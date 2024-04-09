BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai Ioniq 6 N primed as performance brand’s second EV
UP NEXT
Inside Japfest: Why Japanese cars are still loved by UK tuners

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N primed as performance brand’s second EV

Hyundai’s electric super-saloon appears for the first time as N brand heads for all-electric line-up
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
9 April 2024

Hyundai’s N division is putting the finishing touches to a hot new version of the Ioniq 6 saloon, which will bring Porsche Taycan levels of performance and dynamic agility honed on the racetrack. 

Hyundai N’s second electric car, following the just-launched Ioniq 5 N, is entering an advanced stage of development shortly after the performance division confirmed it would stop developing combustion cars, following the removal of the i20 N and i30 N hot hatchbacks from Europe. 

“Going forward in Europe, Hyundai is developing Hyundai N as a pioneer of high-performance EVs,” the brand said recently. “Our customers will benefit from technological developments that will make EVs even more attractive in the future.”

Related articles

The next stage in the performance brand’s transition to an all-EV line-up will be the launch of the Ioniq 6 N, which was previewed by the outlandish RN22e concept in 2022. It was recently spotted testing at the brand's technical centre in Rüsselsheim, Germany, wearing only light camouflage to reveal the range of styling tweaks it receives over the standard car. 

As with N’s first EV, the Ioniq 5 N, the visual modifications include wider wheel arches, larger alloys, red brake calipers, deeper side skirts, a larger rear spoiler and a more aggressive-looking rear bumper to suit the car's performance-oriented billing.

Riding on the same E-GMP platform as the hot crossover, the sporting 6 is likely to use an 86kWh battery to feed a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain that produces up to 641bhp and 549lb ft. 

The Ioniq 5 N touts a BMW M3-beating 0-62mph time of around 3.5sec and 161mph top speed, but its saloon sibling’s lower profile and sleeker silhouette could allow it to improve on those figures. 

The Ioniq 6 N is also likely to receive the same chassis tweaks as its sibling, including enhanced brakes, stiffened and lowered suspension, and a gearbox that simulates the behaviour of the eight-speed dual-clutch unit used by N’s combustion cars.

It could also receive the 5's artificial exhaust note, which attempts to capture the spirit of a traditional combustion hot hatch by matching road speed to ‘revs’, and works with the simulated gearbox to emulate the sensation of driving a petrol sports car. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 208 review 2024 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 review
6
Peugeot e-208 review
fiat 600e review 2024 01 front cornering
Fiat 600e
7
Fiat 600e
porsche taycan 4s review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan
Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Hyundai Ioniq 6 RT 2023 lead driving front

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai looks to upset Tesla’s apple cart with a boldly alternative streamliner saloon

Read our review

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Assistant

Jonathan is an editorial assistant working with Autocar. He has held this position since March 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, travelling to launch events and interviewing some of the industry's most influential executives, rewriting used car reviews and used car advice articles, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, and regularly appearing on Autocar's social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

used Hyundai Ioniq 6 cars for sale

Hyundai Ioniq 6 Premium Auto 4dr 77.4kWh
2023
£34,470
3,170miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Hyundai IONIQ 6 Premium Auto 4dr 77.4kWh
2023
£35,995
5,208miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Hyundai Ioniq 6 Premium Auto 4dr 77.4kWh
2023
£35,998
819miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition Auto AWD 4dr 77.4kWh
2023
£40,998
7,498miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Hyundai IONIQ 6 Premium Auto 4dr 77.4kWh
2023
£35,899
6,068miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition Auto AWD 4dr 77.4kWh
2023
£39,998
9,845miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Hyundai IONIQ 6 First Edition Auto AWD 4dr 77.4kWh
2023
£39,949
1,800miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Hyundai IONIQ 6 First Edition Auto AWD 4dr 77.4kWh
2023
£43,000
1,200miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Hyundai IONIQ 6 Ultimate Auto 4dr 77.4kWh
2023
£40,894
2,500miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Next
Prev
View all 137 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 208 review 2024 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 review
6
Peugeot e-208 review
fiat 600e review 2024 01 front cornering
Fiat 600e
7
Fiat 600e
porsche taycan 4s review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Taycan
9
Porsche Taycan
Jeep Renegade front driving
Jeep Renegade
6
Jeep Renegade
toyota land cruiser review 2024 01 watersplash
Toyota Land Cruiser
9
Toyota Land Cruiser

View all car reviews