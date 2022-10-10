First drive: Skoda Vision 7S concept

The Skoda Vision 7S electric concept SUV that was revealed recently is, among other things, a nod to the fact that manufacturers need to box a lot more cleverly when it comes to design and styling.

Skoda’s design language has been the same for a while now - tweaked here and there for cars like the electric Skoda Enyaq iV, but fundamentally quite a conservative look that has served it well. But as the car’s lead designer, Franck Le Gall, explained, we’re now talking about a new design language - Modern Solid - because “lots of competitors have moved forward and we needed to do the same.

“To me, Modern Solid is about protecting your family, having a dynamic shape but keeping the sweetness and approachability of Skodas.”

It’s certainly a striking car out in the sunshine ahead of our first ‘drive’ today, almost more so because of its simplicity - there’s the odd crease, but its most remarkable feature is the lack of… well… features. Le Gall is most proud of that aspect of it: “We wanted it to be iconic and distinctive, but we also wanted Modern Solid to be simple. Nothing should be over-designed and everything should have a reason. There is a solid body, with full volume, that gives the impression of protecting your family.”

At the front, the new ‘Tech Face’ will be the new face of Skoda, so expect to see more of that on the three electric vehicles coming between now and 2026 (the production version of this Vision 7S will be the last of those, arriving in late 2026). The same goes for the T-shaped lights at the front and back - Star Wars fans will notice the similarity to The Mandalorian’s mask.

“As much as possible of this concept will make it on the production car. If you look at our past concepts, we carry as much over as possible,” explained Le Gall.

Those production processes will be the stumbling block for some of the wackier materials on the 7S, like the flecked wheel-arch surrounds that were inspired by the soles of trainers. Or the rubber flooring inside, which is made from recycled car tyres.

With the 6+1 seating, it’s certainly not a small car. Longer by 30cm than a Skoda Kodiaq, it looks huge from side-on and there’s no doubting it will be the brand’s new flagship when it arrives, both from a physical and financial point of view.

Regular readers will appreciate that driving a concept car is not the most revealing exercise. They look good in pictures, but the fundamentals are often missing. And so it proves with the Vision 7S.