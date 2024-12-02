BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The best sports cars - driven, rated and ranked
The best sports cars - driven, rated and ranked

Here is the definitive top 10 list of the best sports cars currently on sale - only one can be the very best...

Jack Warrick, Matt Saunders
2 December 2024

The most obvious part of the new car market eyed up by petrolheads is the sports car segment. 

It's home to some of the most memorable cars ever built, with car makers including Porsche, BMW, Mercedes and Alpine investing heavily to produce some seriously capable models on sale today. 

And even as so many other segments undergo such rapid change, this one still deals in big power, lightweight engineering, high-revving combustion engines and outstanding handling dynamism.

A genre that's almost as old as the car itself, sports cars were first developed to bring some of the speed and excitement of early motorsport machines to the regular driver on the road. Now, they've matured and can be driven every day. 

For this list, we've included the best full-sized sports cars with deep-chested acceleration and uplifting handling, that are as at home on the road as the track. However, that's not to say there isn't room for variety, which is why front, rear and mid-engined contenders make the cut here.

We think the best sports car on sale today is the Alpine A110, but which other models make the cut? Read on as we list the best sports cars still on sale in 2024.

1. Alpine A110

10
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior7
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs9

Best for: Handling

From its characterful turbocharged engine to its seriously impressive handling, the Alpine A110 is all about fun. 

On paper, the A110 has all of the characteristics to mould the ideal all-round sports car. It features a lightweight aluminium body, a mid-mounted engine and double wishbone suspension, mostly reserved for the most powerful supercars. 

The first A110 arrived in 2017 with 248bhp, followed by the A110 S with 288bhp, larger brakes and firmer suspension. Several special editions later, such as the Légende GT, the range is now topped by the more hardcore A110R. 

We think the standard A110 is the pick of the lot, devoted to sublime driver involvement, with excellent grip, body control and poise on the road. 

It's also reasonably priced too, costing just under £55,000 for entry-level cars.

2. Porsche 911

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs9

Best for: All-round ability

It's fair to say that the Porsche 911 is the most versatile sports car on the planet. Hold your breath, as we have quite a few to get through. 

The 911 comes in Carrera, Carrera T, Carrera S and Carrera GTS specifications, all powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged flat-six engine with differing power outputs. It also comes as a coupé, a cloth-top Cabriolet and a folding fixed-head Targa. 

You can choose between rear- or four-wheel drive and between an eight-speed dual-clutch PDK automatic or a seven-speed manual gearbox. 

There are also the extra-rapid Turbo, Turbo S, GT3 and GT3 RS versions higher up, not to mention extra-special limited-run versions like the Dakar and S/T. There's not much to dislike with any of them. 

Porsche introduced hybrid power in 2024, as part of the '992.2' mid-life facelift. Many were curious about how it would affect the way the 911 drives, but it's still a terrific, refined daily driver, with outstanding driving dynamics. 

For a car that remains without equal among direct contemporary rivals for usability, rounded sporting credibility and especially for the accessible, everyday-use, any-occasion brilliance of its driver appeal, the evergreen 911 stands head and shoulders above most of its peers.

Read our Porsche 911 review

3. Mazda MX-5

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design10
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Affordability

There isn't a single area in which this fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 fails to surpass its predecessor. It's shorter, lighter, more spacious and better laid out. It's sharper looking but still disarming and not at all ostentatious. It's also faster, more frugal and even more vibrant and engaging to drive.

In 2018, Mazda facelifted its iconic roadster, with the headline change being a 23bhp power hike for its feisty 2.0-litre engine. A steering column that also now adjusts for reach was also introduced, addressing one of the MX-5's only ergonomic drawbacks.

More minor tweaks have been executed since, the latest being for the 2023 model year. As part of it, Mazda UK changed the standard soft-top car’s model name convention from MX-5 Convertible to MX-5 Roadster; renamed its derivative trim levels (in place of SE-L, Sport and GT, now Prime, Exclusive and Homura); and added a Zircon Sand paint option.

Mechanically, no changes were made, so the 1.5-litre MX-5 still develops 130bhp, while the 2.0-litre model makes 181bhp but also gets a front strut brace, a limited-slip differential and uprated Bilstein dampers as standard. 

Whichever you choose, rear-driven chassis poise and lots of driver involvement is guaranteed. That’s because the MX-5 is still every inch the same zesty and inimitable car that it always has been. Its character hasn't really changed at all in three decades, and nothing on this list offers a better pounds-per-smile rating.

Read our Mazda MX-5 review

4. BMW M2

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/

    Best for: Hardcore driving

    When BMW's M division decided to wrap modern BMW M4 sports coupé mechanicals in a shorter, slightly lighter shell and then to retune what resulted to suit even keener enthusiast tastes, it hit on a winning recipe for the current BMW M2.

    The sense of technical inferiority that hung around previous iterations of this car was banished and while the car grew (and grew heavier) as a result, it gained a sense of integrity, maturity and completeness as a modern M car that earns it a very high ranking in this chart.

