2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed – show report and gallery

Motoring extravaganza celebrates 30th anniversary; Porsche centrally featured company to mark its 75 years
13 July 2023

It is, at last, time for this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. Join us on the ground and on this page from Thursday 13 July to Sunday 16 July as we cover all the latest car unveilings and public debuts, as well as some of the best classic machinery the world has to offer.

This year’s theme, Goodwood 75, celebrates the 75 years of motorsport history since the Goodwood Motor Circuit opened in 1948, as well as 30 years of the Festival of Speed.

The famed Goodwood hillclimb features a series of cars that celebrate the various eras of motorsport at the site: a group for the racing years (1948-1966); the testing years (post-1966); the Festival of Speed's 30th anniversary (1993-2023); the return of racing (1998-2023) and the next 75 years. They will be joined by a roster of brand-new metal and special exhibits, including air displays by the Red Arrows on Thursday and Friday.

Porsche, which this year marks 75 years since it produced its first sports car, will be celebrated by the Festival of Speed's central feature, this year designed by Gerry Judah. The firm will also show several new cars at the event.

So, what should you look out for at this year’s Festival of Speed? We’ve compiled a list of the biggest arrivals… 

Cars to see at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

AIM EV Sport 01

AIM EV Sport 01 front quarter static

The designer of the Nissan GT-R has returned to the drawing board to create this shapely 483bhp electric sports car that weighs just 1425kg. It uses two liquid-cooled, high-performance electric motors (one on each of the rear wheels) with a maximum speed of 10,000rpm. They draw their reserves from an 81kWh battery split into four packs for a total torque figure of 582lb ft, helping it to achieve a sub-6.0sec 0-62mph time.

Nissan GT-R designer creates lightweight, 483bhp EV sports car

Alpine A290

Alpine A290 Beta front quarter tracking

With its sights set on the mainstream market, Alpine is launching this Renault 5-based hot hatchback, which will make its public debut at Goodwood. With an FIA-approved racing chassis and two motors mounted on the front axle, the production car promises to be a more usable accompaniment to the widely acclaimed A110, while retaining the marque's sporting character.

Alpine A290 on sale in 2024 as feisty electric hot hatch

Ariel Atom 4R

Ariel Atom 4R 2023 front end

In a surprise unveiling, Ariel has taken the covers off the latest development of the Atom. Dubbed the 4R, it's the most powerful four-cylinder version of the track toy to date, boosting the Honda-sourced powerplant to a whopping 400bhp. That's not all, because it also gets a new Quaife six-speed sequential gearbox, Öhlins dampers, and carbon-ceramic disc brakes.

Ariel Atom 4R boosts Honda powerplant to 400bhp

Aston Martin Valour

Aston Martin Valour front quarter static Goodwood 2023

Aston Martin’s latest bespoke creation is a supercar heavily inspired by the one-off Victor, equipped with a thunderous 705bhp V12 and a specially developed six-speed manual gearbox. It will not, however, be shown to the general public at Goodwood – it is reserved for private previews only.

New Aston Martin Valour brings 705bhp V12 and manual gearbox

Audi Hoonitron

Audi Hoonitron front quarter tracking smoke

Inspired by the original S1 Quattro Group B rally car, the Hoonitron is a no-holds-barred electric car designed specifically to shred tyres. It’s said to be capable of spinning into a 93mph donut from a standstill so is expected to put on a good show going up the Goodwood hill.

Audi S1 E-tron Quattro Hoonitron makes public debut

BMW 5 Series and i5

BMW 520i 2024 front quarter tracking

The new BMW 5 Series is one of the most anticipated cars of 2023, and it will appear in the UK in public for the first time at the Festival of Speed. An all-electric i5 variant will also be present at the event, with both cars taking to the famous hillclimb. This generation will be the final time the 5 Series is sold with an internal combustion engine, so make sure you visit the German brand's stand to say your goodbyes. 

