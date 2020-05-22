Land Rover Defender review

From £57,6609

It promises unrivalled off-road performance with on-road niceties. But does it deliver?

Chapter 1: Introduction
The talismanic strategic status of the reimagined Land Rover Defender has been obvious since we first saw one back in 2019. The funny thing is, this car’s commercial significance has rapidly become even greater. 

JLR sold more Defenders in 2023 than all of its Velars, Evoques and Discovery Sports combined. In the UK, it has sold more and more units every full calendar year since its introduction. So it’s a vital profit generator (given it can easily be dressed up to cost close to £100,000 in just-so specification), and suddenly an asset that the company simply can’t afford to let go off the boil.

This is not a cheap car. Although a commercial-grade Defender 90 starts from around £57k, it’s easily possible to spend more than £100,000 on a range-topping V8 110 before you've added options. And that's before you've entered ultra-high-end Defender Octa territory.
Matt Prior
Editor-at-large

Hence this 2025-model-year update. It’s not quite a facelift, because very few if any exterior design changes are entailed. It’s more about lifting the Defender’s luxury cabin ambience to meet slightly more bourgeois appetites (still no hose-out interior, then. Gah, etc).

But, cabin revisions aside, there's a new engine in the range; with the new range-topping Defender Octa about to launch to the market.

The new Defender is available in 90, 110 and extra-long 130 forms, the 90 only emerging into showrooms early in 2021 and the 130 in 2022. The engine range, which was only four options strong at launch, has expanded to encompass six motors in all, although some are only on offer in models with starting prices above £80,000.

The meat of that engine range is now comprised of two six-cylinder, 3.0-litre diesel options (D250 & D350) which offer between 247- and 345bhp, as well as a four-cylinder petrol-electric P300e plug-in hybrid (which adds in an electric drive motors to help out that same four-pot petrol turbo engine, and to boost real-world running efficiency and fleet running credentials).

If you're shopping at the pricier end of the showroom spectrum, P425 and P500 V8 options are available, both sitting underneath that new 626bhp V8 Octa.

The Land Rover Defender line-up at a glance

The Defender's model grade structure is now simpler than it was. The cheapest S models start at under £60,000, and the line-up extends up from there through X-Dynamic SE and -HSE, X and V8 specifications. Commercial-grade Defender Hard Top models, which come without rear seats and with boosted load-carrying space, are still available also. 

Lower-grade cars come on fixed-height steel coil suspension as standard, with height-adjustable air suspension optional, and typically packaging with Land Rover's latest Terrain Response offroad traction and stability control aids and adaptive damping.

On interior layout, there's lots of flexibility on offer. A pair of manually deployable third-row seats are available as an option on 110 models; a middle-set front-row 'jump seat' is offered on some derivatives (though not, critically, where it would effectively turn the Defender into a nine-seater minibus); and extra cabin configurability has been added to the extra-long 130 version, to which we'll come shortly.

DESIGN & STYLING

9
Land Rover Defender review 2024 02 off road rear

An old Defender, like a classic Mini, would have looked novel to our eyes once but is as comfortable as old slippers now. So reinventing such an icon is a fraught business. Certainly, Land Rover didn’t know how to do it for quite some time.

But just as with the Mini or Fiat 500, the time came eventually. The basics that served the original Land Rover well have, to an extent, been maintained on this new model. The windscreen is as upright as crash regulations and aerodynamic efficiency will allow (the Cd is 0.40), and there are relatively flat flanks, a low window line, and a bluff rear end with side-hinged door, on which the full-sized spare wheel is mounted.

Box on the side can carry 17kg and is meant for grim things you wouldn't want in the cabin. You can have none, one or even two if you don't want steps to the roof (although we would).
And the body is still aluminium. Beneath the Defender sits a variant of Jaguar Land Rover’s D7 architecture. There are shared modules with other JLR products, then, but with the D7x suffix here, the platform is more rugged than ever. The Defender’s bonded and riveted body-in-white is unique to this car and, with steel subframes front and rear, it sits higher than any other Land Rover.

Its towing limit is 3500kg (3700kg in the US) and its wade depth is up to 900mm on air springs. JLR says this car is a 4x4 and not an SUV and, although it’s not a distinction we tend to make ourselves, we know what it’s getting at.

What the new Defender cannot do, and the previous one did so ably, was to have exceptionally compact dimensions: crash regulations and a technology overload – plus deigning to make its occupants comfortable – have put paid to that. In 110 form, the Defender is a 5018mm-long car. The 90 takes half a metre off of that, making it a similar length to an old 110. But the 130 stretches to a leviathan 5.36 metres.

Land Rover admits that a Defender pick-up would be “technically possible”, but remains unlikely to come. The Defender departed the trad pick-up market long ago, JLR is too small to re-enter it, and the Defender is a premium vehicle.

