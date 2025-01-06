Your handy guide to the 155 new cars launching in 2025

This year is shaping up to be crucial for the car industry, as major manufacturers battle through what is perhaps the most challenging period they have ever faced.

They will have to grapple with the need to slash their carbon outputs amid slower-than-expected growth in electric car sales, without compromising their business through heavy discounts.

Indeed, that slowdown, coupled with an assault of new (and cheaper) cars from China, has left some of the world's most established makers in the firing line for government-imposed fines for falling short on EV sales.

But despite the turmoil, green shoots look to be sprouting for car lovers.

The future of the driver's car looks to be in safe hands, with the arrival of properly fun EVs like the Alpine A290 hot hatch, as well as various poster-worthy sports and supercars.

And design classics are returning as futuristic EVs: Fiat has reprised the Giugiaro styling of the original Panda of 1980 for the new Grande Panda crossover and Renault has revived both the 4 and the 5.

Meanwhile, many established brands are diversifying into uncharted territory. Dacia is set to launch a Volkswagen Golf-rivalling family hatchback, Kia is vying for a slice of the lucrative van market and the Range Rover is going electric for the first time.

Read on for our A-Z (well, A-Y...) guide to all the new cars set to arrive in 2025.

Abarth 600e

It might look like a character from Cars that went out on an all-night bender and got a tattoo, but the most powerful Abarth to date is essentially an Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce stuffed inside a Fiat 600e shell. Our first outing in it suggests it isn’t quite as wild as its bodywork suggests but it could win favour as a comparatively affordable fast EV.

Read our Abarth 600e review

AC Ace Electric

Quick, quaint and really quite expensive, this reborn ’60s roadster packs 300bhp into a 1134kg shell – and costs more than a 911 GT3 RS.

Everything you need to know about the AC Ace Electric

AC Cobra GT

Reborn with aluminium chassis, carbonfibre body and 654bhp V8. Four-pot Ace also available.

Read our AC Cobra GT Roadster review

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

First Fuoriserie (that’s ‘custom built’ in Inglese) gets a bored-out version of the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 from the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio that, mounted amidships, sends up to 641bhp to the rear wheels. But that’s all secondary to the 33 Stradale’s striking design, which references the drop-dead-gorgeous original from 1967. A total of 33 will be built at a cost of £1.7 million each. If your Euromillions numbers come up, this is the car to have.