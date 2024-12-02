The most obvious part of the new car market eyed up by petrolheads is the sports car segment.
It's home to some of the most memorable cars ever built, with car makers including Porsche, BMW, Mercedes and Alpine investing heavily to produce some seriously capable models on sale today.
And even as so many other segments undergo such rapid change, this one still deals in big power, lightweight engineering, high-revving combustion engines and outstanding handling dynamism.
A genre that's almost as old as the car itself, sports cars were first developed to bring some of the speed and excitement of early motorsport machines to the regular driver on the road. Now, they've matured and can be driven every day.
For this list, we've included the best full-sized sports cars with deep-chested acceleration and uplifting handling, that are as at home on the road as the track. However, that's not to say there isn't room for variety, which is why front, rear and mid-engined contenders make the cut here.
We think the best sports car on sale today is the Alpine A110, but which other models make the cut? Read on as we list the best sports cars still on sale in 2024.
Best for: Handling
From its characterful turbocharged engine to its seriously impressive handling, the Alpine A110 is all about fun.
On paper, the A110 has all of the characteristics to mould the ideal all-round sports car. It features a lightweight aluminium body, a mid-mounted engine and double wishbone suspension, mostly reserved for the most powerful supercars.
The first A110 arrived in 2017 with 248bhp, followed by the A110 S with 288bhp, larger brakes and firmer suspension. Several special editions later, such as the Légende GT, the range is now topped by the more hardcore A110R.
We think the standard A110 is the pick of the lot, devoted to sublime driver involvement, with excellent grip, body control and poise on the road.
It's also reasonably priced too, costing just under £55,000 for entry-level cars.