New BMW 520i is last pure-combustion 5 Series

2024 BMW i5: electric saloon arrives with up to 593bhp

Caterham Project V

Caterham Project V front quarter tracking

Caterham has at last shown off its vision of a lightweight electric sports car, saying it could enter production as soon as 2026. Called the Project V, it features a single electric motor that drives 268bhp through the rear wheels, as well as 55kWh battery set-up that gives a targeted real-world range of 249 miles. And that’s not all: the production car is targeting a kerb weight of 1190kg, less than a Toyota GR86.

Caterham shows lightweight electric sports car for 2026

Caterham Seven EV

Caterham Seven EV side static

Two prototypes of Caterham's 700kg, 322bhp EV will make their debut at Goodwood, signalling a new beginning at Caterham as the firm dips its toes in EV waters. The cars will look to match the 3.4sec 0-62mph performance of a 237bhp Seven 485, have enough battery power to perform flat out on track for 20 minutes and be able to fully recharge via a 150kW charger in 15 minutes. 

Electric Caterham Seven: 700kg, 322bhp EV coming to Goodwood

Czinger Hyper GT

Czinger Hyper GT side static

This striking hypercar from American start-up Czinger is touted as “the most powerful grand tourer ever produced”. It will get the same 1233bhp twin-turbocharged 2.88-litre hybridised V8 engine as the firm's more track-focused 21C coupé, mounted at the front. With gullwing doors, 3D printed wheels, and camera-operated side mirrors, it commands a hefty price of between $750,000 (£613,260) and $1 million (£817,680). 

Czinger reveals $1m Hyper GT with 1233bhp V8 and gullwing doors

Ford Explorer EV

Ford Explorer 2024 front quarter static

Ford's new era begins with the Explorer EV, which will make its dynamic debut at Goodwood. An electric family SUV roughly the same size as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, it's based on Volkswagen Group underpinnings and marks the company's shift to more upmarket cars designed around the notion of 'American-ness'. It will be joined on the hill by the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse, as well as the GT3 and GT4 racers based on the new muscle car.

New Ford Explorer spearheads firm's US-inspired electric reboot

Genesis GV80 Coupé Concept

Genesis GV80 Coupe concept front quarter static

This concept is a coupé version of the Korean luxury brand's GV80 SUV. Genesis says the concept “serves as a statement of intent for the future, hinting towards more emotional and performance-oriented models”, meaning it gets much sportier styling than any Genesis model to date. It is expected to rival the likes of the Audi RS Q8 and Porsche Cayenne Coupé when it reaches production. Alongside the GV80 Coupé, the brand will launch an entirely new model on 13 July. Little is known about it, but check back later as we continue to report.

New Genesis GV80 concept previews upcoming sports SUV

HiPhi Z and Y

HiPhi Z front quarter tracking

HiPhi will make its UK brand debut with the Z grand tourer and X mid-sized SUV. The Z's appearance on the Goodwood hillclimb will mark the car's dynamic debut. Its twin electric motors enable the car to achieve a 3.8sec 0-62mph time. The new HiPhi Y, meanwhile, will be a part of static displays on the Electric Avenue.

Human Horizons HiPhi Z review

New HiPhi Y makes debut at Shanghai motor show

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N camouflaged front quarter tracking

We’ve been hotly anticipating the sporty version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for some time now. It will be Hyundai‘s first electric performance car, with a focus on the UK market. Expect ramped-up performance and a more aggressive exterior design.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N prototype review

Ineos Grenadier FCEV

Ineos has converted the Grenadier 4x4 to hydrogen-fuel-cell power in a bid to demonstrate the technology's viability. Under the bonnet's 'power bulge' you'll find a BMW-sourced fuell cell capable of storing 5kg of hydrogen, giving the 4x4 a claimed range of 124 miles. 

Ineos Grenadier FCEV gets BMW fuel cells, earth-warping torque

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster 2023 side tracking on dirt road

Not only has Ineos converted the Grenadier to run on hydrogen, but it's also stretched the chassis and chopped the rear end up to create a pick-up, dubbed the Quartermaster. It aims to be the most capable off-road pick-up available, offering impressive specifications and a utilitarian design philosophy.

