The new cars of 2024 worth waiting for

As the days draw shorter and the weather takes a turn for the worse, you might begin to wonder about the year ahead – and which new cars are on their way. Wonder no longer: welcome to our preview of the new cars coming to the UK in 2024, from Alfa Romeo to Zenvo.

It's set to be an exciting year, with several critical new arrivals including Citroën's new £22,000 electric crossover and the next-generation Mini hatch.

But it's not just electric cars, as we're also anticipating the arrival of exotics like the new Ferrari Roma Spider and the Lamborghini Revuelto.

It will also be a year of evolution for several big brands, with Renault launching a new electric Scénic, and Range Rover launching its first battery-electric car, to name just a couple.

Read on for our guide to new cars coming in 2024.

Cars coming in 2024

Alfa Romeo small SUV

Alfa Romeo's first EV – shown here in leaked images – is the sporting twin of the Fiat 600e (below) and the Jeep Avenger. It will be the brand's smallest car since the Alfa Romeo Mito bowed out in 2018, and introduces a new design language with a bluff 'Coda Tronca' rear end. It's expected to arrive with a mild-hybrid petrol engine in addition to the electric version, but Alfa has yet to confirm whether such a model would be offered in the UK.

Everything we know about Alfa Romeo's small SUV

Audi Q6 E-tron

The Q6 E-tron majors on technology, offering a 372-mile range and 270kW charging with an array of high-performance electric powertrains. Inside, it features a barrage of touchscreens as well as a new digital assistant said to be capable of learning a driver’s preferences; automatically activating the climate control or other functions according to their habits.

Read our Audi Q6 E-tron review

Audi Q8

A light mid-life facelift for the Audi Q8 brings revised infotainment software and a slightly different look, with new lighting signatures at the front and rear. The high-performance SQ8 also receives these tweaks, and Autocar understands the hotter RSQ8 will also get a similar suite of upgrades in the coming months.

New Audi Q8 makes public debut

BMW X2/iX2

The new, more rakish X2 is the first to be offered with an electric powertrain. The iX2 receives a dual-motor powertrain with 309bhp and 364lb ft, with a range of up to 279 miles. It isn’t the fastest X2, however – that honour goes to the petrol M35i, whose 296bhp makes it 0.2sec quicker to 62mph, hitting the benchmark speed in 5.4sec.