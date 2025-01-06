BACK TO ALL NEWS
Your handy guide to the 155 new cars launching in 2025

From hybrid hypercars to high-rise hatchbacks, here's every new model you could put on your drive this year

6 January 2025

This year is shaping up to be crucial for the car industry, as major manufacturers battle through what is perhaps the most challenging period they have ever faced.

They will have to grapple with the need to slash their carbon outputs amid slower-than-expected growth in electric car sales, without compromising their business through heavy discounts.

Indeed, that slowdown, coupled with an assault of new (and cheaper) cars from Chinahas left some of the world's most established makers in the firing line for government-imposed fines for falling short on EV sales.

But despite the turmoil, green shoots look to be sprouting for car lovers.

The future of the driver's car looks to be in safe hands, with the arrival of properly fun EVs like the Alpine A290 hot hatch, as well as various poster-worthy sports and supercars.

And design classics are returning as futuristic EVs: Fiat has reprised the Giugiaro styling of the original Panda of 1980 for the new Grande Panda crossover and Renault has revived both the 4 and the 5.

Meanwhile, many established brands are diversifying into uncharted territory. Dacia is set to launch a Volkswagen Golf-rivalling family hatchback, Kia is vying for a slice of the lucrative van market and the Range Rover is going electric for the first time.

Read on for our A-Z (well, A-Y...) guide to all the new cars set to arrive in 2025.

Abarth 600e

Abarth 600e cornering – front

It might look like a character from Cars that went out on an all-night bender and got a tattoo, but the most powerful Abarth to date is essentially an Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce stuffed inside a Fiat 600e shell. Our first outing in it suggests it isn’t quite as wild as its bodywork suggests but it could win favour as a comparatively affordable fast EV.

Read our Abarth 600e review

AC Ace Electric

Quick, quaint and really quite expensive, this reborn ’60s roadster packs 300bhp into a 1134kg shell – and costs more than a 911 GT3 RS.

Everything you need to know about the AC Ace Electric

AC Cobra GT

Reborn with aluminium chassis, carbonfibre body and 654bhp V8. Four-pot Ace also available.

Read our AC Cobra GT Roadster review

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

First Fuoriserie (that’s ‘custom built’ in Inglese) gets a bored-out version of the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 from the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio that, mounted amidships, sends up to 641bhp to the rear wheels. But that’s all secondary to the 33 Stradale’s striking design, which references the drop-dead-gorgeous original from 1967. A total of 33 will be built at a cost of £1.7 million each. If your Euromillions numbers come up, this is the car to have.

Read our review

Car review
Abarth 600e front three quarter lead

Abarth 600e

Fiat performance brand's first UK-bound SUV is also its most powerful car ever – but is it a true performance EV?

Read our review
Everything you need to know about the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale 

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida

Alfa’s small crossover gets a 134bhp 1.2-litre hybrid and more ornate grille.

Read our Alfa Romeo Junior review

Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce

Alfa Romeo’s return to small cars is hugely significant for the brand and the Junior will be expected to help deliver a big chunk of the company’s future sales. It certainly looks the part and the battery-powered Elettrica Veloce version offers more driving fun than many electric crossovers.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio replacement – Autocar render, front quarter

One of the best-handling SUVs around is about to swap from Alfa’s acclaimed Giorgio platform to a new modular structure called STLA Large, which will enable it to offer electric power for the first time while retaining a combustion option. Full details remain under wraps, but the new Dodge Charger, also on STLA, uses a 3.0-litre straight six encouragingly known as the ‘Hurricane’ motor.

Everything we know about the next Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Tonale update

SUV gains a revised interior with new centre console, rotary drive selector and reworked display screens.

Everything we know about the Alfa Romeo Tonale update

Alpine A110 Ultime

The sun is setting on the car that proved once and for all that Renault’s got what it takes to fight Europe’s best. The Ultime is one last crack at the likes of Porsche: a super-light, track-focused special honed by Alpine’s Formula 1 team. Its aero package produces an extra 160kg of downforce compared with the A110 R on which it’s based, and the additional 49bhp required the fitment of a new gearbox. A fitting end for a hero.

Everything we know about the Alpine A110 Ultime

Alpine A290

“The saviour of the hot hatch”, “a modern-day Clio 182”, “a proper electric driver’s car – at last!”. Everything you’ve read online is true: the hot version of the new Renault 5 is just as quick, engaging and fun as we had hoped, which proves one of our favourite types of car can survive into the EV era.

