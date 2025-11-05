Bentley has revealed the first details of its maiden EV and confirmed it will be able to gain 100 miles of range in just seven minutes – a rate that will make it one of the fastest-charging EVs on the market when it arrives in 2027.

It means that the new EV – what Bentley calls a "luxury urban SUV" – could offer charging speeds of up to 300kW. The fastest-charging EV currently on sale in the UK is the Lotus Emeya, which can accommodate speeds of up to 400kW.

However, to achieve such a speed, it will need to use a capable charger. Average charger capacity in the UK is around 120kW, with just a handful able to provide faster rates.

Further platform details were not shared by the Crewe firm during the announcement on Wednesday, but as the EV will be based on a version of the Porsche- and Audi-developed PPE EV platform, its capabilities can be gauged by looking at the incoming Porsche Cayenne Electric.

The new Cayenne is offered exclusively with dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrains putting out between 400bhp in the base car and 805bhp in the top-rung variant (rising to nearly 1000bhp with launch control). A 108kWh battery is estimated to supply a range of up to 373 miles.

There has been no confirmation of how closely related the two cars will be, but at just under 5.0m long, the Cayenne Electric is expected to be almost exactly the same size as the Bentley EV, suggesting scope for close collaboration.

Bentley CEO Frank Walliser confirmed during the announcement that the car will be launched “towards the end of 2026” before deliveries begin the following year. The car's first official image (below) was also released at the event.

“Our first fully electric Bentley, the world’s first true luxury urban SUV, represents a bold step forward. It embodies our vision for sustainable luxury and technological excellence," said Walliser. "With industry-leading charging capability and unmistakable Bentley character and design, it marks the beginning of an exciting new era for our brand – a future defined by innovation, craftsmanship and sustainability.”