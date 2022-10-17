New electric Alpine A110 to keep retro design cues

The next-generation, electric Alpine A110 will stay largely true to the retro design of today’s car, albeit with some new ‘futuristic’ cues aimed at attracting new buyers.

The revelation comes as Alpine shows off the dramatic new Alpenglow concept, which it says showcases a number of cues and features that will be rolled out to its production cars, but its influence on the A110 will be minimal, because that car’s heritage is so crucial to its appeal.

That’s the view of Alpine design director Anthony Villain, who said there is more “freedom to explore” brand-new designs for the firm’s upcoming hot hatch and crossover, as they're completely new products that don’t follow on from any historic model.

The A110, meanwhile, continues to trade on its spiritual relationship with the 1960s coupé that helped to establish the Renault-backed performance marque as a leading name in motorsport.

Asked by Autocar if the Alpenglow represented an all-out shift in Alpine’s design language, Villain said: “We will stretch it [the retro look] a bit to make it more modern, but we will keep the link, especially for the A110, because it's an icon.

“We have to keep a legacy. We've always said the A110 is a missing link. The brief was to imagine if the A110 from the 1960s was still alive and the A110 went from mark two to mark three to mark four. So of course we're doing that with the new A110, the next one.”

The next A110 will continue to feature a distinctive quad-light arrangement at the rear and a silhouette that references its mid-engined layout, although Villain wouldn't confirm concretely whether Alpine will use the same stacked-battery arrangement as technical partner Lotus in order to preserve mid-engined design cues and agility.