Read our Alpine A290 review

Alpine A390

Alpine A390 – Autocar render, front quarter

Meet the “A110 for five”. Previewed by a concept at the 2024 Paris motor show, the A390 is the French brand’s first SUV – and, it hopes, a cash cow to fund its next-generation sports cars. But the firm claims not to have compromised on driving dynamics, having benchmarked the crossover against the sports car and developed a trick torque-vectoring system for its tri-motor powertrain. A rival for the Porsche Macan Electric, it’s expected to arrive priced north of £60,000.

Everything we know about the Alpine A390

Ariel Nomad 2

Nutter’s choice of off-roaders returns with Focus ST power and 715kg kerb weight. Mind-boggling fun.

Read our Ariel Nomad 2 review

Aston Martin Valhalla

Aston Martin Valhalla – front quarter

With its front-engined sports cars freshened up and fighting fit, Aston is now turning its attention to launching a mid-engined hypercar to rival the Ferrari SF90 XX and Lamborghini Revuelto. Equipped with an electrified version of AMG’s flat-plane-crank V8, it puts out 1064bhp and should sound pretty biblical – but has a relatively plush cabin and enough EV range for silent running through town. A Valkyrie you can take to the shops, then.

Everything we know about the Aston Martin Valhalla

Aston Martin Vanquish Volante

Drop-top V12 super-GT could nudge two tonnes but pace is likely to be mighty.

Read our Aston Martin Vanquish review

Aston Martin Vantage Volante

Rowdy sports car drops its top so you can hear its V8 with even greater clarity.

Read our Aston Martin Vantage review

Audi A5

Combustion-engined A4's replacement gets a mix of petrol, diesel and PHEV powertrains in estate and saloon bodystyles, plus there’s a hot S variant.

Read our Audi A5 and S5 review

Audi A6 E-tron

Electric saloon and estate versions of the A6 E-tron will arrive with up to 463 miles of range along with a 543bhp range-topper.

Read our Audi A6 E-tron review

Audi A7

New naming strategy means the combustion-engined A6 will be replaced by the A7. It’s expected to go big on hybrid power.

Everything we know about the next Audi A7

Audi Q3

Popular mid-sized SUV is set for powertain and styling tweaks, borrowing interior design cues from the larger Q5.

Audi Q5

Family SUV gets a V6 plus an upgraded range of hybrid engines and design inspiration from the electric Q6 E-tron.

Everything we know about the new Audi Q5

Audi Q6 Sportback E-tron

Coupé roofline beats the range of the Q6 SUV by 15 miles but trades away 15 litres of boot space.

Everything we know about the Audi Q6 Sportback E-tron

Audi RS Q6 E-tron

With nearly 500bhp, the SQ6 E-tron is hardly lethargic, so Audi Sport’s 600bhp-plus RS version of the Porsche Macan twin should be pretty rapid.

Everything we know about the Audi RS Q6 E-tron

Audi RS6 E-tron

Audi RS6 E-tron –  Autocar render, front quarter

Audi’s hot RS6 will be back this year, but not as you remember it. Planned to be badged RS6 E-tron, the high-performance model will be offered as an estate or a saloon, the latter bodystyle returning for the first time since 2010. In turn, the combustion-engined RS6 will be renamed the RS7, in keeping with Audi's new naming structure. Expect well above 600bhp and 700lb ft...

Bentley Flying Spur PHEV

New 771bhp plug-in hybrid set-up replaces the W12 and offers 47 miles of electric-only driving.

Read our Bentley Flying Spur Speed review

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé

Design mods and chassis upgrades seek to make this front-driven junior saloon more dynamic.

Everything we know about the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé

BMW iX

Mid-life update for this large electric SUV brings a huge range increase, plus new design elements. That grille will remain, though.

Read our BMW iX facelift prototype review

BMW iX3 Neue Klasse

BMW iX3 – Autocar render, front quarter

Previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse X, the successor to today’s iX3 will set the tone for BMW’s future electric line-up. Much of that concept’s design will be carried over to the new SUV, such as its fresh kidney grille, new LED headlights and flatter, more imposing silhouette. BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive system is claimed to give an efficiency boost of up to 25% over the brand’s existing EVs, with range bolstered by around 30%.

Everything we know about the next BMW iX3

BMW M2 CS

Weight savings, rear spoiler and aggressive suspension set-up will prime this sports car for track use.

Read our BMW M2 review

BMW M3 Touring CS

Even hotter estate to get 542bhp (or more) plus reworked chassis and chunkier splitters.

Read our BMW M3 Touring review

BMW M5 Touring

Hallowed super-estate returns with raunchier styling and a 717bhp plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Read our BMW M5 review

BMW Skytop

BMW Skytop – side

Just 50 examples of BMW’s gorgeous convertible concept will be made, possibly carrying the Z8 name.

Everything we know about the BMW Skytop

BYD Seagull

Dacia Spring rival is poised to swoop in on the UK’s affordable EV market with a 200-mile range.

