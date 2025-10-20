BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche readying most extreme Panamera to date
UP NEXT
Electric TT driven – on the road in radical Audi Concept C

Porsche readying most extreme Panamera to date

Hardcore variant of four-door saloon seen testing with chunky rear wing; seems to use PHEV powertrain

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
20 October 2025

Porsche looks set to launch a more extreme, track-focused derivative of the Panamera saloon.

The most hardcore derivative to date has been the 760bhp Turbo S E-Hybrid, which still closely resembles the standard 348bhp Panamera despite the high output of its V8-centered PHEV powertrain.

But new prototypes caught by Autocar spy photographers reveal that something more hardcore is in the works, which could possibly take the Turbo GT badge.

Spotted at the Nürburgring, the test mule wears a number of high-performance modifications including new vents in the front wings, a small gurney flap, a fixed spoiler, a reworked diffuser and round tailpipes. 

It also has a pair of stickers referencing the Nordschleife and another German circuit, the Bilster Berg Drive Resort, suggesting extreme testing is well under way.

Autocar’s photographers say the car sounds as if it remains powered by the V8, but it remains yet to be determined whether it is boosted by an electric motor.

However, the test mule was spotted running with two different suspension heights, suggesting it could be based on the E-Hybrid powertrain, as the Panamera's Active Ride Control system is exclusive to PHEV models.

Given its performance billing, the new model is likely to receive a significant bump in power over the Turbo S E-Hybrid, which could be netted through tweaks to both the car’s engine and motors.

The most powerful Porsche currently on sale is the 1020bhp Taycan Turbo GT electric saloon.

Inside, pictures show the new Panamera has been fitted with an RS-style roll cage behind the front seats, but the rear seats appear to remain in place – evidenced by the placement of a cuddly toy between the driver and front passenger.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Mercedes G580 EQ review 2025 01
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
7
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
Range Rover PHEV review 2025 01
Land Rover Range Rover
9
Land Rover Range Rover
Nissan Qashqai e Power review 2025 01 front cornering
Nissan Qashqai
8
Nissan Qashqai
Bentley Flying Spur hybrid review 2025
Bentley Flying Spur
9
Bentley Flying Spur
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
porsche Panamera 4 E Hybrid review 2025 001 front tracking

Porsche Panamera

Four-seat grand tourer brings yet more performance and luxury to the added-desirability super-saloon segment

Read our review
Back to top

It's possible that this cage could come as part of a track-focused Weissach option package, similar to that offered on the 911 GT3 and Taycan Turbo GT.

The development of new derivatives of the Panamera will be key to maintaining the model’s appeal, with its life cycle having been extended in a recent overhaul of Porsche’s business plan. 

The company has mothballed the SSP Sport platform that was due to underpin the electric third-generation Panamera. It will instead overhaul the ICE and hybrid versions to keep them running “well into the 2030s”, outgoing CEO Oliver Blume said on an investor’s call last month.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Porsche Panamera cars for sale

 Porsche Panamera 4.0T V8 Turbo Executive Saloon PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£64,950
45,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche PANAMERA 3.0D V6 TiptronicS Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£15,995
110,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche PANAMERA 4.0T V8 GTS Saloon PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£52,991
46,017miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Panamera 4.8 V8 4S PDK 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2011
£14,799
90,203miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Panamera 3.0 V6 E-Hybrid S TiptronicS Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£18,167
79,698miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Panamera 3.0D V6 TiptronicS Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£15,488
106,653miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Panamera 4.8T V8 Turbo S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£32,925
80,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Panamera 4.0 TD V8 4S Saloon PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£39,989
60,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche PANAMERA 2.9 V6 E-Hybrid 17.9kWh 4 Platinum Edition Saloon PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£64,990
18,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 242 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Mercedes G580 EQ review 2025 01
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
7
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
Range Rover PHEV review 2025 01
Land Rover Range Rover
9
Land Rover Range Rover
Nissan Qashqai e Power review 2025 01 front cornering
Nissan Qashqai
8
Nissan Qashqai
Bentley Flying Spur hybrid review 2025
Bentley Flying Spur
9
Bentley Flying Spur
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008

View all car reviews