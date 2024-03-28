Mazda MX-5 review

From £28,2859

Fourth-generation MX-5 heads back to Mazda's roadster's roots, surpassing its predecessor in every area

While everyone was swooning over the new Toyota GR86 and subsequently getting worked up that you can’t actually buy one, some might have forgotten that if you want a lightweight, front-engined, rear-wheel-drive sports car with a manual gearbox, you could simply go to a Mazda showroom and buy a Mazda MX-5 all along.

The current generation of the Mazda MX-5, codenamed the ND, was brilliant when it launched in 2015, and because it’s such a timeless concept, it hasn’t aged a day. It also helps that Mazda has kept it fresh with model-year tweaks here and there – some small, some quite significant.

The Mazda MX-5 first appeared in 1989, as a reimagining of the Lotus Elan.
Matt Prior
Editor-at-large

Other long-running nameplates, such as the Mercedes SL, have markedly changed in character throughout their run, but the MX-5 still fulfils much the same role as it did when it first went on sale in 1989.

It came about as the result of an American wistfulness for cheap British roadsters on the one hand, and a Japanese firm’s readiness to speculate and innovate in order to make its global reputation on the other. ‘Mazda Experiment, Project Number Five’ would go on to become the world’s fastest-selling sports car.

The idea of an affordable open-top was hardly new to Japan. Preceding decades had seen oddities such as the Datsun Fairlady, Honda S500 and Toyota Sports 800 emerge, often as their fledgling makers’ first production models. But by the end of the 1970s, with the demise of such icons as the Triumph Spitfire, MG B and original Lotus Elan, the segment was assumed to be in decline. 

Advertisement
Back to top

It was these models, though, that Mazda dissected during the MX-5’s development, and they are among the reasons why it emerged in 1989 as a small, sub-one-tonne, front-engined, rear-drive, perfectly balanced home run.

Ironically, the MX-5’s success found a counterpoint almost immediately in the lukewarm reception and ailing sales figures that greeted the all-new Lotus Elan, which emerged only a few months later, lumbered as it was by a higher price, lumpier looks and front-wheel drive. 

The first MX-5 – the NA – was arguably the model’s dynamic high point. Its successors were generally very good too, but they became progressively more powerful, bigger, heavier and that bit less exciting to drive. 

Until the current ND generation, that is. It was a return to the old template: shorter, lower, wider and – most importantly – lighter than its predecessor, the ND MX-5 comes with a choice of either 1.5 or 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines and the promise of unparalleled ‘Jinba ittai’ – the manufacturer’s catch-all term for oneness between car and driver.

Range at a glance

Ever since its launch in 2015, the ND-generation MX-5 has been available with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder, both naturally aspirated. In 2018, both got updated, but while the changes for the 1.5 were mild, the 2.0-litre got an extra 23bhp and a 700rpm-higher redline. All MX-5s come with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, but the 2.0-litre can be optioned with a six-speed torque-converter automatic.

Through the years, trim levels have come and gone, and there have been more special editions than stars in the universe. In 2017, Mazda added an RF (for ‘Retractable Fastback’) model with a metal folding roof to the line-up. It can be had with both engine options.

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

10
Mazda MX5 LT Murray 2024 ME 33 1600x1067 38c0290a c6fc 4fb2 a6c6 54cc1f9bca78 (1)

Size and weight were major preoccupations for the project’s engineers. No one would describe the original Mazda MX-5 as large, yet this latest model has been made 55mm shorter still. It’s the most compact Mazda MX-5 yet and, save for the original, the lightest. 

Throughout the development, a rigorous ‘gram strategy’ was applied to ensure that the roadster had no superfluous mass. Thus the all-new suspension, still consisting of front wishbones and rear multi-links, is 12kg lighter thanks to its aluminium components. The engine frame is aluminium, as are the front wings and bumper reinforcements.

The LED tail-lights reference the design of the original MX-5 without looking slavish or outdated
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The front crossmember is high-tensile steel, a much higher proportion of which is used in the body, too. The rear crossmember benefits from a more rigid truss structure, while suspension mounts have been reinforced all round. The result is a claimed 100kg reduction in kerb weight compared with the 2005-2015 NC MX-5.