Everything we know about the BYD Seagull

BYD Seal 06 GT

Vital Seal hatchback is set to make a splash against the venerable Cupra Born and Volkswagen ID 3.

Everything we know about the BYD Seal 06 GT

BYD Seal update

Critical tech updates and battery changes look to keep this Tesla Model 3 rival feeling fresh.

Everything we know about the BYD Seal update

BYD Sealion 7

Soft-riding family SUV undercuts the Tesla Model Y at £44,990.

Read our BYD Sealion 7 review

Citroën Ami facelit

Citroen Ami facelift – front

UK’s cheapest electric ‘car’ gets a distinctive new look inspired by the 2CV, with round headlights and vent-aping grooves on its flanks. It keeps the same 28mph top speed as before, though.

Everything we know about the Citroën Ami facelift

Citroën C3 Aircross

The next-gen C3 Aircross’s Smart Car platform will enable it to offer seven seats despite a length of just 4.39m. Taking aim at the Dacia Jogger, it will arrive with petrol and MHEV power. An EV will follow.

Everything we know about the new Citroën C3 Aircross

Citroën C4

New look inspired by the Oli concept and a dashboard overhaul for this hatchback, which is now auto-only.

Everything we know about the new Citroën C4

Cupra Raval

Cupra Raval prototype – front tracking

Forget the World Cup qualifiers: the fiercest international showdown of 2025 could well be when Spain’s Cupra Raval squares up to France’s Renault 5. The Cupra certainly has the readies to take the win: a circa-£25,000 price, a sumptuous interior and a whole array of digital tricks.

Everything we know about the Cupra Raval

Cupra Terramar

Brand’s final pure-ICE car is a Volkswagen Tiguan twin with added dynamic flair and up to 268bhp.

Read our Cupra Terramar review

Dacia Bigster

Stretched Duster does a pretty good impression of a Land Rover Defender for less than £30,000.

Everything we know about the Dacia Bigster

Dacia family hatchback

Dacia family hatchback – Autocar render

We don’t have a lot to go on here, but Dacia boss Denis Le Vot has confirmed that the Bigster follow-up will wear a totally new bodystyle and have a new name. A Golf-sized hatchback with characteristically chunky styling and an outdoorsy focus seems a safe bet, we reckon.

Everything we know about Dacia's Golf rival

Dacia Jogger facelift

Fresh styling for the UK’s cheapest seven-seater, which is also in line for a more potent hybrid engine.

Everything we know about the Dacia Jogger facelift

Denza Bao 5

Land Cruiser rival gets a 677bhp range-extender. It is badged as a Fangchengbao (‘formula leopard’) in China but is strongly tipped for a European rebrand.

Everything we know about Fangchengbao

Denza Z9 GT

Upmarket sub-brand of BYD was originally a joint venture with Mercedes but now has full control over its destiny. Its first car is a 952bhp electric GT bound for Europe.

Everything we know about the Denza Z9 GT

DS No4

DS's plush, high-riding hatchback is due a mid-life update and a new name. Is it finally time for an electric option?

Read our DS 4 review

DS No7

Family SUV has been around since 2017, so a styling and technology refresh beckons.

Read our DS 7 review

DS No8

DS No8 – front quarter

New flagship is based on the same underpinnings as the Peugeot e-3008 and Vauxhall Grandland but fettled to minimise its aerodynamic drag (and therefore maximise electric range). It's tipped to be priced below £50,000 in the UK.

Everything we know about the DS No8

Ferrari 12Cilindri

Twelve booming cylinders, a big old snout and a tremendous 819bhp on tap: the Ferrari 12Cilindri is everything a proper GT should be. The centrepiece, of course, is its 6.5-litre V12. Unlike that in the rival Aston Martin Vanquish, it’s naturally aspirated and revs to a screeching 9500rpm. “An engine to die for”, in the words of Matt Prior. But with the V12 requiring, according to Ferrari’s Enrico Galliera, an “absolutely stunning” amount of work to ensure it complies with Euro 6e emissions rules – and Euro 7 coming into force this year – could it be the last of the type?

Read our Ferrari 12Cilindri review

Ferrari F80

F40, F50, Enzo, LaFerrari... and now this: a 1184bhp hyper-hybrid with a proper Formula 1-derived V6 and three electric motors. Enjoy, Lewis.

Everything we know about the Ferrari F80

Fiat 500 Ibrida

Fiat 500 Ibrida – Autocar render

The petrol-powered 500 lives on! A long-term future was secured for Turin’s big-selling city car with the recent confirmation of this new hybrid version. It is effectively a 500e retrofitted with a petrol engine – most likely Stellantis’s ubiquitous 134bhp 1.2-litre mild hybrid. It comes as Fiat struggles to sell the EV, idling its factory.

