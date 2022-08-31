BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Polestar 6: ‘daily-driver’ supercar set for longer production run
UP NEXT
Britain's Best Driver’s Cars 2023

Polestar 6: ‘daily-driver’ supercar set for longer production run

Open-roof electric grand tourer initially sold out in 500-car launch guise; production now based on demand
mark-tisshaw-autocar
News
2 mins read
13 November 2023

The Polestar 6 will not be restricted to just an initial 500 batch of cars, with Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath confirming that the brand “would not stop at 500 if people want it”. 

This comes shortly after the 6 was presented The Quail and Pebble Beach in the US, where the 500-strong batch sold out just one week after its debut.

To be launched in 2026, Polestar design boss Maximilian Missoni said the purpose of the 6 was to "create an everyday sports car for the electric age". The car was able to be used as a "daily driver but with high-performance". 

Related articles

He said that the firm also "played around with a coupe" for the 6 but settled on a folding hard-top roof.

It takes much of its design influence from the O2 convertible concept shown in March this year, which reportdely received an "overwhelming" response from customers and led Polestar to put it into production as the 6.

The production 6 keeps the concept’s folding hard-top and use the same bonded aluminium platform as the Polestar 5 grand tourer.

Speaking earlier in the year, Ingenlath said: “The high interest from our customers shows that a stunning electric roadster like the Polestar 6 has high relevance in the sportscar arena,” said Ingenlath. “The open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrolheads.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
polestar 2 review my2024 01 tracking front

Polestar 2

Major technical change in mid-life gives Polestar’s breakthrough EV longer range and better performance

Read our review
Back to top

Power comes from the same 800V charging architecture and dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain as the 5. In this guise, it produces 874bhp and 663lb ft for a 3.2sec 0-62mph time and a 155mph top speed. 

Car Review
Polestar 2
polestar 2 review my2024 01 tracking front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The 6 will arrive as one of just a handful of dedicated two-seat sports EVs due in the coming years from brands including Alpine, Lotus, MG and Porsche, although it looks set to place more of an emphasis on long-distance refinement and luxury. 

As it's based on an adapted version of the aluminium architecture that has been developed by Polestar’s UK engineering base in Warwickshire for the forthcoming 5, the 6 should offer comparable “supercar levels” of body stiffness.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
13
Add a comment…
Dozza 1 September 2022

 Not at all surprised, the 6 is a stunning car. 

Boris9119 1 September 2022

James, I just heard from Dick Dastardly, he has a new 2000hp EV that will be produced in limited numbers is 2026, his associate Mutley confirmed all 500 have been snapped up by the Ant Hill Mob, and Penelope Pitstop has their deposits to prove it! 

Boris9119 1 September 2022

Joke article? Worldwide product launch for a vehicle thay 'MAY' be available in 2026, 4 years from now, at a price that is not guaranteed, sells all 500 units out? So none of the 500 souls on this planet are actually contractually committed to going through with buying this car? I like being right, but I am okay with being told when I am wrong, so is my summary of this article misguided? If not, then Autocar journalists need a good slap. Then again I just noticed it's James, now its understandable. Please retire James.

Andrew1 1 September 2022
Is it so hard to do a quick search before pretending you are smart?
W W W . polestar . com/us/polestar-6/reservation-form/

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives