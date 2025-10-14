Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Vision Iconic, a luxury coupé concept with a bold art deco-inspired design that both previews the next S-Class and hints at the return of a two-door coupé and drop-top to the line-up.

The flamboyant concept also showcases some of the brand’s most advanced future technologies, including a hands-off, eyes-off autonomous system and steer-by-wire.

Unveiled at the brand’s design house in Shanghai, China, the new concept provides the first look at the future face of the S-Class, due in the UK in 2028.

The concept features a unique five-slat version of Mercedes’ illuminated ‘Iconic Grille’ that was first seen on the new GLC EV. The panel is larger and more upright than on the current S-Class, and is a reinterpretation of the classic grille design that dates back to the 1900 Mercedes 35 PS.

Like the upcoming C-Class, the eighth-generation S-Class will be launched exclusively as an MB.EA-platform-based EV, with a heavily facelifted version of the currentgeneration MRA-based S-Class arriving soon after as part of an effort to extend the life of combustion-engined cars in the most cost-effective way possible.

In contrast to today’s range, both versions will share identical designs in a move to unify model lines regardless of powertrain. They will also share a name, with the EQS badge being axed as Mercedes abandons dedicated model names for its EVs.

The S-Class could be the first Mercedes to sport an illuminated three-pointed star, a key element of the concept’s front end.

Speaking to Autocar, Mercedes design boss Gorden Wagener said the concept was inspired by “the golden era of automotive design of the 1930s”, blending classic elements from some of Mercedes’ most celebrated models. He added that the radical interior is “lounge first, driver second”.