supermini-sized EVs. Small electric cars of yore could barely touch 150 miles on a charge; today many now offer a range of up to 250 miles. Factor in their lighter construction, greater agility and improved efficiency and a small EV offers a sense of character that a two-tonne crossover simply can't match.

If you're in the market for a small EV, we think the best option is the Renault 5. It neatly blends retro-inspired style with engaging dynamics and a premium interior.

But which other models should you add to your shortlist? Check below for the models we think are the best small electric cars on sale in the UK today.