Ineos boosts Grenadier’s practicality with Quartermaster pick-up

Kia EV9

Kia EV9 front quarter tracking

Kia's widely reported seven-seat flagship will make its UK debut at Goodwood. It will launch later this year with a choice of two powertrains: rear-wheel drive with 200bhp and 258lb ft that takes it from 0-62mph in 9.4sec; and a dual-motor version offering 378bhp and 442lb ft, along with a 6.0sec 0-62mph time. It marks the beginning of a bold new design era for Kia as it progresses with its ambitious ‘Plan S’ to launch another 13 bespoke EVs by 2027.

Kia EV9 review

New 2023 Kia EV9 priced from £64,995 in the UK

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh front quarter static

Sant'Agata is heading to the top flight of sportscar racing with the SC63, a hybrid prototype that carries strong links to its road-going line-up. It's powered by a bespoke 3.8-litre V8 with two turbochargers mounted in a 'cold V' set-up, said to improve cooling and serviceability. It'll compete in next year's World Endurance Championship, and contend in the hallowed 24 Hours of Le Mans. 

Lamborghini bound for Le Mans with 671bhp hybrid hypercar

Lotus Emira four-cylinder

Lotus Emira drifting at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022

The less powerful, four-pot version of Hethel's latest sports car will be unwrapped at Goodwood. It'll feature the turbocharged M139 engine used in the Mercedes-AMG A45, but with "fundamental changes", including a new intake and exhaust system. These tweaks mean it now puts out 360bhp and 317lb ft, slightly less than in entry-level AMG cars. Prices for a First Edition Emira with the new engine start from £77,795.

Four-cylinder Lotus Emira to make debut at Goodwood

Maserati's final V8s

Maserati Ghibli Ultima front quarter detail

Maserati has announced that it will end V8 production this year, sending the engine off with special editions of the Ghibli super-saloon and Levante SUV. Both are inspired by the first V8-engined Maserati, produced 64 years ago.

Final Maserati Ghibli is 207mph swansong for Modena’s V8

McLaren 750S

McLaren 750S front quarter tracking

The new 750S is the thoroughly updated and enhanced replacement for the 720S. Subtly restyled but said to be 30% new under the skin, the 1277kg 750S is the lightest series-production McLaren road car yet. It's available in hard-top and Spider guises, and has been designed to provide "a new benchmark" in the supercar segment. Bringing with it a power bump over the 720S to 750PS (740bhp), it gets a "segment-leading" power-to-weight ratio of 579bhp per tonne. 

New McLaren 750S replaces 720S with more power, revised chassis

McLaren Solus GT

McLaren Solus GT front quarter static

The Solus is McLaren's limited-run, single-seat track car derived from a video-game concept. Making its UK debut at Goodwood, it has been created specifically for speed, downforce and lap records. Powered by a naturally aspirated V10 with more than 830bhp, it weighs less than 1000kg and produces 1200kg of downforce at full speed – which is, according to McLaren, more than 200mph.

McLaren launches V10-powered single-seat Solus GT

McMurtry Spéirling Pure

McMurtry Spéirling Pure front quarter tracking

The Spéirling broke the Goodwood hillclimb record last year, and McMurtry has now revealed a track-only version for the public to buy. On sale from £984,000, the single-seat, 1000bhp demon is more efficient that the standard car, meaning it's, unbelievably, even faster. You can see it in public for the first time at this year's Festival of Speed.

McMurtry Spéirling Pure goes on sale with 1000bhp for £984,000

MG 4 XPower

MG 4 XPower front quarter tracking

The XPower version of the MG 4 EV will make its public debut at Goodwood, complete with more aggressive styling tweaks and an upgraded powertrain that delivers 429bhp and 443lb ft of torque through all four wheels. The result is a 0-62mph time of 3.8sec, putting it on par with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG A45. Unlike that hot hatch, though, the 4 XPower costs from £36,495.

Confirmed: MG 4 XPower electric hot hatch gets 429bhp

MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 front quarter static

The Cyberster is the first all-new sports car to be fitted with an MG badge since the MG F in 1995. The Chinese firm says it wil be the world’s first “affordable” EV roadster, with prices starting at £55,000 for a rear-wheel-drive 309bhp version and rising to £65,000 for a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive variant with 536bhp. It is sure to draw a sizeable crowd. 

