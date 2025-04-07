BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The best 4x4s and off-road cars - driven, rated and ranked
The best 4x4s and off-road cars - driven, rated and ranked

Where we're going, we don't need roads: these high-riders are capable on just about any surface

News
James DisdaleJack Warrick
8 mins read
7 April 2025

If you want to climb every mountain and ford every stream, a proper rough-and-tumble vehicle is exactly what you need.

The best 4x4s and off-roaders are genuinely capable, mud-plugging machines designed to tackle terrain that would make a mountain goat think twice. 

But which is the best?  The choices for the 4x4 class aren't straightforward, because some prioritise off-road performance above all else and others are the consummate all-rounders, as happy bouncing over boulders as they are tearing along asphalt.

And that's before you start getting bogged down (metaphorically, not literally) in the details about breakover angles, wading depths and axle articulation, not to mention locking differentials and low-range gear ratios.

In our eyes, there's no better car for the job than the Land Rover Defender, which tackles off-road driving with genuine ease and with you in relative comfort.

Yet whatever your off-roading wants or needs, there's something in our top 10 topography-tamers that should suit your requirements and budget.

1. Land Rover Defender

9
  • Design9
  • Interior9
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs7

Best for: Dominating planet Earth

We think the Land Rover Defender is the best off-roader and 4x4 on the market today and should be considered a go-to option for mud-plugging, rock-hopping, water-fording, slope-scaling and axle-twisting.

Draw up a list of the most broadly capable cars in the world and the Defender would sit comfortably in the top three.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

With approach and departure angles of around 40deg and ground clearance of as much as 291mm, thanks to its height-adjustable air suspension, this car has all the right vital statistics.

It's available in 90, 110 and 130 bodystyles, with a choice of diesel mild-hybrids, a petrol plug-in hybrid and pure-petrol engines - plus that incredibly enticing (yet not entirely necessary) V8 range-topper, the Defender Octa

The Defender's 4x4 capabilities remain beyond question, and the way in which it sets about its work off-road makes it seem like a car built for people who don't even like off-roading.

Offering all that in a car that also rides and handles so well on the road is the icing on the cake, and it makes this car stand head and shoulders above its rivals.

2. Jeep Wrangler

9
  • Design9
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs5

Best for: Tackling the beaten track

That Jeep has carefully preserved the much-loved design, whose circular headlights, famously seven-slatted grille and strict geometry are still recognisable from the original Willys MB Jeep. 

That the latest Wrangler remains one of the toughest, most capable off-roaders in the business comes as little surprise.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

The interior is spacious and less cheaply and sparsely finished than you might think, and that goes hand in hand with the improved efficiency of the car's downsized engines and better road manners (everything is relative, mind).

Of course, the Wrangler is still spectacular off the beaten track, especially in Rubicon trim with its ladder-frame, locking differentials, knobbly tyres, specialised articulating axles, underbody bracing and outstanding approach and departure angle statistics.

It isn't as nice to live with every day as the Land Rover Defender, hence its second-place ranking. That's partly down to on-road manners that are considerably less salubrious than those of its British rival, with far less accurate handling, a more hyperactive ride and ear-bashing levels of 'refinement'.

Still, if you're handy with a spanner, you can remove the Wrangler's doors and sections of its roof for some wind-in-the-hair thrills.

Read our Jeep Wrangler review

3. Toyota Land Cruiser

9
  • Design9
  • Interior9
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs6

Best for: Reliability

Another icon, and it has historically been the workhorse of choice in the Australian outback, a place where breaking down simply won't do.

Few cars offer quite the same duality of ability to go to Waitrose or on a desert expedition. Being a Toyota, it can be expected to return from both too.
Jonathan Bryce, Social Media Executive

For towing, wading and low-ratio, grind-it-out driving across truly inhospitable ground, the Toyota Land Cruiser scores very highly.

Basic-spec versions are reasonably affordable, while top-spec cars offer packed-out equipment rosters and seating for up to seven.

It might have sophisticated suspension, but don't expect it to ride and handle like a monocoque SUV from Audi or Mercedes-Benz.

It's a different beast: less sophisticated on the motorway but in another league in places where you might need a car like this, with a reputation for mechanical dependability and unbreakable toughness that's jealously regarded by every one of its competitors.

