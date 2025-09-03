The £22k production version of the Volkswagen ID 2all concept will be named the ID Polo, as the German brand starts using familiar model names on its electric models.

“Names like Polo or Golf are deeply ingrained,” said Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer. “They stand for quality, accessible technology and heritage. We want to carry those qualities into the electric era.”

Schäfer’s reference to the Golf name also confirms Autocar’s earlier scoop that Volkswagen’s most iconic badge will be used on a future EV – a successor to the similarly sized and positioned ID 3, due later this decade.

Moreover, the ID 4 and ID 7 are expected to adopt the ID Tiguan and ID Passat names and the production version of the ID Every1 – a £17k baby hatchback due in 2027 – will be called the ID Up or ID Lupo.

The ID Polo’s name was announced today, ahead of next week’s Munich motor show, where Volkswagen will showcase the hatch in a camouflaged production guise ahead of its unveiling early next year.

It will be shown alongside a concept for its crossover sibling, which is confirmed to take the ID Cross name to signify its positioning as an electric counterpart to the T-Cross. The production version will launch at the end of 2026.

These cars are part of the Volkswagen Group’s ‘Electric Urban Car Family’ alongside the Skoda Epiq and Cupra Raval. All four are based on the same MEB Entry platform and will share powertrains.

The ID Polo will be offered with a choice of 38kWh and 56kWh batteries - the latter providing a range of around 280 miles – and the ability to charge at speeds of up to 125kW.