The addition of a metal folding roof in the MX-5 RF increases the overall weight but adds some useful refinement up to 60mph or so. Any faster than that, and the RF actually produces more wind noise than the roadster.

While production-spec ND MX-5s never quite dipped under the magic 1000kg mark, a basic 1.5 model gets very close, without being as stripped out as a Caterham or as overtly spartan as a Lotus Elise. Moreover, the weight is ideally distributed 50/50 front to back and the centre of gravity is slightly lower than in previous generations.

Mazda’s seriousness about making this MX-5 fun to drive by adding lightness is welcome – and crucial when you consider that this was the first model to use electromechanical power steering. It’s a compact dual-pinion set-up located close to the front wheels for increased stiffness. It has a marginally quicker ratio than that of the previous car, while the front wheels’ castor angle is increased for better resistance to understeer.

The MX-5’s engines and gearboxes have been made to measure. Despite being used elsewhere in Mazda’s line-up, each has been fettled for the MX-5.

The 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine – related to the one in the Mazda 2 and Mazda 3 hatchbacks – got revised cam timing, a custom crankshaft and a 7500rpm redline, while the 158bhp 2.0-litre version added a lightened flywheel and pistons, as well as a limited-slip differential.

Both engines were revised in 2018. The 1.5 gained just 1bhp, but the 2.0-litre underwent a more substantial transformation that added 23bhp thanks to lighter pistons and conrods, a wider throttle body and enlarged port area, as well as a bigger-bore exhaust valve. This also had the side effect of putting peak power 1000rpm higher in the rev range, at the same 7000rpm as the 1.5.

2024 brought another, more minor update, but still a very welcome one. It included subtly redesigned headlights and taillights, a new two-tone wheel style on Exclusive-Line trim, and a number of interior upgrades.

The steering and throttle were retuned as well, and the The 2.0-litre received an upgraded limited-slip differential. Mazda calls it the Asymmetric LSD, as it acts differently under acceleration and deceleration. Upper trims also got a refined stability control system, which gained a half-way house 'track mode'.

Advertisement

INTERIOR

8
Mazda MX5 LT Murray 2024 ME 8 1607x1072 9d5cabac 75bb 45e7 87fa 17d80c537596

The ND MX-5 is positively geriatric in the context of model cycles. Nevertheless, the no-nonsense interior still feels fresh. It was a huge leap compared with the NC generation, but if you’re unaccustomed to MX-5s, it’s likely that the cabin’s incredibly compact dimensions will need to sink in before you can meaningfully survey the details. The MX-5 has always been resolutely bijou, and the ND is no different.

Broader adults will find themselves in frequent contact with the centre console, door trim and the sides of the skinny footwell, while taller drivers will want for a few centimetres more leg room.

The bespoke manual gearbox now has the same 40mm throw as in the original car.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Despite a 20mm lower hip point compared with the NC, you sit a little higher than would seem optimal and head room with the top up is relatively limited. Moreover, there is a bulge in the floorpan that denies you the option of folding your clutch leg away on motorways (a malaise of right-hand-drive cars only). Reach adjustment for the steering wheel was added in 2018.

If you plan to do long distances in your MX-5, seek out a version with the Recaro seats, because they are significantly more comfortable than the standard items, and offer more lateral support too. 

These factors can combine to make it tricky to get comfortable – tricky enough, in fact, for some people to be put off the prospect entirely, although others will proclaim this the most comfortable MX-5 yet.

More fool the critics, though, because in an age that tends towards profligacy, the MX-5’s cockpit-sized simplicity – once reconciled with – makes for a charming environment. The dashboard architecture is similar to that of the Mazda 2, which is a good thing because the same natty design features and chunky, tactile switchgear work equally well here in the roadster. You’ll have to look hard to find soft-touch materials, but that somehow feels appropriate for a no-nonsense sports car.

Nowhere is the MX-5’s simplicity better encapsulated than in the manually operated roof. Made 3kg lighter than in the NC and requiring 30lb ft less effort to close, the hood can be operated easily with one hand, even when moving. There’s one spring-loaded clip to unfasten on the header rail, then a click somewhere in the housing behind you to confirm that it’s safely stowed. It takes four or five seconds and, like pretty much everything else about the MX-5, puts everything larger, heavier and motor-driven to shame. 

