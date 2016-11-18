Since it went on sale in 2016 the Audi Q2 has been not just a gateway to its SUV line-up, for many owners it’s the first model they’ve chosen from the upmarket brand.

That's relatively long by modern standards, and the Q2's life cycle is good news for second-hand buyers as it’s given prices of older examples plenty of time to fall.

Despite some regular freshening-up, it’s feeling its age compared with the Ford Puma, Lexus LBX and Mini Countryman to highlight but a few of the alternatives.

Enticingly, the Q2 remains excellent to drive, both in town and on the motorway, and it comes with a wide array of equipment.

A selection of capable engines further bolsters its appeal, although its breadth is now restricted to 1.0- and 1.5-litre petrols, with 114bhp and 148bhp respectively. While the smaller motor can only be paired with a six-speed manual, the larger has the option of a seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch automatic.

Diesels disappeared years ago and if you have a penchant for a punchier petrol, together with Quattro four-wheel drive, your only choice from new is the flagship Audi SQ2, which we've reviewed separately.

Since the Q2’s 2021 makeover, the trim level selection has also been pared back to a core of Sport, S Line and Black Edition, the latter being the easiest to differentiate thanks to the external décor largely being, erm, black.