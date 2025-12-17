At 4.8m long and 1.74m tall, the Tiggo 9 is just a little bit smaller than the Hyundai Santa Fe but bigger than the Peugeot 5008.

It has the heft of a flagship, no doubt, if perhaps not the visual presence. Instead, while neat and tidy enough, it’s predictably derivative and a bit bland to behold. Not the kind of car you would point at and wonder which lucky soul might be travelling inside.

It uses the same T1X platform as all the rest of the Chery, Omoda and Jaecoo models we’ve seen thus far but stretches it in various notional ways. The cabin feels significantly wider than that of the Tiggo 7 or Jaecoo 7, for one, and its PHEV powertrain differs quite widely from a technical point of view.

The Tiggo 9 comes exclusively as a tri-motor, four-wheel-drive PHEV. In addition to the 121bhp gearbox-mounted starter-generator that the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine most often drives into, then, are a 101bhp permanent magnet synchronous motor for the front axle and 235bhp one for the rear.

Via a clever three-speed hybrid transmission, the engine can also drive the front wheels. And so at full system power, some 423bhp and 428lb ft of torque can find its way to the road, sending this 2.2-tonne SUV to 62mph from rest in a Honda Civic Type R-levelling 5.4sec.

Providing the reserves for those motors is a nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery that is a little over a metre in both length and width; is about seven inches thick; weighs a little over 200kg; is carried under the cabin floor; and has a total nominal capacity of 34.4kWh (the Honda CR-V PHEV’s battery is literally half the size). It can also be DC rapid-charged, should you want to – something plenty of other PHEVs fail to offer.