Everything we know about the Fiat 500 Ibrida

Fiat 500e update

A more capacious battery is part of a mid-life update for the pint-sized Piedmontese. But will it boost sales?

Read our Fiat 500e review

Fiat Grande Panda

Cute new crossover stays true to the Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed original in both styling and spirit, using the same underpinnings as the Citroën C3 to hit a starting price below £22,000.

Everything we know about the Fiat Grande Panda

Fiat Topolino

Meet the Ami Superleggera. Cubic microcar gets the 1950s design treatment and ditches its doors.

Everything we know about the Fiat Topolino

Firefly hatchback

The first model from Chinese EV giant Nio's new entry-level brand is a Renault 5 rival that's priced from the equivalent of £16,000 in China. It will almost certainly cost more when it lands here but should still undercut the French hatch.

Everything we know about the Firefly hatchback

Ford E-Tourneo Courier

Berlingo-baiter gets a 134bhp motor and a 43kWh battery for a 179-mile range.

Read our Ford Tourneo Courier review

Ford Mustang GTD

Ford Mustang GTD – front quarter

Before you ask, no, it’s not a diesel. That ‘D’ actually stands for Daytona, hinting at the track-focused billing of what is the most extreme Pony Car to date. Its 5.2-litre V8 is borrowed from Shelby’s GT500 but has a smaller supercharger pulley plus a modified intake and exhaust to boost it north of 800bhp. It’s also got a dry sump to ensure it isn’t starved of oil on track. There’s just one catch: applications to buy one closed long ago.

Everything we know about the Ford Mustang GTD

Ford Puma Gen-E

UK’s best-selling car plugs in to take on the Peugeot e-2008. As close as we will get to a Fiesta EV – for now, anyway.

Everything we know about the Ford Puma Gen-E

Genesis GV60 Magma

Magma performance arm’s first UK model is set to be a more luxurious take on the riotous (and closely related) Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

Everything we know about the Genesis GV60 Magma

GWM Ora 07

Quirky-looking 07 will arrive as GWM’s second model. It will have 402bhp and an expected £35,000 starting price.

Read our GWM Ora 07 prototype review

Honda Prelude

Where did all the sporty front-drive coupés go? Their disappearance is a travesty, if you ask us. Honda clearly agrees and has turned the Civic into a rakish two-door with the promise of entertaining dynamics and an intriguing simulated gearbox. We'll see the production car later this year – is it too early to start begging for a Type R? Maybe an Si to keep us sweet... for now.

Everything we know about the Honda Prelude

Hyundai Inster

The Inster is Hyundai’s electric take on city cars like the Fiat Panda. It offers 229 miles of range and S-Class-like reclining seats for just over £25,000. A rufty-tufty Cross version is also on the way.

Read our Hyundai Inster review

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The mid-life update for Hyundai’s drag-busting, Tesla Model 3-rivalling electric saloon will include a refreshed design inspired by the petrol Sonata, plus a bigger battery – and therefore a longer range than the current 338 miles.

Read our Hyundai Ioniq 6 review

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N 

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N – Autocar render, front quarter

(What’s the Story) Morning Glory, The Bends, Nevermind... Second albums are always difficult, but sometimes they’re absolutely game-changing. Hyundai will certainly be hoping for a Led Zeppelin II moment with the launch of its second electric sports car. The Ioniq 5 N has completely overturned the misconception that EVs can’t be fun, with its realistic ‘manual gearbox’, genuinely enjoyable ‘engine note’ and scintillating dynamics, so the pressure is on the hot Ioniq 6 to take things one step further. Expect a ludicrous power figure and a rapid 0-62mph time, of course, but no doubt there will be a hefty dose of chassis tweaking and electrickery deployed to ensure this is more than merely a quick car.

Everything we know about the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Previously, we had the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder. Now, Hyundai’s Ioniq 9 is the final piece of what could be considered the new ‘Holy Trinity’ – only this time it’s made up of electric MPVs. Joining the Kia EV9 and Volvo EX90, the Ioniq 9 is a development of the Seven concept shown three years ago. It offers upwards of 350 miles of range and 378bhp. Pricing? From around £90k.

Read our Hyundai Ioniq 9 review

Hyundai Nexo

Hydrogen is not dead, says Hyundai. A new hydrogen-fuel-cell Nexo is on the way, having been previewed by the efficient Initium concept. That brings a range of 404 miles between fill-ups and a little more power too.

Everything we know about the next Hyundai Nexo

Jaecoo 5

Toothy SUV is China’s answer to the Honda HR-V and Hyundai Kona, coming with petrol and EV options.

