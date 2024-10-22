Porsche Panamera review

From £80,4958

Four-seat grand tourer brings yet more performance and luxury to the added-desirability super-saloon segment

Jot down a list of its various attributes and it becomes clear that the subject of this road test is one of the most ambitious cars we will assess in 2025, and possibly for some time beyond that.

In '4 E-Hybrid' form, the latest Porsche Panamera is a car that promises pedigree handling and dynamism when you want it but limousine-grade rolling refinement when you don’t. There is also the prospect of minuscule fuel bills, at least when it comes to everyday driving, as well as practicality, not to mention any-weather security, courtesy of having four-wheel drive. So while the 4 E-Hybrid occupies rather a modest position in the broader Panamera line-up, its remit is perhaps the greatest.

Too great? Just how well all this translates into real life is something we’re about to discover, with what is our first fully instrumented test of the new ‘G3’ Panamera in any guise.

As the name suggests, this is the third coming of Porsche’s four-door performance car (an full-bore super-saloon, in certain strains), whose visual identity has resolved nicely since the ungainly original of 2009, and whose chassis has now been injected with some of the very latest technology at the disposal of the Volkswagen Group’s bigger-ticket luxury brands.

Chief among those technologies is Porsche’s Active Ride Control suspension. This has been co-developed alongside Audi and is fitted to the car seen here at the not inconsiderable cost of £6978. The Panamera’s hybrid system is also more advanced than it was on the G2 generation, with a larger drive battery and greater energy-recuperation ability. The claimed electric range is up to 60 miles, around 25 miles more than before.

As for what this all costs, with careful optional-extra selection it’s possible to have the clever suspension and still keep the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid beneath £100,000. It’s hardly a bargain, but in a world where BMW’s similarly sized, similarly powerful plug-in hybrid 550e xDrive M Sport is knocking on the door of £80,000, neither is it terrible value.

And as for where the 4 E-Hybrid sits among its own range-mates, the basic rear-drive Panamera (349bhp) starts at £82,000, with the 4WD version costing a little more. Next up is our test car (464bhp) at £91,000 before you get to the 4S E-Hybrid (537bhp, £102,000), then the V8-engined GTS (493bhp, £126,000).

The flagships are the Turbo E-Hybrid and the 771bhp Turbo S E-Hybrid, the latter being the first Panamera capable of exceeding 200mph.

DESIGN & STYLING

8
porsche Panamera 4 E Hybrid review 2025 002 panning

Porsche hasn’t made particularly bold strokes with the design of this third-generation car. Visually it’s still very obviously a Panamera, although the front bumper has been entirely redesigned, gaining new air inlets, and the front wings have been raised to create a bigger height difference to the bonnet, which gives the driver more of that 911-typical sensation of peering between the two headlight ‘tunnels’.

The rear quarterlight has been made a bit more angular, almost gaining a kind of Hofmeister kink. We also like the vertical scalloped elements at the flanks of the rear bumper, which quietly reference the current 911 GT3. All in, this is a very serious-looking super-saloon (and it will only ever be a saloon, the quirky Sport Turismo shooting brake having been retired).

As a general rule, the more air that an air spring contains, the more it can compress and the softer it will be. Manufacturers then add chambers, because they can be opened or closed off in order to decrease or increase the spring rates.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

It is also barely any larger than before. At 5052mm, the Leipzig-built G3 is just 3mm longer than the G2 and the 2950mm wheelbase is unchanged. This thus remains an imposing but not egregiously large car – in fact, it’s smaller than the new BMW M5. Lighter too, even in the case of the hardware-drenched, 2.9sec-to-62mph Turbo S E-Hybrid.

That said, we expected our test car to tread more lightly on the scales at Horiba MIRA. The claimed kerb weight of 2230kg doesn’t account for our car’s Active Ride Control (which adds electric motors to drive hydraulic pumps, but also saves weight as there’s no need for anti-roll bars – more on which later) or the larger wheels (19in is standard while our car wears striking 21in ‘Exclusive’ alloys) but neither element explains away 2370kg as tested.

