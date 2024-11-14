The first car of Jaguar’s new era has finally broken cover as it begins road testing for a 2026 launch, just two weeks before the firm unveils a concept that will set the tone for the design of all its upcoming models.

The first all-new Jaguar since the I-Pace was launched in early 2018, this striking four-door GT is the first of three upcoming electric cars due to arrive by the end of the decade atop a new brand-specific, EV-only platform dubbed JEA. The other two EVs are a large luxury saloon and an SUV.

Technical details remain closely guarded, save for what the company has already confirmed: it will pack north of 575bhp, have a range of more than 430 miles and be priced above £100,000.

But now that road testing is finally under way, fresh images give the first indication of the size, shape and silhouette of Jaguar’s Porsche Taycan rival. They reveal just how accurate Autocar’s earlier renderings (see below) were in their straight-edged proportions, long bonnet and complete departure from recognisable Jaguar styling hallmarks - features that will carry over to all the brand’s future models.

Beneath the heavy camouflage of this early prototype, it is clear that the Jaguar GT will be a large, low-slung saloon with a rakish, coupé-like roofline, a generous wheelbase and its A-pillars positioned as far as possible behind the front axle to give a cab-rear silhouette reminiscent of some of Jaguar’s biggest-engined past models.

Interestingly, in size and shape, it appears not dissimilar to the electric Jaguar XJ that was axed midway through its development programme in 2021, though it will bear no relation to that car.

The front ends of Jaguar’s new models will be dominated by a distinctive new lighting arrangement made up of ultra-slim LED strips that will be almost invisible when off, but they are covered entirely on this test car.

The one design element recognisable from past Jaguar models on this car is the front grille panel, which is the same shape as that of the I-Pace, but camouflage is clearly visible underneath, which strongly suggests that it is non-functional and won’t feature on the production car. Instead, electric Jaguars will wear an all-new face centred around a new decorative ‘grille’ and a new interpretation of the Jaguar badge.