Jaecoo 7

Jaecoo 7 – front quarter

An electric SUV, the J7 is aimed at “mature buyers” and puts a focus on luxury. Its Cadillac-style grille will surely turn heads.

Everything we know about the Jaecoo 7

Jeep Compass

Jeep’s assault on the lucrative compact SUV market will sit above the Avenger and use Stellantis’s STLA Medium platform, which makes it a close relation to the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland. Rivalling the Volvo EC40 and Volkswagen Tiguan, the Compass will be the only car on its platform to be offered with a pure-combustion engine. It is also likely to come with the option of a 134bhp mild-hybrid petrol and a 207bhp electric motor with a 73kWh battery.

Everything we know about the Jeep Compass

Jeep Recon

Jeep’s European push will include this potent off-roader, intended as an electric equivalent to the Wrangler.

Everything we know about the Jeep Recon

Jeep Wagoneer S

Wagoneer S also joins Jeep’s EV range, with 592bhp, a 300-mile range and 0-62mph in 3.2sec.

Everything we know about the Jeep Wagoneer S

KGM Actyon

SUV is a more rakish take on the existing Torres, bringing petrol power and a lower price than many alternatives.

KGM O100

Brutish EV will be one of the first four-wheel-drive electric pick-up trucks to go on sale in the UK.

Everything we know about the KGM O100

KGM Torres Hybrid

This small electrified SUV will be a left-field alternative to cars such as the MG HS and Dacia Duster.

Read our KGM Torres review

Kia EV4

Camouflaged Kia EV4 – front quarter, tracking

Tesla beware! Kia’s coming for the Model 3 with its new EV4, the Korean brand’s first electric saloon. UK-bound versions are likely to be offered with 215bhp front-wheel-drive and 320bhp four-wheel-drive options, although a hotter GT variant is also on the cards. A hatchback version is on the way, too.

Everything we know about the Kia EV4

Kia EV5

Electric equivalent of the Sportage majors on design flair and practicality. Front- and four-wheel-drive models will be available and the rangiest versions will be comfortably capable of more than 300 miles per charge. Prices are expected to start from around £40,000.

Everything we know about the Kia EV5

Kia EV6 GT

Kia’s 577bhp Porsche Taycan chaser will be zhuzhed up with the 641bhp powertrain and simulated gearchanges from the Ioniq 5 N. Drift mode will stay.

Read our Kia EV6 GT review

Kia EV9 GT

Got a big family and a lead right foot? You’ll want the EV9 GT, a seven-seat, 2.5-tonne electric SUV that packs a whopping 501bhp. Supercar pace, in other words.

Everything we know about the Kia EV9 GT

Kia K4

A new petrol hatch – in 2025? You betcha. The K4 is tipped to arrive as a replacement for the Ceed, packing a turbocharged 1.6-litre four and putting out 190bhp.

Everything we know about the Kia K4

Kia PV5

Kia PV5 – front quarter

Kia has its sights set on the evergreen Ford Transit Custom with the new PV5, its first-ever van. It’s targeting a punchy starting price of just €35,000 (£28,900), undercutting most other electric vans, and a seven-seat people-mover version is on the way too. Could it change the van game for good?

Everything we know about the Kia PV5

Kia Sportage

One of the UK’s best-sellers gets EV9-inspired looks as part of its fifth-generation mid-life facelift to keep it high in the charts. The hybrid powertrain introduces a new ‘Infant’ mode, with a smoother power delivery.

Everything we know about the new Kia Sportage

Lamborghini Temerario

Huracán’s replacement gets a 4.0-litre V8 that, combined with three electric motors, puts out a huge 907bhp. But only a small fraction of that is thanks to the motors, which are used to fill the gap in torque delivery left by the fitment of two whopping great turbochargers. The set-up’s good for 0-62mph in 2.7sec and allows for new tricks, such as a drift handling mode inspired by the Huracán Sterrato.

Everything we know about the Lamborghini Temerario

Land Rover Defender Octa

The most powerful and capable Defender yet? A 626bhp V8 suggests so.

Everything we know about the Land Rover Defender Octa

Leapmotor B10

This Renault 5-sized hatchback made its debut in Paris late last year and a UK launch is on the horizon.

Everything we know about the Leapmotor B10

Leapmotor C10

Family SUV is similar in proportion to Volkswagen’s ID 4, but with a 262-mile range, it is not as leggy.

Read our Leapmotor C10 review

Leapmotor T03

EV from Stellantis-backed brand. The 165-mile supermini is a rival to the Dacia Spring and has a sub-£20,000 starting price.

Read our Leapmotor T03 review

LEVC L380

Eight-seat MPV, anyone? The L380 is a four-row luxury electric transporter inspired by the world of airline travel, made by the firm behind London's black cab.

