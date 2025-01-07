Honda has ramped up preparations for its new family of next-generation 0 Series EVs by revealing full prototype versions of its radically styled Saloon and SUV.

The 0 Saloon and 0 SUV are the first of seven planned EVs that will sit on an all-new platform. Both are due to be launched in North America next year before arriving in other markets, including Europe.

Honda previewed the 0 Saloon with a concept model at the CES tech event last year. The firm has now returned to the Las Vegas show to reveal a prototype version of the saloon, which notably remains true to the concept in both exterior and interior styling, alongside the prototype SUV.

The new 0 SUV is described as being based on the Space Hub concept that Honda showed at CES last year, although it features substantially different proportions from that boxy vehicle.

Honda describes it as a “mid-size” SUV. It appears to be slightly shorter than the saloon and has a more upright, defined windscreen at the front but it is designed to maximise interior space, with a more MPV-esque rear section that features a squared-off tail.

Honda has yet to reveal any firm technical details about either car, although it has previously disclosed to Autocar key information about the platform they will sit on and the firm’s upcoming EV technology.

The key design philosophy of the 0 Series EV platform is “thin, light and wise”. That includes a focus on making lighter battery packs that are around 8mm thinner than those used by rival firms and can be mounted lower in the platform.

Honda claims this will enable sporty handling as well as improve the interior packaging of the vehicles. That in turn means the Saloon can sit lower than some rivals and have more sculpted bodywork, helping to improve its efficiency.

All 0 Series models will be offered with single- and dual-motor powertrains, which will use new compact e-axle motors that are also designed to be mounted lower in the car. Entry-level models will feature a 241bhp motor on the rear axle, while dual-motor versions will provide four-wheel drive. Initially, top-end versions will offer a system output of around 482bhp.