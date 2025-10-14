BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Mercedes S-Class coupe concept channels Gullwing
Mazda set to reveal renewable-fuel sports car at Tokyo motor show

New Mercedes S-Class coupe concept channels Gullwing

New limo to inherit concept's bold grille design and steer-by-wire tech

Greg Kable
14 October 2025

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Vision Iconic, a luxury coupé concept with a bold art deco-inspired design that both previews the next S-Class and hints at the return of a two-door coupé and drop-top to the line-up.

The flamboyant concept also showcases some of the brand’s most advanced future technologies, including a hands-off, eyes-off autonomous system and steer-by-wire.

Unveiled at the brand’s design house in Shanghai, China, the new concept provides the first look at the future face of the S-Class, due in the UK in 2028.

The concept features a unique five-slat version of Mercedes’ illuminated ‘Iconic Grille’ that was first seen on the new GLC EV. The panel is larger and more upright than on the current S-Class, and is a reinterpretation of the classic grille design that dates back to the 1900 Mercedes 35 PS.

Like the upcoming C-Class, the eighth-generation S-Class will be launched exclusively as an MB.EA-platform-based EV, with a heavily facelifted version of the currentgeneration MRA-based S-Class arriving soon after as part of an effort to extend the life of combustion-engined cars in the most cost-effective way possible.

In contrast to today’s range, both versions will share identical designs in a move to unify model lines regardless of powertrain. They will also share a name, with the EQS badge being axed as Mercedes abandons dedicated model names for its EVs.

The S-Class could be the first Mercedes to sport an illuminated three-pointed star, a key element of the concept’s front end.

Mercedes Vision Iconic side

Speaking to Autocar, Mercedes design boss Gorden Wagener said the concept was inspired by “the golden era of automotive design of the 1930s”, blending classic elements from some of Mercedes’ most celebrated models. He added that the radical interior is “lounge first, driver second”.

The Vision Iconic is also the strongest signal yet that Mercedes-Benz is considering a return of the S-Class coupé and cabriolet to its line-up. The flagship two-door models, a mainstay of the Mercedes-Benz line-up for more than 60 years, were discontinued in 2021 as part of a streamlining of the company’s range.

However, insiders now suggest they could return as part of a push to introduce more low-volume, high-margin models, which could pave the way for a return of the pair later in the decade.

The Vision Iconic receives a suite of new automotive technologies that are still being developed, including level-four autonomous driving for hands-off, eyes-off driving. Mercedes offers its level-three (eyes-on) Drive Pilot system in its current S-Class.

This level-four system features a new ‘neuromorphic’ computer system that is claimed to mimic the human brain’s neural networks. It is said to make driving calculations up to 10 times faster and be 90% more energy-efficient than the Drive Pilot system.

The concept also showcases a new steer-by-wire system, which has already been confirmed for use by the next S-Class. When combined with a reworked version of the existing models’ rear-axle steering, it is claimed to increase agility and low-speed manoeuvrability.

Andy_Cowe 14 October 2025

I love the sculpted surfaces and the simple surfaces, but as Mikey C says, why does an electric car have such a long bonnet? Especially as that is the worst bit. Apply these surfaces and styling to the proportions of the normal models and they could look fantastic.

jason_recliner 14 October 2025
Very cool. Seems to be a response to the forthcoming JaG.

When's that due BTW?

Mikey C 14 October 2025

Weird how these new top of the range electric vehicles (the Jaguars as well) have enormous bonnets as if they had a massive 8 litre straight 12 engine underneath them...

