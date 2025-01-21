Lotus Eletre review

From £90,8057

Going from diminutive sports cars to a posh hyper-SUV was a gamble by Lotus. Has it paid off?

The American state of Kansas has a reasonable amount in common with the English county of Norfolk. Both are predominantly agricultural provinces renowned for their flat horizons, and just as Dorothy famously departed one, so the Lotus Eletre would seem to belong an awfully long way from the other.

This is Lotus’s mould-shattering electric ‘hyper-SUV’. The company used it as the fanfare and exclamation mark for the announcement of its bold new Sino-British, Geely-owned corporate era back in 2022. It manifested Lotus's will to grow into new markets, to target new customers and to reinvent itself as a sustainable, global luxury brand. 

As such, in being utterly at odds with the sports cars that Lotus has spent the past seven decades making, the Eletre served its strategic purpose instantly - even if sales of this electric SUV and its Emeya saloon sibling have fallen short of expectations, to the extent the company has gone back on its all-EV pledge and announced plans for a new line of range-extender hybrids.

The Eletre line-up has three main tiers: entry-level, mid-ranking S and range-topping R. All versions are dual-motor cars with the same 108kWh (usable capacity) battery and variously supercar or hypercar levels of performance but are sufficiently differentiated in their billing (and pricing) to appeal to different demographics. 

The standard Eletre costs around £90,000 and has a motor on each axle for 603bhp. The S asks another £15,000 for a wheel and brake upgrade, as well as active aero features and a KEF premium audio system. Up top, the £130k R adds a Volkswagen Golf R's worth of power – courtesy of an uprated rear motor with a two-speed automatic gearbox – to take total output to a scarcely believable 906bhp and is marked out by lightweight carbonfibre body trim and four-wheel steering as standard.

Both the S and the R can be had with individual rear chairs rather than a three-seat rear bench.

DESIGN & STYLING

7
Lotus Eletre review 2025 002 side panning

The Eletre was introduced with exactly the sort of messaging that you would expect of a company seeking to reassure its core customers that they hadn’t been abandoned.

It has “the heart and soul of an Emira sports car”, we were told, as well as “the revolutionary aerodynamics of an Evija hypercar”, and is “alive with character and personality”. But it was never more accurately described than on the day of its launch in March 2022 as “a globally relevant product” – the kind that might appeal in places where Elises, Exiges, Evoras and Emiras simply aren’t known.

Much has been made of the size and heft of the Eletre relative to the diddy two-seaters that put Lotus on the map. But what has perhaps been lost amid all the noise is the unignorable fact that this is a very big car, just in general. At 5103mm long and 2019mm wide, it’s a smidge larger than the likes of the Kia EV9 and Volvo EX90 and not far off the colossal, eight-seat Land Rover Defender 130. Perhaps pictures and numbers don’t entirely convey that the Eletre occupies roughly as much Tarmac as a Bentley Bentayga, Range Rover or Mercedes-Benz GLS, but rare is the occasion in real life that the Eletre lets you forget this generous footprint. 

It fills so much of a motorway lane that the intrusive and overbearing lane-keeping assistance function – activated by default with the cruise control – bings, bongs and nudges at you so persistently that you soon revert to controlling the accelerator yourself so you can turn it off. Parallel parking in town can be a similarly tiresome experience (watch those 22in diamond-turned alloys on that kerb…) and the thought of whacking one of those carbonfibre rear-view cameras against a lamp-post is enough to make no-go zones of some narrower roads.

Although it has a lower roofline than most rivals and isn't without a certain visual sense of lightness, it's because of the Eletre’s sheer size that it's most difficult to take Lotus seriously when it claims to have designed the car in reverence of the company’s traditions. Cars this large can simply never be light.

The S officially weighs 2540kg, but on the scales, we put the range-topping R at 2682kg, which isn’t even light for an electric luxury SUV (the Audi E-tron S we weighed in 2021, for instance, was 2634kg).

INTERIOR

9
Lotus Eletre review 2025 018 dash

The happy trade-off for the Eletre’s imposing and sometimes unwieldy stature is that it feels practically cavernous in both rows, with the lengthy 3019mm wheelbase affording plenty of space for stretched shins and the roofline and sides not so dramatically curved as to restrict head room or push occupants closer together.

