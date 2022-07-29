BACK TO ALL NEWS
Alfa Romeo to launch new large saloon in 2027

EV, which will be larger than the Giulia, will be sold in the UK but will target American and Chinese markets
29 July 2022

Alfa Romeo will launch a large saloon-style EV in 2027 as it continues its product offensive under new owner Stellantis, releasing a new car every year for the next five years.

The new model will be global and therefore sold in the UK but will particularly target America and China, on account of its size.

While large SUVs have fast become the way to go in recent years, given ever-rising demand, Alfa Romeo boss Jean-Philippe Imparato, who confirmed the car, said: “Knowing that the DNA of Alfa Romeo is saloon and sportiness, the answer will probably not be an SUV.”

He added: “I want to reinvent sportiness for the 21st century, providing a high level of range and a high level of performance while also protecting the customer in terms of roominess - but without destroying the aerodynamics, which is a key driver of our future development.

"At some point in time, we will have to evolve the concept of what an SUV is in 2027. But for me, aero means a saloon [of sorts], which ties into Alfa’s DNA.”

Talking about creating a car with America in mind, Imparato said: “I highly value that we're selling cars in America and China and Asia.

"If I want to be consistent, firstly we go premium and secondly we go everywhere in the world, then I have to be present in the premium E-segment.”

While Imparato has said the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the brand’s only existing saloon, will live on, this new model is likely to be bigger, rather than a direct replacement, given the demand in America for significantly larger cars than in Europe.

Imparato also confirmed that a long-awaited modern-day Alfa Romeo sports car will be shown, in some form, in the first half of next year which will be reminiscent of the T33 Stradale.

In its nearer future, the crucial plug-in hybrid variant of the Alfa Romeo Tonale crossover will arrive in November, followed in 2024 by a compact SUV – another model crucial for volume sales.