    The M2 now uses a slightly detuned version of the same turbocharged straight-six that powers the M4 and has a healthy 453bhp to send straight to the rear-wheels. There's also the option of a six-speed manual.

    This car is a simpler, purer driver's car than bigger M cars, and it retains just enough compactness to appeal in a way that the company's bigger saloons and estates can't. It's fast, balanced, involving and communicative yet also versatile, capable and very instantly driver-configurable, as characterises modern M cars so uniquely.

    Read our BMW M2 review

    5. Porsche 718 Boxster

    9
    https://www.autocar.co.uk/
    • Design9
    • Interior8
    • Performance9
    • Ride & Handling9
    • Costs9

    Best for: Daily driving

    Yes, there are two Porsches towards the top of this chart – and quite rightly so. The German firm really knows what it's doing when it comes to screwing together a sensational sports car.

    While the more affordable four-cylinder, sub-£50,000 derivatives of the 718 continue to present themselves to buyers with less to spend (and are ranked in our best affordable sports car top 10), the higher-end models have absolutely progressed among the bigger fish of the sports car class.

    Not that they struggle in such treacherous water. Porsche's latest naturally aspirated six-cylinder boxer engine is an utter joy, offering as much outright performance as any road-going sports car really needs but also wonderful smoothness and response and an 8000rpm operating range.

    Unusually long-feeling gearing makes the six-speed manual versions slightly less appealing to drive in some ways than the seven-speed paddle-shift automatics, but for pure driver interaction, the three-pedal versions are hard to beat.

    The 718's beautifully poised handling, incredibly linear handling response and effortless body control at speed are now widely celebrated. This is the kind of sports car that can seem word-perfect in how it takes apart a cross-country road tough enough to expose a lesser machine.

    If you like a sports car with more power than its chassis can easily deploy or whose dynamic quirks and flaws present something of a challenge to be 'driven around', you might even think a GTS 4.0 too good. Only kidding: it's flippin' brilliant.

    Compared with some cars on this list, there's also perhaps a slight lack of desirability for this car. But its usability is first-rate - and its powertrain can be considered every bit as stellar as its ride and handling. Quite simply, it's one of the most complete driver's cars there has ever been.

    Read our Porsche 718 Boxster review

    6. Lotus Emira

    8
    https://www.autocar.co.uk/
    • Design8
    • Interior8
    • Performance8
    • Ride & Handling8
    • Costs7

    Best for: Driver involvement

    The last hurrah for ICE power at Lotus, the Emira certainly has a lot resting on its shoulders.

    And the good news is that the Norfolk newcomer gets so much right, from its junior exotic looks through to a chassis that maintains the decades-long tradition of Hethel handling greatness.

    There are some novelties for a Lotus, too, such as an interior that delivers previously unheard of levels of luxury and quality, plus all the latest gadgets and gizmos. It's decently practical too, proving easier to get into and out of than the old Evora and packing handy storage. This is an everyday-usable sports car.

    However, this extra usability and refinement comes at a cost, with the Emira weighing in at a very un-Lotus 1440kg, which is heavier even than a Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0.

    That means the supercharged Toyota 3.5-litre V6 doesn't feel quite as strong as you would expect, its efforts aided and abetted by the slightly slack six-speed manual gearbox. That said, this is still a quick car, with the 0-62mph sprint taking 4.3sec.

    More importantly, it drives like a Lotus where it matters: in the corners. The extra mass means it doesn't feel quite as lithe as the old Elise, but the Emira is beautifully balanced and damped, helping it breathe with the surface where others attempt to pummel it into submission.

    The steering is quick and feelsome, and as a result the Emira dives through bends with quick-witted agility, its ability to shrug off unsettling bumps further boosting your confidence.

    Read our Lotus Emira review

    7. Chevrolet Corvette

    8
    https://www.autocar.co.uk/
    • Design8
    • Interior7
    • Performance9
    • Ride & Handling8
    • Costs7

    Best for: Character

    General Motors' decision to switch the Corvette from a front-mounted engine to a mid-mounted one for its eighth generation (known as the C8) was deemed a big gamble by some enthusiasts. It was entirely worth it. 

    The C8 Corvette has all of the metal-for-the-money and bang-for-your-buck appeal as any of its forebears possessed, its supercar-looks-for-sports-car-cash shtick earning it the Dream Car accolade in the 2022 Autocar Awards.

    Bristling with small-block-V8 combustive charm, the Corvette's engine has excellent throttle response and a wonderful mid-range power delivery, liking to rev beyond 6500rpm and sounding superb doing it. It's perhaps not quite fully 'supercar fast', but you're unlikely to find much out there to match it for the price. 

    The Corvette also handles with plenty of stability and precision, feeling instantly more benign and easier to drive quickly than any of its front-engined forebears.

    Yes, its cabin has plenty of ergonomic quirks and it still lags behind the best for perceived quality, but we can't help but feel grateful that a car like the Corvette exists at all, and in right-hand-drive form to boot.