The Volkswagen Passat-baiting 688 litres of boot space is a boon too, endowing this super-SUV – somewhat incongruously, you might suggest – with real family-ferrying credentials that bolster its appeal as a fleet purchase.

Up front, a prevailing focus on opulence and digitisation manifests in a cockpit that is starkly removed from the snug, spartan and driver-focused environments to which we’ve become accustomed from Lotus, but in many respects all the better for its radically different conception. 

The first impression is of an attention to detail and quality that is surely the measure of anything with a three-pointed star or quartet of rings on its snout. It’s minimalist, sure, but the switchgear is so satisfyingly, authentically tactile and the soft furnishings so decadently upholstered as to cement the Eletre’s standing as a full-blown luxury proposition. 

The steering wheel, although gratuitously 'squircular' in a bid to push the Eletre's sporting credentials, is gratifyingly chunky and the controls hosted upon it sensibly arranged. There are enjoyably weighty paddles behind it for adjusting the regenerative braking and drive mode and plenty of reach and rake adjustment in the column.

Conventional buttons and switches are otherwise in short supply, naturally, but there’s a nice clunky weight to the window switches and column stalks, and they are all about where they should be. 

You settle into the recumbent, straight-legged posture you would expect of a grand tourer behind the suede-trimmed wheel. The roofline doesn’t extend far above your head but you do have a raised vantage point of the world outside.

The car’s primary and top-level secondary controls and displays are a little unconventional but quite well thought out. A slim strip of digital instrument display sits behind the steering wheel, conveying a sensibly chosen selection of information (and it extends across the dash, in front of the passenger, to relay relevant information there too). But behind it is a usefully large head-up display and to the driver’s left a 15.1in landscape-oriented touchscreen display.

Before much longer, you will begin to realise where Lotus has spent so much of its development budget. The material quality level – the way its cabin is presented and finished – is really ambitious. It both looks and feels genuinely lavish and luxurious enough to stand comparison with any rival you like – even Bentley. The door speakers are works of sculptural artistry; the cupholders are upholstered and engineered with slowly rising, damped recesses. There hardly seems a single fixture or fitting that hasn’t had serious money spent on it, all ready to convince a new kind of customer that a Lotus can be a world-class luxury car.

More divisive are the digital rear-view mirrors, which take a bit of getting used to and don’t offer the same degree of adjustment as you get with a traditional mirror. Checking the position of your back wheels, for example, is no mean feat. Attention was also drawn to the prominent exposed speaker grilles, which were variously compared to a piece of star anise – or, less favourably, a cat’s rear end. 

The boot is usefully long and wide. It could swallow a lot of luggage, although it’s shallower than those of other big SUVs, and may be less likely to accommodate really bulky cargo as a result. If you go for individual rear chairs, you don’t get folding second-row seatbacks, which hits outright carrying versatility.

Passenger space within that second row itself is predictably generous and occupants are well provided with innovative storage areas and a touchscreen console of their own. Outright passenger comfort is limited by the car’s high cabin floor, however, and by the slightly thin, mean-feeling padding of the seat cushions. 

The Eletre’s 15.1in infotainment touchscreen seems slightly suspiciously over-designed. It has several attractive backgrounds, looks very neat and responds quickly, but it’s not as easy to use as it might be, with slightly fiddly small shortcut icons and a menu structure that requires a little too much to and fro not to be a distraction while driving.

There's no direct ADAS menu shortcut, for example. Neither is there a north-up display mode for the factory sat-nav that gives you proper control of zoom mapping scale. And said sat-nav tends to plot routes taking in charging stops that you haven’t asked it to set.

Wireless smartphone mirroring eases the pain on that score, but it isn’t integrated especially well, so you can’t hop between Apple CarPlay and the native software seamlessly.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
Lotus Eletre review 2025 004 front tracking

The new Lotus, we're told, will make cars that embody “emotion, intelligence and prestige”. It’s a bit of a stretch from “simplify and add lightness”, but it also does little to hint at the outlandish pace on offer here.

The Eletre R is quite staggeringly fast – yet somehow not always enticingly so. You can dial up the most aggressive driving mode (Track, in the case of the R) and it still won’t make synthesised noises in lieu of a throbbing combustion engine. At times, the car can feel quite sterile and a little strange to drive quickly as a result, like half an experience. When you launch it from rest via the electronic launch control system, for example, there’s just the squirm of rubber being mashed into the road and the gathering whistle of the wind to accompany quite a physical assault on your musculature.

