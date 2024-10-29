Very few cars inspire the kind of instant, childish, gleeful excitement that the best supercars do.
The term 'supercar' has become a little fluid over the last few years, but essentially they aim to combine exotic and singularly purposeful looks, with kidney-crushing performance and physics-testing handling, at a slightly more attainable price.
The route to outright performance has changed over the years too, with everything from pure ICE machines to plug-in hybrids in the mix. There’s also still a surprisingly wide array of engine layouts, as turbo V6s jostle with atom V10s and flat-crank V8s for combustive supremacy.
Even so, to take top honours in this class a contender will have to demonstrate a remarkable breadth of ability; because unlike the even more focussed hypercars, these models have to be able to cope with day-to-day duties, with owners often keen to use their purchases for more than just high-days and holidays.
Read on, then, as we reveal the best supercars on sale in the UK today.
Best for: driving pleasure
Most Porsche 911 variants are excellent to drive, but the Porsche 911 S/T took things to a whole new level.
Developed by Porsche's GT division, the S/T is one of the brand's most scintillating machines so far. It's an utterly magic 911, and quite possibly the greatest ever.
Powered by a 4.0-litre flat six, (a masterpiece, in our view), the S/T unleashes 518bhp in the most slick of fashions. It'll go on to hit 0-62mph in 3.7sec.
Thanks to a host of chassis and suspension changes, the 911 S/T is one of the sweetest road-going cars of its era, with accurate and responsive handling that befits even the roughest of UK roads. It's comfortable too, if a bit noisy.
Just 1963 units will ever be built of the 911 S/T, which was launched as part of the famous moniker's 60th birthday back in 2023.
It's a remarkably exclusive car, with an initial list price of £231,600. That said, you'll probably spend closer to double that if you want one. Used examples commanding a price of nearly £500,000.
Read our Porsche 911 S/T review
