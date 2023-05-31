Aehra saloon is 497-mile Porsche Taycan rival

US-Italian start-up Aehra has revealed its second model, a performance-focused electric saloon to rival the Porsche Taycan and Mercedes-AMG EQS, at the Monza motor show.

Referred to as simply the Sedan by Aehra – it does not name its models – it joins the SUV revealed in late 2022 as part of a push from the new brand to shake up the “ultra-premium” market.

It features a similarly dramatic design to the SUV, effectively split into two halves by muscular arches and a strong shoulder line. The lower area displays more technical cues, including active aerodynamics, while the top portion is curvier, inspired by aeroplanes. “The Sedan is the antithesis to baroque design culture,” said Aehra design boss Filippo Perini.

The saloon also features the extravagant falcon doors from the SUV, an apparent signature of Aehra’s line-up, although Perini told Autocar the shut lines may change as the set-up is readied for production. Nonetheless, the overall design will remain intact when the saloon hits the road – with the start-up targeting a launch by 2026.

Aehra has yet to showcase the saloon’s interior, but it is likely to mirror that of the four-seat SUV, including its dashboard-width infotainment screen. This can extend vertically when the car is switched off as part of a ‘home theatre’ mode, turning the car into a cinema on wheels.

The saloon and SUV share a 3.0m-long monobody platform. Autocar has previously reported that the SUV is powered by a tri-motor set-up, with two power units on the rear axle and one up front, producing a combined 794bhp. This configuration is expected to also feature in the saloon, although Aehra has yet to confirm such details – and they could change once the start-up establishes a powertrain supplier.

Energy is stored in a 120kWh battery built by Austrian company Miba and Aehra is targeting a 497-mile range. Recharges can be completed at rates up to 350kW thanks to 925V electrics. Bi-directional charging means the saloon and SUV will also be able to power external devices, such as a house.