And that premium status has been underlined with the car's 2025-model-year update, thanks to some choice interior trim enhancements, to which we're about to come.

INTERIOR

9
dash

It feels like Land Rover has aimed for an interior that straddles both luxury and utility. No easy task, but it has pretty well nailed it. That there are exposed sections of body colour and star-head bolts, a big broad slab of dashboard with grab handles and a dinky instrument binnacle all evoke the original Defender, but that wouldn’t recognise the material quality and the fit and finish of its construction.

There are fewer obviously plush surfaces than you’ll find in a Range Rover or Land Rover Discovery, or the most luxurious among its SUV competition (say, an Audi Q7 or Volvo XC90), but material choices lift it above a Jeep Wrangler, even a Toyota Land Cruiser, and it feels airy and spacious instead of basic.

Instead of you buying rear-seat entertainment built in, Land Rover gives the option of a tablet holder and a USB power socket, so you can bring your own. Much more sensible.
As well it might. At 2105mm across the mirrors, this is a wide car, with a cabin spacious enough, if you spec it, for a middle jump seat between the two regular front chairs. They’re as broad and welcoming as it isn’t; but for kids or short hops, it’d do a job – although we imagine it’ll spend most of its time folded flat, where it creates a broad centre console.

The driving position is upright and accommodating, the steering wheel huge and visibility fantastic. You can see to the extremes of the bonnet, and big windows and large door mirrors make side visibility strong, although rear vision is hindered mildly by the tailgate.

Rear passengers get as good a deal as the driver, with big seats and masses of head and leg room. Behind them is a boot with a narrower opening than top-hinged rivals, but there’s plenty of space in there, and you can specify two seats in it, too, although we haven’t had a chance to sit in them.

With the 2025 model year update, meanwhile, new heated and cooled seats with winged headrests (for rows one and two) have come in on upper-tier models, or as a ‘signature’ option on lower tier ones. The palette of interior trim materials has been made broader and richer. And, if you buy a supersize Defender 130, you can now get individual ‘captain’s chairs’ in row two granting step-through access to the three-seater third-row; which families with younger kids should appreciate.

Land Rover Defender infotainment and sat-nav

When Land Rover tells you it has created a new-generation infotainment system, you’d be forgiven for being concerned. This is a company whose entertainment, information and communications systems have routinely not just been second best to almost everyone else’s but also more prone to bugs and the whole ‘turn it off and on again’ routine. However, for the first time, we’re able to tell you that the Defender's Pivi Pro system really, honestly, is as good as anyone’s.

The climate controls remain as physical dials (praise be) and frequently used systems can be accessed via haptic-feedback, variable-function steering wheel buttons. The rest are accessed via a touchscreen that responds quickly and is laid out sensibly. Or it will mirror your phone and do what you need that way.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
Land Rover Defender review 2024 17 front cornering

The Defender offers a number of internally combusted drivetrains, and all drive through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox to all four wheels, although there’s a low-ratio final drive, too.

The car's mild hybrid six-cylinder diesel engine can now be had in D250 or D350 guises, the latter having been added as part of the 2025 model year update. It puts about fifty additional horsepower and a little under forty extra pounds foot of torque at the Defender’s disposal relative to the D300 it replaces, and cuts 0-62mph acceleration by half a second.

Among the aero-friendly features, the headlight surrounds and tail-lights contain little indents and shelves where, appropriately, dust and grime can accumulate
It feels like the Defender's default engine pick, and it's just got that little bit better. The straight six is smooth and pleasant, revs as willingly as any big diesel needs to, and grants this car all the on-road pace and off-road accessible oomph it honestly needs. It is also at least relatively economical, returning real-world average efficiency on the right side of 30mpg, and slightly better on longer cruises.

Elsewhere, we've tested V8 and plug-in hybrid P400e versions of the car. The 5.0-litre V8 has all the audible character and richness you'd hope for, and plenty of drivability and on-road pace - although the Defender's weight ensures that even this car doesn't feel rapaciously quick. It can be very thirsty, of course - a sub-20mpg prospect if driven hard, easily - but that's what most will expect of it.

The P400e plug-in hybrid mates a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine to an electric motor, and advertises up to 399bhp, and around 30 miles of electric-only range from its 15.4kWh drive battery. In practise, however, it returned more like 20 miles of electric range (disappointing for a PHEV of this size and price), and never felt as powerful as that peak power figure suggested. It was probably the least convincing Defender powertrain of them all, and has since been replaced by the P300e, which we've yet to test.