The roof’s tiny size means that the car continues to offer a modest-sized but usable boot. It’s too small for golf clubs but is just big enough for two weekend-away bags. Which seems to us exactly as it should be. 

Multimedia system

Over its many years on sale, the MX-5 has gone through a number of infotainment iterations, but the good news is that all of them are quite pleasant to use because they were clearly modelled on the classic BMW iDrive.

Cars up to 2023 used an older interface, but one which still had logical menus and could be navigated using both the touchscreen and the rotary controller in the centre console. Entry-level models used to miss out on the centre screen, but from 2023, all MX-5s have the 7.0in touchscreen.

In 2018, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto were added, the former with wireless functionality. They do come with a Mazda-typical quirk. The touchscreen stops working on the move and you have to use the rotary controller. The latter works great for the native interface, but using it to navigate CarPlay is rather awkward, as that was clearly designed for a touchscreen

In 2024, the screen was upgraded to a 8.8in screen with much more modern-looking graphics. Thankfully, that didn't come at a cost of usability – all the menus remain very logical, and the built-in navigation is actually quite good.

The standard stereo isn’t anything special, but it’s just about brawny enough to be heard over the road and wind noise. The Bose system that used to be available on certain trims put up a better fight, but as this is quite a noisy car on the motorway, it’s always a bit of a losing battle.

Advertisement

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

9
Mazda MX5 LT Murray 2024 ME 28 1600x1067 06831835 fa25 4950 836d 9ffedf76ecdf

In a modern context, the MX-5's engines are quite special – both the 1.5 and the 2.0 – because where else can you find an engine that spins so freely, and with gathering force, to its 7500rpm redline, short of much more expensive Porsches?

For the 1.5, we’re not talking about a particularly quick full stride, although needing little over eight seconds to hit 60mph from rest, the car is appreciably faster than the 1989 original and close enough to hot hatch pace for respectability.

The longitudinal four-cylinder engine and RWD layout make for a perfect 50/50 front/rear weight distribution
Matt Prior
Editor-at-large

And yet this MX-5 plays perfectly to arouse your excitement and seize your enthusiasm as a willing hostage. It hardly matters how fast you’re going.

The temptation starts with an unexpectedly rorty exhaust note, which sounds playful and offbeat even at idle. Blip the accelerator out of gear and the revs flare with promising urgency, then engage first and the MX-5’s mechanically detailed and supremely positive shift quality announces itself. You’re already having an absorbing and special driving experience – and you’ve yet to even turn a wheel.

Gearshift aside, the car’s controls are light and, being so obliging to control, fairly short-geared and revving cleanly from very low revs, it moves away from a standstill with a pleasing lack of inertia. Add some throttle and you’ll pick up speed gradually at first, with limited mid-range torque on tap but with perfect response and a supremely linear delivery of it as the revs rise. 

Get into a flow on a good road, or even an average one, frankly, and you’ll be revelling in the vivid mechanical interaction and the joy of taking a modern sports car to the redline as and when you choose without worrying unduly about the potential consequences for your driving licence.

There is no doubt that the 1.5 is sufficient for having a brilliant time in the MX-5. But the 2.0-litre is the better of the two. Since its major upgrades in 2018 it's been able to mimic the 1.5-litre's character, its rortyness, its ability to rev, but just with more power and speed.

RIDE & HANDLING

9
electrogenics mazda mx5 2025 jh 19 1600x1067 25a907b9 7a73 4fe7 a0d8 a4502dc63b1c (1)

The instincts of many long-standing Mazda MX-5 owners might be to keep the mechanical specification of their car simple, and thereby to give the lauded delicacy of the car’s handling the best chance to thrive.

In reality, the MX-5’s handling doesn’t reward that judicious restraint in unqualified terms, in ways we’ll come to. But that shouldn’t prevent this car from taking its place among the most vibrant, responsive and engaging sports cars available at any price.

