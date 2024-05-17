Four-door Ford Mustang super saloon in the pipeline

Ford is so delighted with the burgeoning worldwide sales of its 60-year-old, petrol-powered Mustang that it is contemplating launching a new range of “authentic” combustion-engined variants that could include a four-door model for the first time in history.

Speaking exclusively to Autocar at the recent Goodwood Members’ Meeting – where he raced an Alan Mann-prepared Mustang V8 Notchback – Ford CEO Jim Farley claimed the Mustang is now “by far” the world’s best-selling coupé and has developed a huge body of followers worldwide.

However, he acknowledged that new derivatives would only be accepted by these supporters if they had the “performance and attitude” of existing models.

“We will never build a Mustang that isn’t a Mustang,” he insisted. “For instance, there will never be room for a small, two-row Ford SUV with a Mustang badge stuck on it. But could we do other Mustang body forms – a four-door or whatever? I believe we could, as long as these models have all the performance and attitude of the original.”

To begin this latest Mustang expansion phase, Farley believes Ford must start by adding lustre to the original coupé, investing both in models that are accessible to traditional buyers and in other versions that take the coupé further upmarket, the way that Porsche has done with its 911 GT3 RS and GT2 RS models. “Porsche has been smart about creating derivatives over the past 20 years,” he said.

“But we wouldn’t want to do things their way. We want to give them a good, American-style run for their money.”

One way of keeping costs down while increasing performance in the affordable version, he believes, may be to cut weight and a development programme is already under way to explore ways of achieving this.

Farley calls the recently announced, track-focused Mustang GTD – a Nürburgring-tested creation with 800bhp, a sophisticated aero package and a £240,000 price – “a down payment” on the performance Mustangs of the future. “We won’t stop with the GTD,” he said.

“At our best, we are an irreverent company. We need to keep doing derivatives that will surprise people.”