Everything we know about the LEVC L380

Lexus LBX Morizo RR

Lexus LBX Morizo RR – front quarter tracking

Lexus’s small SUV gets fire in its belly courtesy of the GR Yaris’s 1.6-litre turbocharged three-pot.

Read our Lexus LBX Morizo RR review

Maserati MC20 Folgore

The electric reinvention of Maserati continues apace and now it finally delivers us the electric supercar promised back in 2020. The flagship of the expanding Folgore range will use the same chassis as the petrol car but with its snarling Nettuno V6 swapped for suitably silent but violent electric motors – possibly three of ’em, as in the Granturismo.

Read our Maserati MC20 review

Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale

Track-ready rocket is 60kg lighter than standard – and Maserati’s dearest car yet, at £338k.

Everything we know about the Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale

Maxus Mifa 7

Smaller electric passenger van from MG's commercial-vehicle sibling brand offers seating for seven and 298 miles of range.

Mazda CX-80

Volvo XC90 rival gets seven seats, a proper diesel engine and class-leading towing capacity.

Read our Mazda CX-80 review

Mercedes-AMG GT 4dr

Mercedes AMG GT 4dr – Autocar render, front

Has the Porsche Taycan had it too good for too long? Mercedes is working on its own lightning-fast four-door, which should outpunch today’s V8-engined AMG GT saloon in just about every respect. Except, perhaps, noise. The first full-fat AMG EV will ride on a bespoke platform for electric sports cars and is tipped to pack as much as 1000bhp and 1000lb ft. We’re off to buy shares in Michelin.

Everything we know about the Mercedes-AMG GT 4dr EV

Mercedes-AMG GT Pro

Performance connoisseur’s super-sports GT gets 4WD, four seats and an 805bhp range-topping PHEV.

Read our Mercedes-AMG GT review

Mercedes-AMG CLE 63

No plug-in hybrid here: instead, it has AMG’s traditional 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with a host of styling adjustments.

Read our Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 review

Mercedes-Benz CLA

The new CLA will be the first mainstream Merc offered with both combustion and battery-electric power. While the saloon has been dubbed ‘electric first’, it will be available with a new 249bhp electrified engine. A dual-motor 527bhp rival to BMW’s i4 M50 will top the line-up.

Everything we know about the Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Maybach SL

“Sportiest” Maybach yet has a 577bhp V8 and all the bling a dictator could want.

Everything we know about the Mercedes-Maybach SL

MG 4 update

Popular hatch is due an interior and tech update to keep it on the pace with rivals such as Kia’s Niro EV.

Read our MG 4 review

MG Cyberster 2+2

MG Cyberster 2+2 – front quarter

Everyone’s getting in on the retro revival act, but we’ll admit that the MGB GT wasn’t on our 2025 bingo card. Admittedly, the hard-top Cyberster doesn’t look much like its ancestor, but as it’s due to arrive on the B GT’s 60th birthday, you can’t really avoid the comparison.

Everything we know about the MG Cyberster 2+2

MG ES5

Based on the 4 EV’s platform, the ES5 replaces the ZS EV and is said to have the world’s thinnest battery.

Everything we know about the MG ES5

Mini Aceman

Renault 4 rival sits between Countryman and Cooper, with an upmarket interior and enjoyable handling.

Read our Mini Aceman review

Mini Convertible

Drop-top versions of the definitive small car get 161bhp and 201bhp petrol engines. Priced from £27k.

Read our Mini Convertible review

Mini John Cooper Works EVs

Mini’s go-faster arm goes electric as hot Aceman and Cooper get 254bhp.

Everything we know about the Mini John Cooper Works EVs

Mini John Cooper Works petrol

Hottest petrol hatches are auto-only, with racy styling and more muscle.

Everything we know about the petrol Mini John Cooper Works

Mobilize Duo

Mobilize Duo – side tracking

Spiritual successor to the Twizy goes posh (it has airbags!) to take on the Citroën Ami. There's also a cargo version named the Bento.

Read our Mobilize Duo review

Morgan Midsummer

This finely detailed £200,000 barchetta is a Plus Six that has been reinvigorated by Pininfarina.

Everything we know about the Morgan Midsummer

Morgan Plus Six Pinnacle

Venerable flagship bows out with limited-run £97k special and 3.0 straight six.

Read our Morgan Plus Six review

Nissan Leaf

It’s a Leaf, but not as we know it: expect the British-built EV to morph into an SUV for its next generation.

Everything we know about the next Nissan Leaf

Nissan Micra

Nissan Micra – Autocar render, front quarter

Squint a bit and you can see the Renault 5 links in the concept car that previews the new Micra. But while it shares a platform and will be built in France, much of its design and engineering work has been done by Nissan (and in the UK). We’ve been promised a “sporty urban” car.

