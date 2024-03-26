Radical Genesis luxury SUV has cinema seats, underfloor heating

Genesis has previewed a striking new luxury SUV that will crown its expanding line-up in the coming years, likely wearing the GV90 badge.

Shown in concept form as the Neolun (meaning 'new moon'), the Korean premium brand's largest car will be closely related to the Kia EV9 and upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7, sharing their modular E-GMP platform and likely their motors and batteries.

Genesis has yet to give any firm details about the production car but said the Neolun "embodies ultimate Genesis hospitality behind the wheel", highlighting its swivelling front seats, reverse-opening rear doors, electrically operated running boards and Royal Indigo-coloured cashmere upholstery (dyed with organic pigments).

There's real wood flooring, too, complete with an innovative heating system that uses conductive film on the floor, dashboard, door panels, seats and centre console to distribute warmth throughout the cabin.

The lounge-inspired ethos extends to a full-length centre console that doubles up as a coffee table, a high-end surround sound system and a pair of large screens that fold down from the ceiling to offer what Genesis calls "a sensory-stimulating experience".

There's a huge, high-definition infotainment screen up front, too, which looks to pop out from the top of the dashboard and is seemingly controlled using a rotary dial on the centre console.

In keeping with the Neolun's minimalist billing, there are few physical buttons, with most functions controlled by haptic icons on the console or the outlandish rectangular steering wheel, although a row of eight chunky toggle switches features in the middle of the dash.

The reverse-opening doors mean the Neolun doesn't need to have B-pillars, which gives a "much more open interior space", Genesis said, and makes it easier to get in and out of. As is often the case with concepts, though, these are unlikely to make it to showrooms.

The Neolun is a clear relation to the existing G90 saloon and GV80 SUV range-toppers, with a pair of slim LED light bars at the front forming a V motif and extending round to the side of the car.