It's delicate and perfectly balanced, although the ride lacks some of the original's fluency.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

From the effortlessness of its hold on the road, through its fine balance and directional agility, to the zapping crispness of its every answer to a few extra degrees of steering angle or throttle, this car remains a true sporting great.

On delicacy, meanwhile, nothing short of a Caterham, Lotus or Ariel can equal what the MX-5 brings to the table. The car’s 195-section tyres produce only moderate but perfectly balanced grip levels and therefore don’t overburden the suspension or steering with cornering forces, and they break away into lateral slip with a wonderfully tender progressiveness.

Some testers found the electromechanical power steering overly light, while others appreciated that it is able to delicately convey information about the road surface and grip levels without adding unnecessary weight and stodginess. Generous angles of body roll introduce some softness in the handling mix under high lateral loads, taking some precision away – if only on the very edge of adhesion.

Despite the relatively soft suspension, the MX-5 can be a bit excitable over very high-frequency lumps and bumps, perhaps an inevitable result of the imperfect torsional rigidity of the convertible body, which doesn’t always let the suspension do its work. The 2.0-litre model seems to suffer slightly more from shimmies and scuttle shake, though.

The rest of the time the MX-5’s ride is easy and fairly laid back. Like that of its forebears, the directional keenness and poise come not from high chassis rates but from the advantages of even weight distribution, a low centre of gravity and driven rear wheels, and so the MX-5 doesn’t feel firm on the road or short of wheel travel. It doesn’t need to.

Mazda MX-5 news

New Mazda MX-5 meets EV-converted original: which is best?
New Mazda MX-5 meets EV-converted original: which is best?
Night light: We try overnight track ‘day’ in the Mazda MX-5
Night light: We try overnight track ‘day’ in the Mazda MX-5
New kit converts original Mazda MX-5 to electric power
New kit converts original Mazda MX-5 to electric power
Official: Rotary Mazda sports car is planned for production
Official: Rotary Mazda sports car is planned for production

For a car that offers up as many thrills as the little Mazda does, it is remarkably habitable. The ride is rarely harsh and as long as you’re not too tall to fit, it offers a supremely comfortable driving position, legs outstretched but well supported. The MX-5’s one Achilles heel when it comes to comfort is the road noise. It seeps through the car’s every pore and resulted in a reading of 75dBA at 70mph. The hard-top RF does improve the motorway refinement.

Track notes

The day of our performance tests with the 1.5 started wet but subsequently dried out. It therefore afforded us the opportunity to find out that the MX-5's delicate dry-surface grip level becomes even more tantalising when a bit of surface water is in the mix. In the wet, an uninterested driver might call that grip level worryingly faint, however, and the Yokohamas’ proclivity to hydroplane can be startling.

In the dry, there's only just enough power to get the rear wheels to break traction with the accelerator during cornering - and only then at very high revs and by a fleeting few degrees of slip angle. It's a tenderness of adjustability that you rarely find in a modern car and is no less enjoyable for its subtlety than a 500bhp Jaguar's handling is for its luridness. 

Disengage the ESP - a system that's fairly sophisticated so long as you don’t try to provoke the car - and there are familiar ways to have fun with your cornering line, either with a trailed brake or an exaggerated, throttle-off steering input.

The MX-5 is sensitive to all. That being said, if on-throttle adjustability is key to your enjoyment of a rear-wheel-drive car, you’ll be much better served by the 2.0-litre, with its additional 51bhp and limited-slip differential.

That is especially the case for 2024 model year cars, which get an upgraded differential and stability control system. In our experience, it seemed very slightly keener to yaw through bends, and the stability control's track mode lets you have some fun while still keeping an eye out.

Mx 5 track notes

 

Advertisement

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Mazda MX5 LT Murray 2024 ME 14

The MX-5 is no longer the bargain it once was, but then nothing is, and anyway, even distant rivals are thin on the ground. The good news is that the MX-5 is well equipped whichever trim level you go for. 

Even the Prime-Line has heated seats, cruise control and the 7.0in touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone mirroring. However, our favourite version is the range-topping Homura, because the 2.0-litre engine gives it enough power for the chassis to have something to think about, and because the LSD, the track setting for the stability control and the recaro seats really complete the package.

