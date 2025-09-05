BMW has revealed the new iX3, a car that represents the beginning of a bold new era of design, technology, drivability and production methods as the first of its Neue Klasse models.

Making its world debut at the Munich motor show, the new electric SUV – previewed by the Neue Klasse X concept in 2023 – is the result of a £17 billion investment and four years of development. It is seen by the firm as one of its most important model launches to date.

The arrival of the iX3 marks a key milestone in BMW’s electric ambitions. The SUV ushers in an entirely new design that is described as “more BMW than ever”. It will directly influence the next 40 models from the brand.

BMW Group design boss Adrian van Hooydonk told Autocar: “The task was to create a design language that is brand new and attractive to both people that don’t know us and to people that do know us – but also one that can be traced back to our history, to the ’70s, even to the ’60s. That’s deliberate.”

Notably, the front of the new iX3 dispenses with the controversially large kidney grille of the previous era and replaces it with a new design that references Neue Klasse models from the ’60s and ’70s. The kidneys are also illuminated, rather than picked out in chrome, in an environmentally motivated move.

The design feature of narrow kidney grilles and headlights contained “as one graphical unit” is a nod to the BMW 2002 ‘Sharknose’, said Van Hooydonk.

Each Neue Klasse model will get its own “unique” light signature, he added, “so in the future, when we come with more Neue Klasse cars, each of them will be instantly recognisable”. For example, said van Hooydonk, the iX3 has a vertically oriented grille but the incoming i3’s will be horizontal. The new SUV measures 4782mm in length, 1895mm in width and 1635mm in height, making it similar in size to the incoming electric Porsche Macan and Audi Q6 E-tron.

New platform

The new iX3 is the first model to use the BMW Group’s new Gen6 platform, a cleansheet architecture that is said to be a “quantum leap forward” in terms of technology compared with today’s offerings.

The platform’s 800V electric architecture can handle a charging speed of up to 400kW – which, in theory, means the ability to add 217 miles of range in 10 minutes, although BMW admits this rate can be held for only around two to three minutes. It is also equipped with bidirectional charging – a first for BMW.