In Porsche’s defence, the 25.9kWh drive battery that feeds the 370V electric system from beneath the boot floor is usefully larger than before, but the fact is that with two people aboard, this is a Porsche sports saloon that weighs more than 2.5 tonnes.

To haul it along, the 4 E-Hybrid uses a 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 that makes 300bhp and has been future-proofed from an emissions perspective, mated to a “completely new” 188bhp electric motor integrated into the car’s “comprehensively redesigned” eight-speed PDK gearbox, such that both elements even share the same oil-cooling circulation. Porsche claims the motor’s rotor creates only half as much inertia as the one in the old Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, improving throttle response, and that doing away with a separate housing for the electric motor has saved 5kg (every little helps).

The resulting totals of 464bhp and 479lb ft are nearly as strong as what you would get in the Mk1 Panamera Turbo. Drive flows from the PDK gearbox to an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch that actions the 4WD torque split. There’s also no limited-slip differential – only a simulated one, using the brakes.

Suspension is by two-chamber air springs with adaptive dampers – or in the case of the Active Ride Control, single-chamber springs with dual-valve (to isolate bump and rebound), hydraulically controlled dampers that aim to keep the body flat through a range of dynamic scenarios, partly mitigating squat, dive and roll and keeping wheel loads even.

The system, which adjusts 13 times per second, draws data from the steering, brakes, accelerometers and sensors in the suspension itself. It doesn’t use cameras to monitor the surface as they’re unreliable when obscured. Note also that only E-Hybrid models are available with the active ride.

Elsewhere, Porsche has upped the amount of noise-insulation material fitted to the Panamera, especially around the rear arches, while one of the major structural elements at the front has also been switched from aluminium to foam-filled steel for the same reason.

INTERIOR

7
porsche Panamera 4 E Hybrid review 2025 009 dash

The Panamera’s interior makeover follows the prevailing industry trend of going screen-heavy. The gauge cluster loses its analogue tachometer and becomes one large display. You can bring up digital representations of the classic five gauges and they are nicely clear and configurable, but it does feel a little like replacing a grand piano with a high-end electronic keyboard.

The main multimedia screen is an updated version of the old one and generally works well (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also neatly integrated, should you wish). It looks out over a redesigned centre console where the main change is the lack of a gear selector, which has moved to the dashboard, as first seen in the electric Porsche Taycan. In its place is a lid for a generously sized storage cubby containing a cooled phone charging pad.

The Panamera retains the touchscreen-controlled air vents that were introduced on the previous generation. Passengers in the rear have the luxury of manual vent controls. Lucky them.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

You will also notice that a good selection of buttons and switches remain, yet when you press the buttons you move the entire panel, which feels like it might be a fault at first but is clearly by design. Note also that gloss black abounds, and there’s more on the passenger side, unless you order your car with the optional secondary display for £1289. We mention this because in our experience it scratches easily.

More broadly, the cabin design is well proportioned and restrained. The light hue of our test car’s leather struck an especially urbane tone. Up front, space and light abound, though the Panamera still retains a focused performance car feel – something aided by the slim, firm steering rim and the athletic driving position. Head room in the back isn’t as generous as it was in the old Panamera Sport Turismo, but it’s still more than adequate for most, and you can option individually adjustable seats, limousine-style. Overall, BMW’s 550e xDrive is cosier but nowhere near as special.

Long trips away from home won’t be a problem either. The hybrid’s 430 litres of boot space is less than you get in the non-hybrid (and 90 litres less than the BMW offers) on account of the battery pack, but the load bay is long, wide and nicely squared-off, and you can also fold the second row of seats down to the extent that they are essentially flat. In short, this car will do trips to Europe and the tip with equal ease.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

9
porsche Panamera 4 E Hybrid review 2025 016 engine

As is now commonplace, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid starts in electric mode. You turn it on then ghost off the mark and the car will continue to operate without its V6 engine for as long as the battery charge lasts. Unless, that is, you call for a sportier mode on the rotary control that hangs from one of the steering wheel spokes or – to use common parlance – you boot it, at which point the engine will fire up accompanied by a relatively low gear, ready to punt you forward.