MG Cyberster to be 'affordable' 309bhp electric roadster

MG EX4

MG EX4 at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 front quarter static

MG has also shown the EX4, an electric hyper-hatch that pays tribute to the brand's iconic Group B Metro 6R4. Based on the 4 XPower, it uses the same 429bhp dual-motor electric powertrain that allows the road car to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 3.8sec. Its large rear spoiler, chiselled front wing and wide-box wheel arches are a clear reference to the 1980s rally car, jutting out from the basic 4’s bodywork. 

MG EX4: Electric hyper-hatch is tribute to Metro 6R4

Nio ET5

Nio ET5 front quarter tracking

This Tesla Model 3 rival is expected to arrive in the UK later this year, after it makes its debut as the brand's fifth production model. It is based on the same 'Technology Platform 2.0' as the ET7. It's available exclusively with a twin-motor powertrain, which comprises a 201bhp asynchronous motor on the front axle and a 282bhp motor at the rear, for total combined outputs of 483bhp and 516lb ft. The 0-62mph sprint is dispatched in 4.3sec, but Nio has yet to disclose a top speed figure. Prices begin from €49,900 (£42,600) in Germany, with a 75kWh battery adding €12,000 (£10,200) and a 100kWh pack adding €21,000 (£17,900). Leasing the battery costs €169 (£144) per month for a 75kWh unit, or €289 (£247) for 100kWh.

New Nio ET5 electric saloon confirmed for UK in 2023

Porsche Mission X

Porsche Mission X front quarter static

Porsche will celebrate its big anniversary this year with the Mission X concept, a 75th birthday present to itself. The electric hypercar previews a potential EV successor to the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder, so you can guarantee it will be a very powerful machine indeed. A powertrain that could offer around 1500bhp will be key to achieving its goal of becoming the fastest road-legal car to yet around the Nürburgring.

New Porsche Mission X concept is electric 918 Spyder successor

Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne front quarter tracking

The updated Porsche Cayenne will be showcased at this year’s event. The German car maker’s larger SUV gets a new set of upgraded engines, plus a revised chassis and a total interior overhaul. It’s unlikely that we will see the electric Cayenne, though, which is not due on UK roads until 2025. 

Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive

New-look Porsche Cayenne gets power, EV range and tech boosts

Porsche 718 Spyder GT4 RS

Porsche 718 Spyder GT4 RS front quarter tracking

This will be the last Porsche 718 Boxster and the most powerful yet. It takes 493bhp and 332lb ft from a GT3-based atmo 4.0-litre flat six with an ear-splitting 9000rpm redline. That’s mated to a “lightning-speed” seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox, all of which combine to propel the roadster from 0-62mph in just 3.4sec. It’s likely this £123,000 sports car will be one of the most popular cars at this year’s event. 

Porsche 718 Boxster bows out with 493bhp Spyder GT4 RS

Renault 4Ever Trophy

Renault 4Ever Trophy front quarter static Paris Motor Show 2022

The outlandish Renault 4Ever Trophy concept will make its UK debut at Goodwood, previewing what the upcoming new Renault 4 will look like. Drawing its power from a 42kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese battery mounted under the floor, the EV is expected to give a range of around 250 miles and is propelled by a 134bhp synchronous motor on the front axle.

New Renault 4 "just weeks away" from production sign-off

Renault Turbo R5 3E

Renault Turbo R5 3E front quarter static Paris Motor Show 2022

Renault's 5 Turbo 3E is a reinvention of the iconic 5 Turbo 2. Created to show EVs can be fun, it has a 374bhp electric motor, three drift modes and pink, yellow and blue LED stripes flashing on the front of the car to give a "1980s video game vibe".

Renault 5 Turbo 3E racer possible for production, says CEO

Singer DLS Turbo

Singer DLS Turbo front quarter static

The DLS and its massive rear wing are both borne out of the learnings the California-based firm has made from two projects - the Dynamics and Lightweighting Study and the Turbo Study. It's due to appear at Goodwood between the 13-16 July, with two examples built to showcase the model to the public. One is a blood orange, track-focused rocket and the other is created to work on the public road, with a much tamer appearance. The racer is shown above.

Singer to show 690bhp DLS restomod at Goodwood