    Read our Chevrolet Corvette review

    8. Ford Mustang

    8
    https://www.autocar.co.uk/
    • Design8
    • Interior8
    • Performance9
    • Ride & Handling8
    • Costs8

    Best for: V8 power

    The Ford Mustang with a 440bhp V8 engine can still be yours for just under £56,000, and we liked it so much we named it our Best Dream Car at the annual Autocar Awards last year. 

    That said, the Mustang ownership experience has a few drawbacks in the UK. The car’s sheer size means you have to think twice about where to park it in town and what kinds of country lanes you might seek out with it. 

    With its dipsomaniac 5.0-litre V8, meanwhile, you will need to factor in more frequent visits to the pumps than your peers in their German sports cars.

    The Mustang is a throwback of a sports car yet few direct rivals have such obvious likability. Its powertrain brings with it an appeal that engines with fewer cylinders simply don't muster, and its rear-drive chassis balance is pretty peachy too.

    Read our Ford Mustang review

    9. BMW Z4

    9
    https://www.autocar.co.uk/
    • Design8
    • Interior9
    • Performance10
    • Ride & Handling8
    • Costs8

    Best for: Manual gearbox

    The BMW Z4 isn't quite as hardcore as many of the other options on this list, but it's still one of the better sports cars on sale in the UK today. 

    The sports car, which is only available as a soft-top convertible, comes in two specifications: the entry-level sDrive20i which uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, or the more powerful M40i, which uses BMW's brilliant B58 3.0-litre straight six. 

    In its most powerful specification, the Z4 pumps out 335bhp and 369lb ft, hitting 0-62mph in 4.6sec. 

    While an eight-speed automatic is standard, a six-speed manual was also introduced in 2024 for the first time in the Z4 range, which we thought gave the Z4's already excellent engine even greater appeal. 

    Admittedly, the Z4 lacks the dynamic ability of several of its rivals, but its stable and comfortable chassis offers something different. It's more of a cruiser that can excel when pushed, with a stunning engine, a great manual gearbox and, of course, that drop-top thrill. 

    Read our BMW Z4 review

    10. Mercedes-AMG SL

    7
    https://www.autocar.co.uk/
    • Design7
    • Interior9
    • Performance8
    • Ride & Handling7
    • Costs7

    Best for: Interior luxury

    Over the years, the Mercedes-Benz SL has swung between an out-and-out sports car and a sunshine-seeking cruiser. This latest iteration has aimed to be more of the former and less of the latter.

    Underpinned by an all-new aluminium platform, the R232 has been engineered exclusively by the performance-enhancing engineers at AMG, which gives you the clearest indication of its intent.

    The entry-level engine is the 470bhp twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 in the SL 55, which results in a claimed 0-62mph sprint of 3.9sec and 183mph top speed. If that's a bit tame for you, the SL 63 offers a 577bhp version of the same unit.

    Whichever way you cut it, the SL is a more dynamic and capable car than its predecessor, with quick steering, strong grip and taut body control. It's aided by four-wheel drive to help deploy that V8's considerable firepower, too.

    That said, anyone expecting Porsche 911 levels of driver interaction and agility will be disappointed, as the SL still feels a little too big and bloated in this company.

    Read our Mercedes-AMG SL review

    HOW WE TESTED AND SELECTED

    This article brings together learnings from our highly experienced team of road testers. Their expertise informs this list of the best sports cars on sale today, all of which offer a desirable blend of performance, driver engagement and comfort. 

    FAQs

    What is a sports car?

    A sports car is a car that offers high performance and dynamic handling to deliver one of the most exhilarating driving experiences possible. They're often smaller and lighter than other cars, with sleek and aerodynamic designs that stand out from the crowd. 

    What's the difference between a sports car and a supercar? 

    While both sports cars and supercars focus on performance, sports cars are generally more affordable, practical, and accessible than supercars. Supercars offer the most extreme type of performance, plus the industry's most cutting-edge technology, and exclusive designs. They also command much higher price tags and are often limited in number, boosting exclusivity further. 

    What are the cheapest sports cars?

    Sports cars often cost more than your everyday hatchback, but some are actually reasonably accessible. The Mazda MX-5 is the cheapest sports car on sale today with a price tag below £30,000. If you're after a more high-performance option, the Ford Mustang is your next best bet. For less than £56,000, you could have a 5.0-litre V8 engine with 440bhp and 398lb ft.  Options from BMW and Alpine are the next least expensive options, while things get a bit more expensive when you step into Porsche territory. 

    Will a sports car be more expensive to maintain? 

    If something were to go wrong with your sportscar, the chances are it would be more expensive to maintain compared with a standard hatchback or SUV.  They include bespoke, high-performance parts that are specially designed for more enthusiastic driving, so costs for repairs can be fairly expensive if they're ever required. 
    Matt Saunders

    Matt Saunders Autocar
    Road test editor

    As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

    Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

    Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