Read our Toyota Land Cruiser review

4. Ford Ranger Raptor

8
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Carrying cargo

The original Ford Ranger Raptor was something of a mixed bag, with a weedy 2.0-litre diesel four failing to match the talents of a chassis that fooled you into thinking you could tackle a Dakar Rally stage.

For UK drivers especially, it’s a niche proposition: it's amazing in its element, but when it’s not, it doesn’t entertain like a great driver’s car really ought to.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

Happily, the newer version of the hot pick-up truck retains its predecessor's high-speed off-road prowess, but it now packs a little more muscle in the form of a 288bhp turbocharged 3.0-litre petrol V6.

There's enough punch to surprise more than a few slumbering sports saloons, though, while the rortier engine note is much more pleasing to the ear than the old diesel's drone.

As before, it's the Ford's uprated suspension that shines the brightest, with clever electronically controlled Fox 'live-valve' adaptive dampers that help to smooth any terrain that rolls under its wheels.

That means a supple and controlled ride on Tarmac, while in the rough stuff the Raptor can tackle ragged and torn terrain at speeds that would likely leave traditional 4x4s being swept into a carrier bag at the end of the route.

Read our Ford Ranger Raptor review

5. Range Rover

9
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs5

Best for: Luxury off-roading

The Range Rover isn't just one of the best luxury SUVs on sale; it also excels off-road. 

Land Rover is like a supercar manufacturer when it comes to off-roading: it knows some owners won’t use the capability but its reputation depends on it being there.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

Thanks to its air suspension, the Range Rover can be raised by 135mm for better ground clearance. It can also be lowered 50mm for easier entry and egress.

At its highest setting, the Range Rover stands 4mm taller than the Land Rover Defender and 55mm above the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. And it will wade up to 900mm in water.

Having excellent off-road ability is all well and good, but let's be honest: most Range Rovers won't ever leave Tarmac. 

Read our Range Rover review

6. Mercedes-Benz G-Class

8
  • Design10
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs6

Best for: Style

The best off-roaders tend to stick around, and the G-Wagen (technically now the G-Class, but forgive us the nostalgia) matches the Land Cruiser and Defender for cultural longevity. 

You can dismiss its ‘tough military vehicle’ affectations as gimmicks, but you would be ignoring the combined effect: making this feel like a very special car and a real event to drive and be in.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

This Mercedes recently received an update, but underneath you will still find a ladder-frame chassis, although the front suspension is now fully independent and the whole set-up was part-developed by AMG.

It boasts three locking differentials, improved ground clearance and the same immense range of off-road abilities as before, but it's now also one that handles predictably and, at times, even quite enjoyably on the road. 

However, Mercedes has also been cute with the period details, so the G retains the old car's traditional door handles with push-button locks, while the catches themselves are similar, meaning the doors close with the same retro clack.

As well as the already powerful G450d (365bhp) and G500 (447bhp), there's the range-topping AMG G63. It gets 583bhp and will hit 0-62mph in 4.4sec. Perfect – if you've got the budget of a Premier League footballer. 

Read our Mercedes-Benz G-Class review

9
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs7

Best for: Performance

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is probably the most entertaining variant of the company’s staple supercar. That's good news, because it's the last Huracán we will see.

The Sterrato is a fitting finale for the Huracán. Lambo’s junior supercar has always been a congenital entertainer, never more so than in this form.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

Based on the regular four-wheel-drive Huracán coupé, the Sterrato stands 44mm higher and gets 25% softer springs, plus an additional 35%  suspension travel at the front and 25% more at the rear. Its front track is 30mm wider, its rear track 34mm wider and its wheelbase 9mm longer. 

Its rugged exterior cladding means it's not exactly subtle, and this is exaggerated by its 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine - also the last of its kind that Lamborghini will make. 

Thanks to its off-road tyres, the Sterrato has a relaxed, easy and absorbent ride that's capable of tackling most surfaces with an extraordinarily natural feel. Anybody would be able to take this supercar off-road, such is its capability. 

It's just as good on the road too, with an immaculate ride and communicative steering. 

Read our Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato review

8. Dacia Duster 4x4

9
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs10

Best for: Value

For heading off the beaten track on a tight budget, the Dacia Duster 4x4 still takes some beating. It's not as cheap as it was (there's no entry-level Access version now), but it's still cracking value regardless of vehicle type.