Everything we know about the next Nissan Micra

Omoda 7

Essentially a more rugged and boxy reworking of the Omoda 5, the 7 will be sold in the UK with petrol and PHEV powertrains.

Omoda 9

Have there really been nine Omodas already? Of course not: the number just signifies it’s a big SUV.

Onvo L60

Onvo L60 – front quarter

The first model from another Nio-owned EV brand, this time aimed at the likes of Tesla and Polestar. It's claimed to be the most aerodynamically efficient SUV on the market.

Everything we know about the Onvo L60

Peugeot 308 update

Volkswagen Golf rival will receive a styling refresh and doubtless some revived powertrains.

Read our Peugeot 308 review

Peugeot e-408

Unsuual high-riding saloon will gain an electric powetrain packing 207bhp and 281 miles of range. Looks identical to the petrol 408, though.

Everything we know about the Peugeot e-408

Peugeot e-3008/5008

The line-ups for these French electric SUVs will gain new four-wheel-drive and long-range variants.

Read our Peugeot e-3008 review

Polestar 3 single-motor

Polestar’s biggest car drops a motor to gain extra range for a lower price.

Read our Polestar 3 review

Polestar 5

British-engineered super-saloon has up to 974bhp and radical new fast-charging tech, so it will be rapid off the mark and at the plug.

Everything we know about the Polestar 5

Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman

Porsche 718 Cayman Electric – Autocar render, front quarter

One of the year’s most hotly anticipated arrivals. The next 718 Boxster and Cayman will be electric-only and based on a new platform, with batteries stacked behind the cabin. Dual motors derived from Formula E are intended to deliver a clever blend of performance and efficiency.

Everything we know about the Porsche 718 twins

Porsche 911 GT3 update

The GT3 has for a long while been the only 911 you can buy with an atmospheric flat six, but that might not be the case for much longer. “I don’t think we can handle Euro 7 without electrification or without turbos,” Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger told Autocar recently. Still, if this is it, it’s going out on a high note: 503bhp, 347lb ft and a 9000rpm redline, with a shorter final drive ratio to ensure you’re hitting the limit more often.

Everything we know about the new Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche 911 Turbo

The second electrified 911 variant will keep its flat six but gain a small electric motor for even more dazzling off-the-line performance.

Range Rover Electric

After years of teasers, spy shots and claims of a stacked order book, it’s finally time for Land Rover to make its first foray into the world of electric cars. This is in some ways a subtle debut, because the new EV has the same looks and underpinnings as its combustion-engined counterparts – but with whisper-quiet propulsion. It’s not just refinement that benefits from going EV, though. JLR claims the Range Rover’s motors allow snappier reactions to any slippage at each wheel, reducing the reaction time of its traction control from 100 milliseconds to a single millisecond. Could this be the most capable Range Rover to date, as well as the most luxurious? We’d count on it.

Everything we know about the Range Rover Electric

Renault 4

Renault 4 front quarter

It must have been Opposite Day when Renault’s product planners conceived the new 4 and 5, as it's due to arrive in showrooms months after the 5. It's very similar underneath but should offer much more room inside.

Everything we know about the Renault 4

Renault 5

The 5 wowed at its launch, with its sleek retro styling, and it didn’t disappoint when we got to drive it. It rides and handles well, is reasonably spacious and, starting from £23,000, is a genuinely affordable electric car. Viva la Renaulution, etc.

Read our Renault 5 review

Renault Austral

Range-topper is in line for a host of updates as part of a facelift in a bid to keep up with rivals.

Read our Renault Austral review

Renault Clio

Supermini is set to move onto all-new underpinnings and will go hybrid-only in the process.

Everything we know about the next Renault Clio

Renault Rafale PHEV

SUV-coupé gains plug-in hybrid 4WD option fettled by Alpine. It offers 62 miles of electric-only range.

Read our Renault Rafale review

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Likely one of the final Rolls to draw its power from a V12, the Series II Ghost takes some design cues from the Spectre.

Everything we know about the new Rolls-Royce Ghost

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq front

First car to embody Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design is a £31,500 crossover with 230-plus miles of range.

Read our Skoda Elroq review

Skoda Enyaq facelift

A major update is inbound for Skoda's first best-selling EV. It will take design influence from the 7S concept and use more efficient powertrains.

Everything we know about the Skoda Enyaq facelift

Skoda Kodiaq vRS

Gets Golf GTI power. That’s 262bhp and seven seats for the ultimate Saturday morning footy runabout.

Everything we know about the Skoda Kodiaq vRS

Skywell Q

A new name to the UK, this VW ID 3 rival will offer up to 300 miles of range. It will join the BE11 crossover and Skyhome limo.

