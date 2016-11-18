Audi Q2 review

From £26,2457

Audi’s long-lived SUV entry point has proved to be a sales success, but is its age now counting against it?

Since it went on sale in 2016 the Audi Q2 has been not just a gateway to its SUV line-up, for many owners it’s the first model they’ve chosen from the upmarket brand.  

That's relatively long by modern standards, and the Q2's life cycle is good news for second-hand buyers as it’s given prices of older examples plenty of time to fall. 

Q2’s design style is ‘Polygonal’, which means ‘inspired by Kryten from Red Dwarf’s head’, we think
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Despite some regular freshening-up, it’s feeling its age compared with the Ford Puma, Lexus LBX and Mini Countryman to highlight but a few of the alternatives. 

Enticingly, the Q2 remains excellent to drive, both in town and on the motorway, and it comes with a wide array of equipment.

A selection of capable engines further bolsters its appeal, although its breadth is now restricted to 1.0- and 1.5-litre petrols, with 114bhp and 148bhp respectively. While the smaller motor can only be paired with a six-speed manual, the larger has the option of a seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch automatic.  

Diesels disappeared years ago and if you have a penchant for a punchier petrol, together with Quattro four-wheel drive, your only choice from new is the flagship  Audi SQ2, which we've reviewed separately. 

Since the Q2’s 2021 makeover, the trim level selection has also been pared back to a core of Sport, S Line and Black Edition, the latter being the easiest to differentiate thanks to the external décor largely being, erm, black. 

If you’d prefer the smaller-wheeled modesty of an SE version or the gussied-up glory of a Q2 Vorsprung then you’ll need to scour the classifieds. 

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Audi Q2 review side view

Given the Q2 isn’t that much smaller than the Audi Q3, you’d be forgiven for wondering if the product planners didn’t miss a trick in making it even more compact.

Fact is, that gap in the range was left for the Audi Q1, a tiny crossover that never came to fruition, but it’s worth remembering that its Volkswagen Group MQB A1 platform determines its size. 

Similar hardware is also found beneath the Seat Ateca, Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc, while the Q3 has the girthier MQB A2 underpinnings, shared with the larger, seven-seater Seat Tarraco, previous-generation Skoda Kodiaq and Tiguan Allspace, respectively. 

The car’s distinguishing styling features are many and — back in 2016, at least — were a surprise from a firm so used to playing it safe with evolutionary updates. Within today’s Audi range, the Q2’s looking older, let it’s also one of the least fussily styled models presently wearing the four-ringed logo. 

When new, the Q2’s single-frame radiator grille looked especially dominant compared with Audi’s other smaller models, being octagonal rather than hexagonal in form. 

Its flanks are slightly concave, decorated by a chamfered shoulderline, the rearmost haunches emphasised on those with the contrasting C-pillar blade. The roofline is more hatchback than estate-like, complemented by the rear screen’s rake, oversized tail lights and plenty of surface interplay on the tailgate.

You can decide for yourself if what results is a good-looking car — but it’s clearly trying to be one. 

Mounted transversely and driving the front wheels of all current Q2s, older models with the Quattro name use a clutch-based four-wheel drive system, capable of sending up to 50% of the torque rearwards. 

Quattro-badged Q2s also feature a more sophisticated independent multi-link rear suspension arrangement, while front drivers are fitted with a torsion beam back axle. 

All Q2s benefit from a progressive-rate electromechanical power steering system whose directness increases with steering angle, while adaptive dampers are optionally available, allowing the driver to soften or firm up the ride as desired. 

INTERIOR

8
Audi Q2 review front interior

Audi’s impressive run of compelling and high-quality interiors took something of a stumble when the Q2 debuted.

Derived for the most part from the previous iteration of Audi A3, side-by-side fingertip analysis suggested that the bean counters had taken the opportunity to make some bottom-line savings compared with the material choices made elsewhere in the range.  

If you’ve well and truly drunk the Kool-Aid, the Q2 can be had in Edition #1 form, which gets you 19in wheels, Quantum grey paint and C-pillars in enigmatic gloss black
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Nevertheless, it was still several steps up in terms of fit and finish from many of its rivals including the previous-generation Mercedes-Benz GLA and Nissan Juke.

It’s still aesthetically pleasing, though, and Ingolstadt has gone cleverly two-tone with its revised dashboard look in an effort to wring a little more pzazz from the familiar styling. 

Packaging isn’t the Q2’s strongest suit — despite its stunted length, you could reasonably expect a bit more space than it provides. Legroom in the rear is equal to that of a well-packaged modern supermini, meaning that you’ll get an average-sized adult behind an average-sized adult.

