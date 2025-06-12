BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fiat draws on Multipla for Dacia Bigster rival due in 2027
UP NEXT
I bought a V6 Jaguar for £400 and doubled my money

Fiat draws on Multipla for Dacia Bigster rival due in 2027

Value-focused family SUV will arrive as part of reinvented Panda line-up

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
12 June 2025

Fiat's forthcoming Dacia Bigster rival could channel the spirit of the cult-classic Multipla MPV when it arrives in 2027.

The new SUV is one of two C-segment models that the Italian brand is set to launch in the next two years, alongside a rakish, raised hatchback. They were previewed by Panda-inspired SUV and Fastback concepts unveiled early last year.

Those models will be a maximum of 4.5 metres long and sit on the same cost-conscious Stellantis Smart Car platform as the smaller Grande Panda, enabling them to be offered with electric and hybrid powertrains.

Related articles

While the new SUV will sit broadly as part of the Panda design family and distinct from the range inspired by the classic 500, Fiat bosses have hinted it won’t necessarily feature that name.

Asked about the risks of Fiat expanding beyond its core city car market into the C-segment, Fiat Europe boss Gaetano Thorel said: “It will be a challenge, because [it seems] we don’t have the same legacy with family movers as we do with [the] 500 and Panda, but in reality we have, because when you think about the Multipla, then Fiat has a story on that.

“But thanks to Stellantis, we have a possibility to offer our customers and dealers a full passengercar line-up from 2.5 metres to 4.4 metres. That is the Fiat territory.”

The Multipla arrived in 1998 as a 4m-long compact MPV with two rows of three seats and a host of space-saving features. The styling was divisive and the model was not a commercial success, but it won praise for its design, with Autocar’s 2000 road test calling it “the most innovative and exciting car in its class”.

Fiat Multipla

The new model will have more of a traditional SUV appearance but could echo the Multipla in terms of maximising space in a small footprint. The Citroën C3 Aircross, which uses the same Smart Car platform as the Grande Panda, seats seven. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Toyota GT86
Used Toyota GT86 2012-2021 review
10
Used Toyota GT86 2012-2021 review
Nissan Micra 2025 020
Nissan Micra review
Nissan Micra review
01 BMW iX3 Neue Klasse 2025 Autocar review lead driving
BMW iX3 Prototype review
BMW iX3 Prototype review
Volvo EX40 front driving
Volvo EX40
7
Volvo EX40
Alpine A290 GTS review 202500 front tracking
Alpine A290
9
Alpine A290

View all car reviews

Back to top

The Fastback concept is likely to morph into a raised hatchback that will serve as a spiritual successor to the Fiat Tipo.

Fiat design chief François Leboine said future models would use design cues from the Grande Panda and elsewhere in its heritage line-up, but he insisted the brand wouldn’t fixate on retro designs.

“There is a retro flair on the products, but if you don’t know the past, the products still have to work,” he said. “We play with the codes of pop culture and car culture, but they have to work for a new generation.”

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Fiat cars for sale

 Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£2,995
100,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Star Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2020
£9,498
26,511miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Dualogic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£8,498
39,281miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.2 S Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2014
£5,999
39,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 MultiAir Lusso Euro 6 2dr
2018
£13,540
23,935miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500X 1.6 MultiJetII Cross Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£5,950
74,970miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat Panda 1.0 MHEV Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£11,498
14,765miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 42kWh Passion Auto 3dr
2021
£10,999
18,566miles
Electric
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop + Euro 6 3dr
2015
£3,995
52,739miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 4894 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 12 June 2025

Would really love this to succeed,it's so different,nobody else has done this.

Latest Reviews

Toyota GT86
Used Toyota GT86 2012-2021 review
10
Used Toyota GT86 2012-2021 review
Nissan Micra 2025 020
Nissan Micra review
Nissan Micra review
01 BMW iX3 Neue Klasse 2025 Autocar review lead driving
BMW iX3 Prototype review
BMW iX3 Prototype review
Volvo EX40 front driving
Volvo EX40
7
Volvo EX40
Alpine A290 GTS review 202500 front tracking
Alpine A290
9
Alpine A290

View all car reviews