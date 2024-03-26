BACK TO ALL NEWS
Radical Genesis luxury SUV has cinema seats, underfloor heating
Consumer watchdog calls for car dealers to be licensed

Radical Genesis luxury SUV has cinema seats, underfloor heating

New Genesis Neolun concept previews GV90 range-topper, which will be a more luxurious take on the Kia EV9
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
26 March 2024

Genesis has previewed a striking new luxury SUV that will crown its expanding line-up in the coming years, likely wearing the GV90 badge.

Shown in concept form as the Neolun (meaning 'new moon'), the Korean premium brand's largest car will be closely related to the Kia EV9 and upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7, sharing their modular E-GMP platform and likely their motors and batteries.

Genesis has yet to give any firm details about the production car but said the Neolun "embodies ultimate Genesis hospitality behind the wheel", highlighting its swivelling front seats, reverse-opening rear doors, electrically operated running boards and Royal Indigo-coloured cashmere upholstery (dyed with organic pigments).

Related articles

There's real wood flooring, too, complete with an innovative heating system that uses conductive film on the floor, dashboard, door panels, seats and centre console to distribute warmth throughout the cabin.

The lounge-inspired ethos extends to a full-length centre console that doubles up as a coffee table, a high-end surround sound system and a pair of large screens that fold down from the ceiling to offer what Genesis calls "a sensory-stimulating experience".

There's a huge, high-definition infotainment screen up front, too, which looks to pop out from the top of the dashboard and is seemingly controlled using a rotary dial on the centre console.

Genesis Neolun interior – side

In keeping with the Neolun's minimalist billing, there are few physical buttons, with most functions controlled by haptic icons on the console or the outlandish rectangular steering wheel, although a row of eight chunky toggle switches features in the middle of the dash.

The reverse-opening doors mean the Neolun doesn't need to have B-pillars, which gives a "much more open interior space", Genesis said, and makes it easier to get in and out of. As is often the case with concepts, though, these are unlikely to make it to showrooms.

The Neolun is a clear relation to the existing G90 saloon and GV80 SUV range-toppers, with a pair of slim LED light bars at the front forming a V motif and extending round to the side of the car.

Genesis chief creative officer Lucy Donckerwolke said the concept's "reductive" design was inspired by Korea's popular porcelain moon jars.

"It's the epitome of timeless design and sophisticated craftsmanship," he said.

Genesis Neolun – rear quarter

Genesis has given no technical details of the Neolun, but the similarly conceived EV9 is available either with a 200bhp rear-drive powertrain or a 378bhp dual-motor one and a choice of either a 76.1kWh or a 99.8kWh battery.

Genesis has also revealed that it will launch hot range-topping versions of all its EVs under a new performance sub-brand dubbed Magma, and it seems likely that the future GV90 will form part of this line-up.

jason_recliner 26 March 2024

Stunning, inside and out. The first truly and purely beautiful SUV design? All the family car any of us will ever need, and an objet d'art in its own right. This or a Century?

Andrew1 26 March 2024
Love the screen in front of the windscreen, but it should be bigger. You can still look outside.
wmb 26 March 2024

It reminds me some what of a GLE and GLS, form the side and rear. I the article said that it will be based on the EV9’s bones, but the front axle to dash seems longer in these concept pictures. In terms of the actual vehicle, I hope the ‘face’ of the vehicle is more heavily influenced by the GV70 and 80, then that of the smaller GV60! While GV60 is not horrible or bad necessarily to look at, IMHO, there are prettier EVs out there and that look might not translate as well to such a bigger vehicle.

