Before we get into the question of what the Leapmotor B10 is like, shall we remind ourselves of who Leapmotor is? This is a Chinese tech and automotive brand that’s been around in its domestic market since 2015 and sold more than 400,000 vehicles globally before Stellantis bought a controlling stake.
After all, Stellantis wanted a budget electric car brand to rival the likes of BYD, Dacia and MG. Leapmotor had the tech and affordability it needed, while Stellantis had the full deck of heritage brands and sprawling European dealership network that Leapmotor needed. Makes sense, eh?
The Leapmotor B10 is the third model from this brand to go on sale in the UK. At 4.5m long, it splits the difference between Skoda's Elroq and Enyaq in size but pricing of £31,495 (or under £30k with the current ‘Leap grant’ discount), means that the Jaecoo E5 and MG S5 are its closest rivals on price, size and range. Smaller alternatives for this sort of money include the Ford Puma Gen-E, Jeep Avenger, BYD Atto 2 and Renault 4.