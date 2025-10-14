You won’t want to go any distance in the B10 unless you turn the ADAS functions off. Driving with them on is like travelling with a malicious poltergeist on board.

The steering wheel is tugged around when you’re nowhere near white lines, yellow lines, or indeed any lines at all. It beeps at everything: a change in speed limit, breaking the speed limit, no speed limit, some speed limit, not enough coffee in the driver, too much coffee in the driver, glancing at the touchscreen, bad breath, unfashionable clothes, poor conversational skills… I’m quite sure there are more.

Of course, Leapmotor is not alone in suffering with an overstimulation of alerts, but others prove that these necessary safety systems can be much more subtle and helpful. Critically, you can control the B10’s ADAS stuff via a shortcut button on the steering wheel, so it’s not difficult to turn them off. At which point you are at your leisure to enjoy the breathtakingly forgettable dynamics.

The throttle, steering and three regen modes are all controlled independently in the screen, in the same fashion as you do in a Tesla. With acceleration in Comfort, the throttle is soggy and long travel so it all feels too obviously neutered. In the happy medium or sport settings, things improve and the B10 is perfectly inoffensive to drive, with more robust responses and enough urgency from the 215bhp, rear-mounted electric motor. Sure, the 0-62mph time of 8.0sec isn’t strikingly fast, but it’s good enough for everyday use and the B10 only starts to feel a touch breathless if you go for a rapid squirt of acceleration up to motorway speeds.

The 18in Linglong Sport Master tyres fitted to our test car were not great. They slip in urgent getaways even in dry conditions, and squeal noisily even in moderate cornering, so factor in the cost of new rubber if your B10 is delivered on the Linglongs. Leapmotor has told us that B10s ordered in 2026 – after the initial allocation of cars arrive at the end of 2025 - will have Hankook tyres.