That’d be fine if the Q2 was Audi A1-sized, but it’s not. At least the elevated bodywork and more upright seating position generate more headroom than the supermini norm. 

Seating a third occupant on the rear would have to be a temporary arrangement — the slightly broader Audi Q3 fares a little better in this regard. 

Given the sizing of the cabin, it’s to Audi’s credit that there’s been no sacrifice of boot space practicality. Indeed, the manufacturer suggests there’s only a 15-litre capacity difference between the Q2 and the previous-gen Q3 — although at 405 litres, it’s 125 litres shy of the current Q3’s carrying capacity. 

A double floor contributes to that, though, increasing volume in its lower position but leaving you with a mighty lip to negotiate when hauling items in and out.

The upper setting eliminates that, providing a totally flat load space when you lower the rear seats — and is probably the position most owners will opt for, even with the outright capacity forfeit. 

Audi’s MMI system had evolved into an admirable bit of kit when the Q2 was new, but this is another area where its falling off the pace. It’s a doddle to operate and has all the smartphone connectivity options buyers demand these days, just all wrapped in a mid-2010s environment. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
Audi Q2 review side driving

Over the years the Q2’s been on sale, Audi’s operated three different powertrain naming conventions, although it’s not yet clear whether the most recent will affect the tailgate badging. 

Back in 2016, entirely conventional engine size labels were used — 1.0, 1.4 and 2.0 — suffixed by TFSI for petrol engines and TDI for the diesels, yet by 2018’s close, Audi had switched to the still-baffling banding system.

Unlike the closely related Yeti and Ateca, though, the newest member of the club is built at Audi headquarters in Ingolstadt
Nic Cackett
Road tester

It’s those still in use with the Q2 with the 114bhp 1.0-litre being the 30 TFSI and the 148bhp 1.5-litre known as the 35 TFSI. When 2.0-litre engines were still available in non-SQ2 models, they were in the 40 band. 

New models launched since 2024 now only reference the powertrain type plus the power output. 

Of today’s line-up, the 30 TFSI is the real highlight, its turbo triple being the pick of the crop, thanks to its smooth and punchy delivery.

On paper the numbers look a little anaemic — witness the 10.5sec 0-62mph claim — but with a healthy 148lb ft from as low as 2000rpm it pulls harder than you expect, with enough roll-on acceleration to execute most overtaking moves without raising a sweat.  

Its thrummy backbeat adds to the appeal, as does the distant sighing, whistling and fluttering from the turbocharger. And, squidgy clutch action and awkwardly shaped gearlever aside, the six-speed manual gearbox is precise and accurate.  

With four turbocharged cylinders, the 35 TFSI feels usefully quicker and more responsive under acceleration than the 30 engine. At 8.6sec it’s almost two seconds quicker in the 0-62mph sprint, courtesy of 184lb ft of torque and it’s noticeably smoother under load. 

Unfortunate, then, that the automatic transmission is so sluggish, shuffling cogs even under a light foot at consistent speed and taking its time to react when you press on. It’s symptomatic of many Volkswagen Group DSG-equipped models, detracting from what should be an enjoyable driving experience.  

The redesigned gearlever is less awkward here simply because it’s used less often, but we’d still take the manual’s accuracy in preference to the hesitant S Tronic. 

RIDE & HANDLING

7
Audi Q2 review side cornering

There’s been little change in how the Audi Q2 feels to drive, remaining capable and composed, but not getting the blood running hot. Those craving the gentler lope of a larger SUV will be disappointed — on passive suspension, the Q2 is firm, formally mannered and typically direct.  

As with the Q3, the physically longer suspension travel is kept on a short leash. Larger undulations reveal slightly more liberal body movement than is usually typical of Audi’s hatchbacks, but the sensation tends to be held rigorously in check. 

The Q2 moderates body roll and understeer well and manages to keep its stability control intrusions subtle
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The progressive-rate variable steering remains as reticent as ever, but the well-calibrated set-up lends the Q2 a real sense of agility, smoothly ramping-up its rate of response as you wind on the lock. 

It allows you to fully exploit the surprisingly generous front-end grip, helping you carry speed into a corner without it being overzealously scrubbed off by torque-vectoring brake nibble. Taut body control helps, too and this pint-sized SUV can be hustled harder than you would think, even if there aren’t huge tactile rewards for doing so. 

The trade-off for this control in the corners is an occasionally lumpy ride. Even on our car’s relatively modest 17in wheels — the smallest size of the present line-up — the Q2 followed rather than swallowed imperfections at low speeds. Picking up the pace helps smooth things out, but the Audi always remains just on the comfortable side of firm. 