These days, the MX-5 is well equipped whichever trim level you go for.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Light weight and a small surface area mean both engines can claim excellent real-world efficiency. On a motorway run, 42mpg (2.0-litre) and 50mpg (1.5-litre) are realistic prospects, and even when having fun on twisty roads and using plenty of revs, you’ll struggle to dip below 30mpg in either.

LONG-TERM REPORTS

Read our full long-term report here

Seat comfort

My long-term MX-5 came with Recaro seats, part of the Homura specification. They’re the best that Mazda offers as they’re just the right side of firm and very supportive. 

The seating position - low and centred - is nigh-on perfect and the benchmark for sports cars. I drove the car from London to Wales, completed a track night, then drove back to London the following morning and experienced nothing but comfort.

Comparison of real-world fuel efficiency to manufacturer claims

My long-termer has the 2.0-litre engine. Mazda claims a WLTP figure of 41.5mpg. My test of around 2000 miles included motorway town and track drive. It resulted in 39.1mpg.

This is really strong. So often we see manufacturer’s WLTP figures being fairly unachievable in real-world conditions. But the MX-5 excels here because of its lightweight and long sixth gear, meaning it’s pulling below 3,000rpm at motorway speeds.

Responsiveness and intuitiveness of the infotainment system

The infotainment screen is fast, responsive and I never had any issues hooking up with Apple CarPlay. 

But I found it irritating because the touchscreen can’t be used on the go and you have to use a rotary controller. This turns some functions, such as switching between Spotify and Google Maps on Apple CarPlay about 15-20 turns of a controller rather than two prods of a screen.

Practicality of space and storage for regular use and trips

The MX-5 is not a large car. The boot is quite narrow but it’s big enough for a typical shop for someone without kids. Inside there’s a little bit more storage with a lockable box behind the seats, and it has two cupholders too. 

Although these are slightly awkward to get to. They’re sat behind the driver, so you need to make a conscious effort to turn your torso rather than simply extend an arm.

Hidden costs or unexpected foibles

No hidden costs whatsoever. The Mazda was truly reliable during my time with it. The only slightly unexpected thing was the regularity of which I needed to top up with windscreen wash. 

The reservoir is tiny. MX-5 Parts has a fabrication that gains another litre for about £350. Which I think is well worth it.

VERDICT

electrogenics mazda mx5 2025 jh 80

We’ve grown used to giving couched verdicts on sports cars, sometimes weighing progress in one direction against compromise in another. Not so here.

There isn’t a single area in which the Mazda MX-5 fails to surpass its predecessor. It’s shorter, lighter, more spacious and better laid out. It’s sharper-looking but still disarming and distinctive. It’s faster, more frugal and even more vibrant and engaging to drive.

An outstanding and usable sports car.
Matt Prior
Editor-at-large

All that, and yet the MX-5 is still every inch the same zesty and inimitable car that it was. Its character hasn’t altered at all. The 2.0-litre model provides more performance and handling panache than the entry-level car, but you can’t really go wrong with either.

As sporty cars that offer engagement and everyday driving thrills have either fallen by the wayside, and have been replaced by unaffordable plug-in hybrid grip monsters, the MX-5 is still here, providing all pleasures of a sports car or convertible that you could wish for.

With its lack of needless complication, light weight and manual gearbox, the MX-5 flits inertia-free from corner to corner, feeling like a breath of fresh air, even though it is now an eight-year-old design. Mazda’s roadster is arguably more significant and relevant than ever.

Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

New Mazda MX-5 cars in stock

 Mazda MX-5 1.5 SKYACTIV-G Exclusive-Line Roadster Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£31,135
0miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Exclusive-Line Roadster Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£32,995
0miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Exclusive-Line Roadster Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£33,815
0miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.5 SKYACTIV-G Prime-Line Roadster Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£28,885
0miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.5 SKYACTIV-G Exclusive-Line Roadster Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£29,250
0miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.5 SKYACTIV-G Exclusive-Line Roadster Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£29,250
0miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Homura Roadster Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£36,115
10miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Homura Roadster Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£35,685
0miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Homura Roadster Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
£35,685
0miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 20 cars
In partnership with