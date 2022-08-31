Polestar 6: ‘daily-driver’ supercar set for longer production run

The Polestar 6 will not be restricted to just an initial 500 batch of cars, with Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath confirming that the brand “would not stop at 500 if people want it”.
This comes shortly after the 6 was presented The Quail and Pebble Beach in the US, where the 500-strong batch sold out just one week after its debut.
To be launched in 2026, Polestar design boss Maximilian Missoni said the purpose of the 6 was to "create an everyday sports car for the electric age". The car was able to be used as a "daily driver but with high-performance".
He said that the firm also "played around with a coupe" for the 6 but settled on a folding hard-top roof.
It takes much of its design influence from the O2 convertible concept shown in March this year, which reportdely received an "overwhelming" response from customers and led Polestar to put it into production as the 6.
The production 6 keeps the concept’s folding hard-top and use the same bonded aluminium platform as the Polestar 5 grand tourer.
Speaking earlier in the year, Ingenlath said: “The high interest from our customers shows that a stunning electric roadster like the Polestar 6 has high relevance in the sportscar arena,” said Ingenlath. “The open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads.”
Join the debate
Add your comment
Not at all surprised, the 6 is a stunning car.
James, I just heard from Dick Dastardly, he has a new 2000hp EV that will be produced in limited numbers is 2026, his associate Mutley confirmed all 500 have been snapped up by the Ant Hill Mob, and Penelope Pitstop has their deposits to prove it!
Joke article? Worldwide product launch for a vehicle thay 'MAY' be available in 2026, 4 years from now, at a price that is not guaranteed, sells all 500 units out? So none of the 500 souls on this planet are actually contractually committed to going through with buying this car? I like being right, but I am okay with being told when I am wrong, so is my summary of this article misguided? If not, then Autocar journalists need a good slap. Then again I just noticed it's James, now its understandable. Please retire James.
W W W . polestar . com/us/polestar-6/reservation-form/