As we’ll come to in a moment, electric range isn’t quite as generous as we’d hoped, but there’s no doubt about the maturity with which the Panamera conducts itself as an EV. Roll-on acceleration is neat and measured, and there’s adequate performance from the e-motor to flow the car along even undulating roads at the national speed limit. Top speed remains 87mph.

The steering-mounted drive selector switches between Normal, Sport and Sport+ modes, and in the hybrids, an e-Power and Hybrid mode. You can adjust the parameters separately using the touchscreen, but there's no individual mode
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Enlisting the services of the twin-turbo engine makes the Panamera rather a lot quicker. The V6 is somewhat muted, because of all the emissions equipment it now wears, but flat out our test car took 3.8sec to reach 60mph and less than 10 seconds to break into triple figures. For one of the slower cars in the line-up, the 4 E-Hybrid is hardly pedestrian, though such is the car’s all-round composure and the seamless nature of the gearshifts that it can often feel just a little uneventful. A family-oriented, limousine-esque Porsche this may be, but it should still be exciting.

We’d also add that at least one tester felt that, were it their money, they would be tempted to opt for the 4S E-Hybrid, purely for that extra level of ‘zing’ that 537bhp and 553lb ft would yield in this heavy machine.

Not that you need ever shirk overtakes in the 4 E-Hybrid, with its 464bhp and 479lb ft. The effect of the electric motor is particularly palpable when you require a quick burst of speed, because the instant torque it injects into the driveline has the effect of dropping the gearbox a cog or two, while in reality the gearbox is processing the fact that you have squeezed the accelerator pedal an inch or two.

And what of shedding speed? Hybrid Panameras have in the past exhibited a certain softness in their brake pedals, which erodes confidence in such fast, heavy cars. The latest iteration still isn’t perfect but the system is in general decently intuitive; making small adjustments to your speed isn’t a guessing game.

Of course, when it comes to heavy stops requiring pad-on-disc action from the get-go, you’re treated to the trademark Porsche brake action, with its satisfying resistance. During repeated emergency stops from 70mph, our test car was a picture of calm, and aced our fade test, stopping notably sooner on its fifth stop than on its first.

And what about the driver-centric GTS?

When you come to the more expensive end of the model spectrum, you'll find the Panamera GTS actually sounds a bit nicer than the Turbo, with its more genuine, woofling V8 exhaust tuning, whereas the Turbo S uses more stereo-speaker digital fakery when you open its taps and dial up its Sport mode, which is a bit of a shame. 

But the torque the Turbo S's hybrid system produces can catapult it out of tight bends in high gears before you’ve even found the limit of the accelerator travel, making 2.4 tonnes as nought. The V8 engine also likes to rev and keeps the car savagely on the boil when it is. It's a spectacularly fast saloon.

The 494bhp GTS, by contrast, doesn’t pin you back into your seat in quite the same way. This is one of those engines that appeals as much for what you might call qualitative performance reasons as quantitative ones. It sounds much more genuine than a Turbo hybrid thanks to that woofling exhaust. Get the motor on song, from about 3000rpm, and the car leaves little room to doubt its urgency. Moreover, the business of keeping it in the right gear using the paddle shifters, and mentally engaging with what you’re doing, is all part of the appeal.

RIDE & HANDLING

9
porsche Panamera 4 E Hybrid review 2025 017 rear cornerning

Just how much difference, then, does the near-£7000 Active Ride Control (ARC) make? Indeed, how well does six years of chassis R&D survive contact with the real world?

