The Jaecoo 7 outsold the Nissan Qashqai in the UK last month, highlighting the challenge posed to long-established competitors by the Chinese newcomer.

A total of 2611 examples of the 7 were registered in the UK in October, according to data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) on Wednesday, compared with 2461 Qashqais.

Although the Qashqai remains on top over the past three months, with 10,721 registrations, the 7 is close behind, at 10,467.

So far, 35,250 Qashqais have been registered in the UK in 2025, compared with 21,021 examples of the 7, which first hit UK roads in January.

But the 7's current sales performance could put it in with a chance of making the UK’s top 10 best-seller list by the end of the year, which would be a remarkable outcome in the brand’s debut year. The Volvo XC40 currently sits in 10th place, with 25,106 registrations.

“The way that the Jaecoo 7 has been taken to by the UK public is truly humbling,” Oli Lowe, UK head of product for Jaecoo and sibling brand Omoda, told Autocar.

Lowe highlighted the car’s styling, competitive pricing and plug-in-hybrid powertrain – with an electric-only range of 56 miles – as key draws.

“On top of this, we have an extremely engaged and positive dealer network that have bought into the brand and are really enjoying the steady stream of new products,” said Lowe.

Meanwhile, the Renault 5 became the UK's best-selling EV last month. Given that 49% of the brand's 5385 sales in October were electric and that the 5 is its best-selling EV, that suggests it sold between 1500 and 2000 examples of the small hatchback.

Adam Wood, managing director of Renault UK, said it is “clear evidence that public attitudes to electric cars are changing”.

Wood added that it was thanks to Renault now having its “best-ever” range of EVs, as well as a boost in interest from the introduction of the government’s Electric Car Grant. Indeed, all of Renault’s electric cars – the 4, 5, Megane and Scenic – qualify for a £1500 discount under the ECG scheme.