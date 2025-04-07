If you want to climb every mountain and ford every stream, a proper rough-and-tumble vehicle is exactly what you need.
The best 4x4s and off-roaders are genuinely capable, mud-plugging machines designed to tackle terrain that would make a mountain goat think twice.
But which is the best? The choices for the 4x4 class aren't straightforward, because some prioritise off-road performance above all else and others are the consummate all-rounders, as happy bouncing over boulders as they are tearing along asphalt.
And that's before you start getting bogged down (metaphorically, not literally) in the details about breakover angles, wading depths and axle articulation, not to mention locking differentials and low-range gear ratios.
In our eyes, there's no better car for the job than the Land Rover Defender, which tackles off-road driving with genuine ease and with you in relative comfort.
Yet whatever your off-roading wants or needs, there's something in our top 10 topography-tamers that should suit your requirements and budget.
Best for: Dominating planet Earth
We think the Land Rover Defender is the best off-roader and 4x4 on the market today and should be considered a go-to option for mud-plugging, rock-hopping, water-fording, slope-scaling and axle-twisting.
With approach and departure angles of around 40deg and ground clearance of as much as 291mm, thanks to its height-adjustable air suspension, this car has all the right vital statistics.
It's available in 90, 110 and 130 bodystyles, with a choice of diesel mild-hybrids, a petrol plug-in hybrid and pure-petrol engines - plus that incredibly enticing (yet not entirely necessary) V8 range-topper, the Defender Octa.
The Defender's 4x4 capabilities remain beyond question, and the way in which it sets about its work off-road makes it seem like a car built for people who don't even like off-roading.
Offering all that in a car that also rides and handles so well on the road is the icing on the cake, and it makes this car stand head and shoulders above its rivals.
Read our Land Rover Defender review
Join the debate
Add your comment
The Land Cruiser is not what buyers in the UK want. They were selling less than 500 a year recently in the UK. Land Rovers Defender has nailed this in a big way, the 2 year waiting list says it all.
New defender is absolute masterpiece
Jaguar land rover is on an absolute roll.What a beautiful car the new defender is, and a fantastic year to follow for JLR, brilliant work lads!