At launch in 2019, there was a six-cylinder petrol P400 option, whose combustion was augmented by a twin-scroll turbocharger, plus a gentle 48V hybrid system. It never drove on electric power alone, but a starter/ generator assisted take-off, while an electric supercharger torque-filled to minimise turbo lag below 2000rpm and ease some of the 3.0-litre straight-six’s burden. It was an exceptionally smooth engine, with solid response and a hefty dose of torque, too. It was still only officially rated to return between 23.3mpg and 25.2mpg on the WLTP cycle, though, and just about matched that during our on-road tests. And so JLR removed it in 2021.

RIDE & HANDLING

10
Land Rover Defender review 2024 19 front cornering

A full five-star rating in this section, because Land Rover has absolutely nailed the way the Defender drives.

As is the norm, JLR’s engineers benchmarked all sensible competitors before developing this car. That included the original Defender and they concluded that, for all of the old car’s faults – and they were no less aware of them than anyone else – and even though the ride was a disaster, it remained a relatively engaging drive. Ditto the Jeep Wrangler was not a great road car but had a likeable honesty. So one of the elements they tried to keep intact was a car that’s both capable on and off road, yet honest and characterful to drive.

Ask engineers what their choice version is and they will often go for the lightest variant with the simplest mechanicals. With the Defender, more seem to pick a 110 with air springs over anything else.
They’ve got all traits sorted. The steering is smooth, linearly responsive and well geared at 2.7 turns between locks. Pedals are easily modulated and the driving position, being high, means there is no pretence of sportiness, and nor should there be. But nevertheless, the Defender has an exceptionally flat and composed ride, a terrific capability of both body control and yet ride compliance for a car of this size and height.

Around town, you might think the Defender’s girth stands against it but its visibility makes parking it as easy as a car of this size is going to be, and that you can easily judge the sides makes it more manoeuvrable and confidence-inspiring than, say, an Audi Q7.

As the road opens and speeds rise, there’s some roll evident, clearly, but its rate is pleasingly controlled and the body deftly damped when the Defender is leaning, so there’s actually a degree of fun and no small amount of engagement to be had.

Though it feels wide and tall on the road, the Defender 90’s shorter wheelbase gives it at least a bit of useful manoeuvrability and wieldiness. The perfectly weighted, intuitive controls make it amazingly easy to drive, too (although the bigger the model you buy - up through 110 and 130 - the bigger the car's presence seems to loom). Even on optional all-terrain tyres, it’s also a remarkably mild-mannered, comfortable-riding and refined car on the road.

Off road, the Defender's not just a very capable car but also a supremely easy one to drive. The Terrain Response system adjusts things like throttle response and the effectiveness of the stability control, but most of the time it doesn’t matter too much what mode you put it in. With myriad external cameras and even wade depth detection depending on which Defender you pick, its driver can challenge terrain with more confidence and with less getting out to inspect the surroundings.

Its 38deg approach, 28deg breakover and 40deg departure angles, and up to 291mm of ground clearance with the air springs extended, see it around the top of whichever class you like. With the caveat that, like sports cars, different off-roaders can specialise in certain obstacles, Land Rover is not kidding when it says the Defender is a 4x4.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

7
Land Rover Defender review 2024 01 off road

All of the Defender's capability comes at a price. Choose a base Defender 110, at something under £60,000, and it is not poorly equipped - but, by the time you have a strong engine or pick from one or two choice options packages, it’s rather easy to be looking at a bill that starts with a seven, eight, or worse. At once, that makes it expensive - but also puts it into an area where obvious rivals are more difficult to find.

More concerning, Land Rover is accustomed to performing poorly in customer satisfaction surveys (it finished 31st out of 31 in the 2019 What Car? Reliability Survey), although Land Rover does say – as it would – this time it’s different.

VERDICT

9
Land Rover Defender review 2024 23 wading

We have tested the Land Rover Defender’s capabilities both on road and off road, and at no time has it been found wanting. Its brilliance as a 4x4 is without question. The ease with which it performs in the wild makes it almost feel like it’s built for people who don’t like off-roading. It’s like using a pneumatic nail gun rather than a hammer: it wants to make the task as straightforward as possible.

But remarkably, while a Toyota Land Cruiser or Jeep Wrangler or Ford Ranger Raptor can feel compromised on the road as a result of their adventuring capabilities, the Defender remains quiet, pliant, sophisticated and, in short, good fun to drive.

World-class capability. Brilliant on and off road, at a price
That’s what marks it out as an adventuring vehicle. Whether your adventure comprises a day trekking through forests, traversing your farmland or a building site, or is just a solid day of school run followed by motorway schlep to a meeting, you’ll get out of it less tired than you would any of its rivals; especially following JLR's latest round of seat and trim updates.

Draw up a list of the most broadly capable cars in the world and the Defender would sit comfortably in the top three. It costs - and it’s thirsty, especially in more powerful forms - but it’s a triumph.

