Top 10 best seven-seater cars 2023

If you need to haul a full household (and more besides), then a seven-seater will be just the ticket.

Not that long ago that would have meant an MPV or people carrier, a boxy machine that put space and practicality ahead of style and performance.

However, like the rest of the new car market, the people-mover sector is now dominated by SUVs. While many of these don't offer quite the utilitarian appeal of a true MPV, there are enough smartly thought-out machines with a spacious and flexible interior to ensure that growing families need not despair when it comes to getting about.

That said, there are still one or two examples of the traditional seven-seater, plus there's enough choice at a wide array of price points to ensure buyers aren't restricted to the pricier, premium end of the market.

Of course, not all seven-seaters are equal and, like some other aspects of life, size is everything. With some in our list the third row seats are best for kids or occasional use, while others can carry a full complement of adults in complete comfort, even leaving decent space for luggage.

It's also worth noting that for inclusion in this list all the seating must be forward-facing, which rules out the Tesla Model S with its optional boot-mounted rear-facing child seats.

Here's our rundown of our favourite seven-seat machines, each one of which should ensure that nobody gets left behind.

The Volvo XC90's considerable appeal remains, despite the current car having been on sale for almost ten years.

There are rivals that are sharper to drive or offer more up-to-date tech, but few offer the same compelling blend of space, practicality, comfort and class as the seven-seat XC90. Moreover, in the revised plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version, it offers a great balance of performance, efficiency and low running costs, particularly for business users.

The Volvo's greatest strength is its interior which is roomy, well-equipped and smartly finished with rich materials. More importantly, the XC90 delivers enough space for seven adults to travel in reasonable comfort, with the third row seats serving up good head and legroom. Even with all seats in use (those in the very back can be quickly and easily folded into the floor when not needed), there's a decent 316 litres of boot capacity. Interior flexibility is further enhanced by a second row that slides and reclines, plus has the option of an integrated child booster seat, while there's enough handy storage for most odds and ends.

Despite its age, the XC90 still stands out on the road, with a certain understated class that means it's not such a confrontational or aggressive presence as some of its full-sized SUV rivals.