The sheer size of the Eletre makes it so hard to reconcile with what we know as a Lotus, or really as a driver’s car. It has sports car cues but looks to me more like one that’s been stacked, from quite a height, on top of something else.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

Lotus’s adaptive dampers and air springs can’t stop 2.7 tonnes of SUV from squatting suddenly and quite hard as 727lb ft of torque is flicked on like a switch. For what it’s worth, 60mph came up from rest in a two-way average of 3.1sec – so the car missed the chance to prove that it’s a repeatable sub-3.0sec prospect. We should also note that, like all EVs, it gets progressively slower as the battery is depleted (with just 10% charge remaining, 0-60mph takes 4.6sec and 0-100mph takes 24.1sec). 

There was some tractive corruption to the car’s steering at full power, although perhaps that was inevitable. Maximum acceleration is seamless up until around 80mph, when you will feel a slight lump in the power delivery as the Eletre R’s rear motor shifts gear. In normal give-and-take motoring, however, we didn’t notice this once.

Braking stability is reassuringly good and power likewise. But even so, this is clearly a car tuned to communicate its limits and, by doing so and being the size that it is, perhaps not a car that you might feel inclined to fully uncork often or in remotely confined circumstances. You will no doubt remember the occasions when you do.

In more normal driving, the ease with which you can toggle drive modes and regen settings does indeed boost drivability, and the good metering of controls makes the Eletre easy to drive at any speed. 

Ultimately, we would seriously question those claims that it’s “alive with character and personality”, but it’s definitely a surprisingly unbridled, unfiltered experience.

For what it's worth, and as you would possibly expect, the standard Eletre's 603bhp hardly feels like a compromise in the real world. For sure, it doesn't surge forth with quite such awe-inspiring alacrity, but it will comfortably outstrip almost anything with an engine away from the lights and do so in such a planted and linear manner that you will be rather more concerned for your miles-per-kilowatt readout than your safety. 

Whether it's as engaging in its accelerative abilities as a comparitively endowed Lamborghini Urus or Porsche Cayenne is less certain. Impressive, no doubt – incongruous, even, at times – but shorn of the screaming soundtrack of a twin-turbo V8, it feels more brutally effective than hedonistic.

RIDE & HANDLING

6
Lotus Eletre review 2025 017 driving

All Eletres have air springs, which endows this Urus-baiter with a lolloping long-distance gait that belies its scorching straight-line performance and keeps the body commendably upright in hard corners.

The range-topping R comes with active anti-roll bars and rear steering, but they’re options that weren’t fitted to the S we drove - not that it had a tangible bearing on high-speed stability or urban manoeuvrability, the former of which was unflappable and the latter broadly impressive in the context of a car this large. 

It’s just absorbent enough, pitching a little on poor motorway surfaces, with sound body control, limited roll, terrific traction and steering that’s fairly weighty but accurate enough to make the car feel smaller than it is. There’s no hiding the sheer bulk of the thing on a tight, winding country lane, but it does a convincing impression of a fast GT on a cross-country jaunt along fast, flowing B-roads - with a punctiliously obedient front end giving the confidence to chuck it through the bends, and intuitive (rather than overly intrusive) power-management systems stepping in to keep you afloat if you get too cocky.

Things become a bit more fidgety on rougher stretches of road, with cracks, holes and joints rather more obviously felt through the seat and steering wheel than they would be in, say, a Range Rover. It’s a touch on the boomy side as well, although that’s likely to be exacerbated in part by the absolute silence of the drivetrain and the cabin’s impressive isolation from wind and tyre roar. Those optional 22in wheels won’t have helped any, either; we would recommend the aero-style 20in set if only they didn’t make the Eletre look rather less prestigious. 

Our Eletre R test car, meanwhile, came with every active suspension and steering system in its armoury fitted, as well as optional carbon-ceramic brakes. These systems have a lot to do, of course, to account for so much weight, held quite high from the road; to compensate for such a long wheelbase; and to make so much power and performance usable. Most of all, to make all of the above seem entirely natural and intuitive, as if none of the technical wizardry was really going on at all.

They do it best of all when the Eletre R is in Tour mode, as a fast GT. There’s a fluency about the car’s handling persona here that is conjured alongside plenty of precision and control, and that does feel at least in some way Lotus-like.