A pity then, that today’s suite of front-wheel drive-only Q2s has the relatively simple torsion beam back axle, while the now departed Quattro versions employed a more sophisticated and tuneable multilink arrangement at the rear, although in practice these also erred on the firmer, sportier end of the comfort spectrum. 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
Audi Q2 review cornering

An SUV, yes, but only Q2s in Sport trim have any exterior finishes that look like they can cope with the rough and tumble of daily life with unpainted plastic wheelarch surrounds and lower bumper corners. Plump for a plusher S Line or Black Edition and pretty much every external surface is painted. 

Then again, even though this is Audi’s entry-level SUV, its clientele aren’t seeking utilitarianism, so this is of little consequence, as is the 17in wheel diameter being the smallest alloy size on offer — S Lines wear 18s, while Black Editions are an inch greater still. Not cheap when it comes to replacement rubber. 

Q2 won't quite match the Seat Ateca’s values but is likely to be a solid prospect nonetheless
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Not that the Q2’s inexpensive to buy in the first place with the 30 TFSI motor costing a smidge over £28,000 in Sport trim, around £30,500 as an S Line and a little north of £35,000 for a Black Edition.

The Black Edition with the 35 TFSI engine and S Tronic gearbox weighs in at £35,500, but bear in mind that’s before options. Tick a few of those boxes and you’ll soon be over £40k and deep into premium level VED car tax territory.  

Smaller wheels equal the lowest emissions and the best fuel efficiency of the current range, so stick with Sport versions if that’s a critical purchasing factor.

With CO2 output at 131g/km and a Combined cycle figure of 48.7mpg, the 30 TFSI is the most frugal. However, the 35 TFSI S Tronic in Black Edition guise has figures of 144g/km and 44.8mpg, so isn’t that far behind despite being the least efficient.  

VERDICT

8
Audi Q2 front side cornering

Cannily sized, credible to drive and pleasant to sit in, the Audi Q2 has won plenty of admirers over the years, but its age is starting to count against it. 

Most will flock to it for its looks — and it is convenient to grade the car on that basis. If you appreciate Audi’s time and effort with the modelling clay, we have no significant reason to dissuade a would-be buyer. 

The Q2 is often buyers’ first Audi and a competent crossover, but their next is usually a larger, plusher and newer model
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The Q2 is sufficiently practical, comfortable and economical for it to persuasively fill the driveway of anyone already convinced by the desirability of a premium-branded compact SUV.

Conversely, if, for all its implied heftiness, the Q2 appears no more interesting than a hitched-up hatchback, there’s little here to otherwise convince you of its worthiness. 

It drives competently but no more convincingly than the better prospects among its rivals and, like most Audis, it doesn’t necessarily translate firm and forthright into greater involvement.

It is not unreasonably expensive, yet there are bigger, better-equipped and better-value rivals for the price. 

That ought to make it a niche product, but given the number one sees on the road, it’s evidently proved to be an enticing combination. 

In terms of wow factor and modernity alone, the Q2 struggle to keep its candle aflame against the latest — and larger — Mini Countryman, while relatively mainstream alternatives such as the Ford Puma and Renault Captur offer similar, nay, greater appeal in more modestly priced packages.

Secure a handsome discount and the Audi makes more sense, but if not its talents are unlikely to have enough lustre to tempt you any more. 

Keith WR Jones

Keith WR Jones
Title: Contributor

Following a diverse career that included PR-ing Q branch-aping covert surveillance kit and secondary school teaching, Keith followed his automotive passions by launching an award-winning blog in 2011, switching to full-time car journalism with Bauer Media two years later, writing for Parkers as well as CAR Magazine’s print and online guises.

Rapidly rising through the ranks to become the first managing editor of Bauer’s New Car Automotive Hub, he eventually sought a fresh challenge by moving into the automotive data industry, but the lure of a return to journalism eventually proved too strong to resist and he ventured into the world of freelancing in early 2024.

In addition to his contributions to Autocar, Keith’s also written for BuyaCar, Carwow, Classic Car Weekly, the Daily Mail, Diesel&EcoCar, HeyCar, Honest John, MSN Cars, Practical Classics and The Telegraph.

He’s also the go-to guy for many automotive PRs when it comes to researching their brand’s historic model ranges, using his ever-expanding personal archive of car sales ephemera and magazines to determine technical specifications, pricing data and detailed timelines.

Keith graduated first from the University of Lincoln with a BA in Management Studies in 1998, then in 2002 from Sheffield Hallam University with a PGCE in Secondary Education.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

