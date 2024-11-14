BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Finally: First pictures of 2026 electric Jaguar super-GT revealed
UP NEXT
Radical new Renault interiors move upmarket, keep buttons

Finally: First pictures of 2026 electric Jaguar super-GT revealed

Prototype for Jaguar's £100k Taycan rival gives a long-awaited first look at the firm's new design language

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
14 November 2024

The first car of Jaguar’s new era has finally broken cover as it begins road testing for a 2026 launch, just two weeks before the firm unveils a concept that will set the tone for the design of all its upcoming models.

The first all-new Jaguar since the I-Pace was launched in early 2018, this striking four-door GT is the first of three upcoming electric cars due to arrive by the end of the decade atop a new brand-specific, EV-only platform dubbed JEA. The other two EVs are a large luxury saloon and an SUV.

Technical details remain closely guarded, save for what the company has already confirmed: it will pack north of 575bhp, have a range of more than 430 miles and be priced above £100,000.

Related articles

But now that road testing is finally under way, fresh images give the first indication of the size, shape and silhouette of Jaguar’s Porsche Taycan rival. They reveal just how accurate Autocar’s earlier renderings (see below) were in their straight-edged proportions, long bonnet and complete departure from recognisable Jaguar styling hallmarks - features that will carry over to all the brand’s future models.

Beneath the heavy camouflage of this early prototype, it is clear that the Jaguar GT will be a large, low-slung saloon with a rakish, coupé-like roofline, a generous wheelbase and its A-pillars positioned as far as possible behind the front axle to give a cab-rear silhouette reminiscent of some of Jaguar’s biggest-engined past models.

Interestingly, in size and shape, it appears not dissimilar to the electric Jaguar XJ that was axed midway through its development programme in 2021, though it will bear no relation to that car.

The front ends of Jaguar’s new models will be dominated by a distinctive new lighting arrangement made up of ultra-slim LED strips that will be almost invisible when off, but they are covered entirely on this test car.

The one design element recognisable from past Jaguar models on this car is the front grille panel, which is the same shape as that of the I-Pace, but camouflage is clearly visible underneath, which strongly suggests that it is non-functional and won’t feature on the production car. Instead, electric Jaguars will wear an all-new face centred around a new decorative ‘grille’ and a new interpretation of the Jaguar badge.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Mazda 3 2024 review front rig 2
Mazda 3
8
Mazda 3
BYD SEALION 7 10
BYD Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7
Medium 11661 kodaOctaviaEstatevRS
Skoda Octavia vRS
Skoda Octavia vRS
Mobilize Duo lead
Mobilize Duo
Mobilize Duo
Dacia Spring review front
Dacia Spring
8
Dacia Spring

View all car reviews

Back to top

The company has not released any pictures of the rear end, but Autocar has previously reported that one of the most shocking design elements of Jaguar’s new-era models will be the absence of a rear windscreen. Instead, there will be a digital rear-view mirror, à la Polestar 4.

It is unlikely we will see the interior before the official unveiling next year, but sources suggest Jaguar’s future cabins will be highly minimalist and tech-heavy affairs, largely omitting buttons in favour of touch controls and dominated by a wraparound infotainment interface that spans the width of the dashboard, with a secondary touchscreen in the centre console for climate control and audio functions. 

A greater focus will be placed on rear passenger refinement, with screens on the backs of the front seats, USB-C charging ports and blinds for the back windows. There will also be the option to spec future Jaguar models with two separate rear seats in place of a conventional bench.

Clearer indications of what to expect from Jaguar's new-look line-up will be given on 2 December, when CEO Adrian Mardell pulls the wraps off a long-awaited show car at Miami Art Week, dubbed Design Vision Concept, as the first step in a ground-up overhaul of the Jaguar brand that's been in train since JLR's Reimagine strategy was detailed in 2021.

In recent weeks, the brand has wound down production of all models except the F-Pace SUV, and even that car has now been pulled from sale in the UK, though it will remain available in other markets for just over a year.

Advertisement
Back to top

Until the production version of the GT arrives in just under two years, Jaguar will have no new cars in showrooms in the UK.

During that time, the brand will ramp up its focus on its aftersales and servicing operations, while expanding the electric GT's testing programme worldwide - no doubt providing plenty of opportunities to uncover more details of its design. 

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Jaguar cars for sale

Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D180 Portfolio Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£23,599
24,600miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar E-pace 2.0 D150 S Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£18,280
24,675miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar XF 2.0i Portfolio Sportbrake Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,499
60,751miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Jaguar E-PACE 1.5 P300e 12.17kWh R-Dynamic SE Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£29,977
29,547miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic SE Black Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£37,650
19,626miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jaguar XE 2.0d R-Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£15,990
27,877miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh HSE Black Auto 4WD 5dr
2023
£34,990
18,003miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jaguar XE 2.0d Portfolio Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£10,990
72,880miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Jaguar XF 2.0d Chequered Flag Sportbrake Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,990
73,970miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 5846 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
9
Add a comment…
TStag 14 November 2024

I wonder if the leaper will return on the front? It feels like it could take it

TStag 14 November 2024

Someone is channeling the MK10 Jaguar. A car Jaguar designed for the US market, which was absolutely huge.

I'll reserve judgement, but I'm now feeling more nervous. I fear it lacks phooaar 

Symanski 14 November 2024

The big box that McGovern always wanted to do as a Range Rover saloon.

 

RIP Jaguar.

 

Latest Reviews

Mazda 3 2024 review front rig 2
Mazda 3
8
Mazda 3
BYD SEALION 7 10
BYD Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7
Medium 11661 kodaOctaviaEstatevRS
Skoda Octavia vRS
Skoda Octavia vRS
Mobilize Duo lead
Mobilize Duo
Mobilize Duo
Dacia Spring review front
Dacia Spring
8
Dacia Spring

View all car reviews