Dacia’s budget-friendly crossover is now more refined, more drivable, more efficient where it matters and simply nicer to be in and around, despite prices having barely changed.
Steve Cropley, Editor-in-chief

In terms of off-road kit, the Duster isn't as comprehensively specced as others in this list, but you get enough to be able to tackle the wilderness with confidence.

The trick four-wheel drive system allows you to choose front-wheel drive for the road, while an Auto mode quickly engages the rear axle when it detects wheelspin; Lock mode sets the torque split at 50/50 for the best off-road traction.

There's also a shorter first gear for climbing steep slopes plus hill descent control for scrabbling down the other side. 

Yet the Duster's best off-road attributes are decent ground clearance and a relatively low kerb weight, allowing it to tiptoe over some obstacles that would sink heavyweight rivals.

Read our Dacia Duster 4x4 review

8
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: People carrying

You might wonder why the fifth-generation Land Rover Discovery doesn't sit higher up this list, even given the calibre of the cars above.

The classy Discovery now lives in the shadow of the Defender but is still a thoroughly enjoyable and likeable SUV.
Sam Phillips, Staff Writer

It is, in the grand scheme, a terrifically competent off-roader, but it matches that with wonderful road manners for an all-round package with which none of the others can quite compete. Everywhere the Discovery goes, it does so with a calm assurance.

It isn't, however, quite as gritty, grippy or tenacious as some cars when the going gets really tough. That said, few are as easy and stress-free to drive in the rough stuff: the brand's advanced Terrain Response system does much of the hard work, meaning all you need do is steer the Discovery up hill and down dale.

A facelift for the 2021 model year brought new six-cylinder engines of both the petrol- and diesel-sipping varieties, as well as updated suspension and some fresh interior features.

It also kept a likeable and very versatile car high in our estimations - although the need for seven seats means there's no room for the battery and motor required to deliver a plug-in hybrid version.

Read our Land Rover Discovery review

10. Ineos Grenadier

7
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling5
  • Costs6

Best for: The alternative choice

The Grenadier is up with the best when it comes to conquering the wilderness, where its abilities in the rough match those of the British classic that has so clearly influenced its design.

Despite certain shortcomings, many will love this car for its undoubted ruggedness and adaptability. Broader appeal might remain elusive, however.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

In keeping with traditional 4x4 mechanical philosophy, it features a ladder-frame chassis and a pair of live axles. It uses a choice of BMW engines (a choice of 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol or diesel units), a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox and a Tremac dual-range transfer 'box for proper rock-crawling ability.

Factor in ground clearance just shy of 260mm, a trio of differential locks and approach and departure angles of 35.9deg and the Grenadier is as unstoppable in the rough as you would expect, barely breaking a sweat as it scrabbles up and over challenging terra firma.

Off-road ability and a no-nonsense utility underpin the car's character, but there's also a softer side to the Grenadier.

Its interior is roomy and melds thoughtful ease of use with just enough luxury to appeal to the premium badge brigade, while on the road it's closer in spirit to the G-Wagen than the latest Defender: capable and easy to drive but lacking the dynamic polish and refinement to be truly at home.

Read our Ineos Grenadier review

HOW TO CHOOSE THE BEST OFF-ROADER

There are several cars on sale with four-wheel drive, but the right one for you will depend on your personal needs. If you're after a large 4x4 car, there's plenty of choice - but those after a smaller model should consider the likes of the Dacia Duster.

HOW WE TESTED AND SELECTED

This list has been compiled using the knowledge and experiences of our dedicated road test team. We've taken into account vehicle technology as well as real-life experiences on and off road. 

FAQs

What is a 4x4 car?

A 4x4 car is a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle. In a 4x4, all four wheels receive power from the engine, providing better traction on rough terrain, snow, mud, or off-road conditions.

Are 4x4 cars expensive?

While price will depend on model, manufacturer and vehicle size, 4x4 cars are generally more expensive than regular front- or rear-wheel drive cars. Cars with four-wheel drive are often found at the top of their respective model ranges. 

What’s the difference between 4WD and AWD?

Four-wheel drive (4WD) is a system that sends power to all four wheels, typically used for off-road driving and rough conditions. All-wheel drive (AWD) automatically distributes power between the front and rear wheels and is better suited for on-road conditions with occasional off-road capability.

Should I take a 2WD car off-road?

A 2WD vehicle can handle mild off-road conditions like dirt roads and gravel paths. However, for mud, deep sand, or rocky terrain, a 4WD or AWD vehicle is recommended for better traction and safety.