Everything we know about the Skywell Q

Skywell Skyhome

Tech-heavy 617bhp Chinese electric limo will take on the BMW i7 as the brand’s third model in the UK.

Everything we know about the Skywell Skyhome

Smart #5

Smart #5 front quarter

Brand’s largest and most potent car yet will be launched with 348 miles of range and up to 637bhp.

Everything we know about the Smart #5

Subaru Forester

Fresh exterior, lightly swept interior. Petrol 4x4 will be one of just a few ICE cars to sit alongside a new EV line-up.

Read our Subaru Forester review

Suzuki eVitara

Suzuki staged the European launch of its first EV on an ice rink, mystifyingly. But the car is self-explanatory: a decent-sized SUV with up to 172bhp, a 250-mile range and a mid-£30k starting price.

Everything we know about the Suzuki eVitara

Tesla 'Model 2'

Long-mooted affordable car is still up in the air, but the business case remains. Watch this space (again).

Everything we know about the Tesla 'Model 2'

Tesla Model 3 entry-level

Tesla Model 3 entry-level – Autocar render, front quarter

CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly hinted at a vastly more affordable car. Model 3 with plastic bumpers and steelies, anyone?

Read our Tesla Model 3 review

Tesla Model Y 'Juniper'

Europe’s best-selling EV is set for tweaked styling and improved efficiency, which won’t dent its popularity.

Everything we know about the new Tesla Model Y

Toyota bZ3X

Rakish small crossover will be effectively an electric C-HR equivalent but related technically to the bZ4X.

Everything we know about the Toyota bZ3X

Toyota GR Corolla

Volkswagen Golf R rival packs 300bhp and 4WD and could fill a gap in the line-up when the GR86 retires.

Everything we know about the Toyota GR Corolla

Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition

Toyota Supra A90 Final Edition – front quarter

Heated-up track special will send the straight-six coupé into retirement with a bang.

Everything we know about the Toyota GR Supra A90 Final Edition

Toyota Land Cruiser

Japan’s Defender is as fabulous as ever off road and now better on it as well.

Read our Toyota Land Cruiser review

Toyota Sport Crossover

This SUV/saloon/coupé marks Toyota’s push into more premium EV territory.

Everything we know about the Toyota Sport Crossover

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Having manufactured the Swace (née Corolla) and Across (RAV4) for Suzuki, it’s Toyota’s turn to receive a gift: its Urban Cruiser will be built by Suzuki in India and is basically a reworked eVitara.

Everything we know about the Toyota Urban Cruiser

Vauxhall Frontera

Fancy your compact budget seven-seater with a British badge? Thankfully, the Stellantis Smart Car platform will also underpin Vauxhall’s revival of the Frontera. Prices start at £23,495 for both petrol and (five-seat-only) electric versions.

Read our Vauxhall Frontera review

Vauxhall Mokka update

It doesn’t look too different, but... Actually, no, it has barely changed. Slick new touchscreen, though.

Everything we know about the Vauxhall Mokka update

Volkswagen T-Roc

VW’s bumpy road to electrification turns a crucial corner with the launch of its final new pure-ICE car.

Everything we know about the next Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen Tayron

Tiguan Allspace replacement is a seven-seat safe bet. Plug-in hybrid version is limited to five seats, however.

Everything we know about the Volkswagen Tayron

Volkswagen Transporter

VW sells three mid-sized vans on three platforms. This one’s based on the Transit Custom.

Everything we know about the new Volkswagen Transporter

Volvo ES90

Volvo ES90 – Autocar render, front quarter

For a while, it looked like Volvo was to become a maker exclusively of SUVs, so news of a revival for one of the market’s most handsome saloons is welcome. The ES90 will be a sleeker, lower-slung sibling to the EX90 and is conceived as a rival to the likes of the BMW i5.

Everything we know about the Volvo ES90

Volvo EX90

One of just a handful of electric seven-seaters, the EX90 is a tech trailblazer for Volvo. It arrives with dual-motor 4WD powertrains packing either 402bhp or 510bhp, plus a 111kWh battery for up to 374 miles of range. It also gets high-tech lidar kit that could eventually allow full self-driving.

Read our Volvo EX90 review

Volvo XC90

Electric EX90 inspires a design and tech overhaul for the school-run king, as Volvo steps back from its plan to ditch all ICE cars.

Read our Volvo XC90 review

Xpeng G6

Positioned to take on the Tesla Model Y, the G6 will be Xpeng’s first electric car to go on sale in the UK.

Read our Xpeng G6 review

Yangwang U8

Tank-turning SUV brings silly stats and gimmicks galore with 1180bhp, a near-3500kg kerb weight and an equally silly name.

Read our Yangwang U8 review