Well, most of the time you won’t notice its effects, and that is very much the intention. There is also the fact that a regular Panamera, without ARC, is already among the world’s most composed super-saloons, and one that also rides sweetly when you simply want to get from A to B. The law of diminishing returns duly beckons.

However, once you’re dialled into the car and paying attention, you really can discern where ARC is at work. There is a heightened serenity that speaks to the lack of anti-roll bars, which will always partially transmit shocks from one side of the car to the other. An ARC-equipped Panamera has no anti-roll bars, and instead mitigates roll by having the outside damper exert force rather than absorbing it.

There are also instances where a trough in the road elicits nothing like the suspension compression your eyes warned you to expect, and with no penalty in comfort. So, too, is there a palpable lack of pitch and dive under acceleration and braking as the dampers exert their own force rather than merely absorbing it, and you need not move at supersonic speeds to appreciate it.

The net effect is to make an already immensely composed car feel even more so, though the penalty is that, with ARC activated, keen drivers can end up feeling 5% removed from the experience – from the natural physics of a performance car moving down a road. It’s a similar story with the Ferrari Purosangue, though with the Italian mega-SUV the benefits of active suspension are even more pronounced and the subtly unnatural feeling reduced to 1%. Then again, the Ferrari’s extraordinary, Multimatic-built dampers cost around £8400 a pop.

Nit-picking aside, an ARC-equipped 4 E-Hybrid is faster and more comfortable than one without, though the difference is slight, and overlaid on a chassis that already steers with an intuitive heft (albeit with notably less ‘bite’ than you get in, say, the GTS or Turbo) and has balance to spare. As with performance, this is not an exciting car per se and can’t be steered so easily on the throttle as more extroverted Panameras can, but it is a quietly satisfying and very nicely conceived hot saloon.

As for refinement? Outstanding. Previous Panameras have suffered from road roar but that doesn’t seem to be a problem here, even on optional 21in rims. Being 3dBA quieter than the BMW M5 at 70mph is no mean feat, though on balance we do feel that the lesser 550e xDrive M Sport – perhaps a closer rival to the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid – has the edge on its posher compatriot. Both cars are supremely easy, restorative long-distance company, however.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
porsche Panamera 4 E Hybrid review 2025 001 front tracking

On flowing roads you can expect to achieve 30 miles of range in electric mode, perhaps a little more on slower suburban routes and if you’re really prepared to baby the car along. It’s a usable amount, for sure, and for some owners will make a real difference to the bottom line with fuel bills, but against a claimed range of 60 miles we felt it was underwhelming.

That official range, and a CO2 figure of 24g/km, will nonetheless make the 4 E-Hybrid very attractive as a company car, with just 8% BIK.

As for outright value, in 2025 the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid represents rather a lot of near-500bhp saloon for the money. At £91,000 it is the same price as a Mercedes-AMG E53 4Matic+ but has far superior dynamic polish and presence. Also consider the list price of the slower (and five-star-rated) Panamera 4S we road tested in 2017: £91,788. This is something of an inflation-buster.

Even with the battery topped up (a process that takes less time than before thanks to the new 11kW on-board charger), the 4 E-Hybrid won’t match the old diesel’s 40mpg touring economy, but 500 miles is easily achievable between fill-ups.

VERDICT

8
porsche Panamera 4 E Hybrid review 2025 020 rear static

The range has been rationalised for this third evolution of the Panamera, with the loss of the estate-bodied Sport Turismo and diesel power and the widespread adoption of PHEV tech.

It would be tempting to decry the relative lack of choice and there are those for whom, say, a big-booted, oil-burning Panamera remains the ideal choice. However, there’s little doubt that the Panamera, especially in mid-ranking 4 E-Hybrid guise tested here, is a remarkably versatile car and is better than ever in several key respects.

Foremost among them is its ability to combine long-distance comfort with supreme cross-country pace and that keyed-in ‘feel’ for which Porsches are famed. More EV range and less weight would see it increase further in our estimations, but this car is still a fine all-rounder. 