But the chassis begins to struggle a little if you ‘dial it up’ and seek to throw it around as if it were some electric Cayenne. That’s because the Eletre’s axles seem to need the progressive damping and wheel travel afforded in the softer drive modes to effectively breathe with a rising and falling road surface and not become a little unyielding and reactive to bumps.

Explore Sport and Track modes and body control becomes grabbier and more jittery, wheel control much clunkier and the chassis as a whole much more easily upset by uneven surfaces. Moreover, the harder the four-wheel steering tries to work to manufacture extra handling agility for the car, the less natural the result feels, the steering in particular lacking useful tactile feedback to telegraph the extra bite.

The enticing rear-drive handling poise typical of a Lotus is missing from the experience here too – but that’s at least partly because the Eletre R simply takes up too much of the road, builds up and carries too much inertia and wants to go too fast before the chassis is prepared to come alive and start to express itself. For UK country roads, at least, the car simply feels like too much of a blunt-force nuclear option when explored even close to its limits.

The Eletre R does notably better with its driving environment than with its drive to conjure an abiding sense of luxuriousness.

Our test car tended to clunk a little over sharper edges. For general road-surface isolation, it produced 64dBA of cabin noise at a 50mph cruise on Millbrook’s high-speed bowl, whereas a Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 made only 59dBA.

Broadly speaking, and taking into account the notable wind rustle admitted around the standard-fit panoramic glass roof, our Eletre R was about as quiet-riding as an average family car, though ‘lesser’ derivatives we have tested recently did seem slightly more refined.

The car’s cruising ride is certainly supple enough in the suspension’s softer modes, however, and its front seats offer better comfort levels than those in the rear. They are widely adjustable and supportive.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

7
Lotus Eletre review 2025 001 front cornering

The Eletre is an awfully long way from any kind of value proposition, but since it does offer much of the design appeal of top-level super-SUVs like the Urus and power from beyond 600bhp, all for a price starting within five figures, it’s certainly delivering plenty for the money.

For our Eletre R test car to go all the way beyond 900bhp, with a cabin in many ways apparently expensive enough to cut it at a £200k price point and yet to be priced so far below that, is a tacit admission by Lotus that it has a lot to prove as a luxury brand but is intent on making the effort.

Our test car wasn’t as efficient as key rivals we have tested. Of the R, owners should expect 225 miles of mixed-use real-world range, where some big electric SUVs (BMW iX, Mercedes EQS SUV, Kia EV9) are much more likely to tiptoe towards and beyond the 300-mile marker.

Charging speed was fleetingly fast. Our test car hit a peak DC rapid-charging speed of 348kW but didn’t maintain anything like that beyond 25% state of charge and ultimately fell some way short of the fastest weighted-average charging speeds we've recorded.

VERDICT

7
Lotus Eletre review 2025 030 static

The Eletre might well have been the right car for Hethel to launch its new corporate era as far as strategic upward management is concerned, but it may also be the victim of bad timing – the impact of our expectations of the company as they are today – as far as customer perceptions go.

It is in so many ways a towering achievement. Representing numerous technical firsts for its maker, it has come from nowhere yet can be compared with luxury EVs from highly experienced makers. For material richness and cabin appeal, dynamic systems integration and on-board digital technology, it's cutting-edge in ways you would never expect any Lotus to be. Yet it's also so fundamentally unlike any Lotus we've ever known that the badge seems to sit more than a little uncomfortably – at least for now.

You can’t help expecting something lighter, smaller, more efficient and more innovative than this from the Lotus brand, even as a range-topping electric SUV. Get over that issue and the Eletre has apparent pace, and certain drama and emotional appeal. But it doesn’t – certainly in full-house R form – set the new dynamic standards we might have hoped for.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Richard Lane

Richard Lane, Autocar
Title: Deputy road test editor

Richard joined Autocar in 2017 and like all road testers is typically found either behind a keyboard or steering wheel (or, these days, a yoke).

As deputy road test editor he delivers in-depth road tests and performance benchmarking, plus feature-length comparison stories between rival cars. He can also be found presenting on Autocar's YouTube channel.

Mostly interested in how cars feel on the road – the sensations and emotions they can evoke – Richard drives around 150 newly launched makes and models every year. His job is then to put the reader firmly in the driver's seat. 

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

