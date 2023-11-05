BACK TO ALL NEWS
The new cars of 2024 worth waiting for

From Alfa Romeo to Zenvo, welcome to our comprehensive guide to all the new metal arriving next year
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
9 mins read
5 November 2023

As the days draw shorter and the weather takes a turn for the worse, you might begin to wonder about the year ahead – and which new cars are on their way. Wonder no longer: welcome to our preview of the new cars coming to the UK in 2024, from Alfa Romeo to Zenvo.

It's set to be an exciting year, with several critical new arrivals including Citroën's new £22,000 electric crossover and the next-generation Mini hatch.

But it's not just electric cars, as we're also anticipating the arrival of exotics like the new Ferrari Roma Spider and the Lamborghini Revuelto.

Related articles

It will also be a year of evolution for several big brands, with Renault launching a new electric Scénic, and Range Rover launching its first battery-electric car, to name just a couple.

Read on for our guide to new cars coming in 2024.

Cars coming in 2024

Alfa Romeo small SUV

2024 Alfa Romeo small SUV – Autocar render

Alfa Romeo's first EV – shown here in leaked images – is the sporting twin of the Fiat 600e (below) and the Jeep Avenger. It will be the brand's smallest car since the Alfa Romeo Mito bowed out in 2018, and introduces a new design language with a bluff 'Coda Tronca' rear end. It's expected to arrive with a mild-hybrid petrol engine in addition to the electric version, but Alfa has yet to confirm whether such a model would be offered in the UK.

Everything we know about Alfa Romeo's small SUV

Audi Q6 E-tron

Audi Q6 E-tron prototype front tracking

The Q6 E-tron majors on technology, offering a 372-mile range and 270kW charging with an array of high-performance electric powertrains. Inside, it features a barrage of touchscreens as well as a new digital assistant said to be capable of learning a driver’s preferences; automatically activating the climate control or other functions according to their habits.

Read our Audi Q6 E-tron review

Audi Q8

2024 Audi SQ8 at Qatar motor show – front quarter

A light mid-life facelift for the Audi Q8 brings revised infotainment software and a slightly different look, with new lighting signatures at the front and rear. The high-performance SQ8 also receives these tweaks, and Autocar understands the hotter RSQ8 will also get a similar suite of upgrades in the coming months.

New Audi Q8 makes public debut

BMW X2/iX2

2024 BMW iX2 at the Tokyo motor show – front quarter

The new, more rakish X2 is the first to be offered with an electric powertrain. The iX2 receives a dual-motor powertrain with 309bhp and 364lb ft, with a range of up to 279 miles. It isn’t the fastest X2, however – that honour goes to the petrol M35i, whose 296bhp makes it 0.2sec quicker to 62mph, hitting the benchmark speed in 5.4sec.

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

New 2024 BMW X2

Citroën C3/ë-C3

2024 Citroen e-C3 – front quarter

The next-generation C3 is in with a shot at the title of Britain's cheapest electric car when deliveries begin in summer 2024, with it priced between £22,000 and £23,000. For that money, you get a 44kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack that officially yields a range of 199 miles between charges, and can be recharged at rates up to 100kW (DC). 

New Citroen e-C3 brings 199-mile range for £22,000

Cupra Tavascan

2024 Cupra Tavascan at the Munich motor show – front quarter

The Tavascan arrives in late 2024 as a sportier take on the VW Group’s MEB-based SUVs, the Audi Q4 E-tron, Volkswagen ID 4 and Skoda Enyaq. At launch, there will be a 335bhp dual-motor, four-wheel drive range-topper capable of reaching 62mph in 5.6sec, plus a less powerful rear-wheel drive model with a range of 340 miles. 

2024 Cupra Tavascan makes public debut

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring front quarter tracking

One of Europe’s cheapest electric cars finally comes to the UK next year, receiving a light interior update in the process. It’s expected to bring improvements to perceived interior quality and technology, but without lifting the price above £20,000. That will make it Britain’s cheapest full-size electric car by quite some margin.

Read our Dacia Spring review

Ferrari Roma Spider

Ferrari Roma Spider – front sliding

Ferrari’s premier grand tourer gains a soft roof but sacrifices none of its handling panache, with a pliant ride and lots of grip through tricky bends. 

Read our Ferrari Roma Spider review

Fiat 600e

Fiat 600e front quarter driving

The Fiat 600e shares many of its underpinnings with the Jeep Avenger, including a 51kWh battery that provides 250 miles of range. It’s geared towards families, with more boot space than the rival Volvo EX30, and a lower price of £32,995. A petrol version will also follow at a significantly lower price. 

Read our Fiat 600e review

Ford Explorer

Ford Explorer on Goodwood hillclimb 2023

The introduction of new battery legislation delayed the launch of this small electric crossover to summer 2024. When it arrives, it will be offered in 168bhp, 282bhp and 335bhp guises, and Ford will target a range of 311 miles from the longest-legged ‘Max’ variant. 

New Ford Explorer

Jeep Wrangler

2024 Jeep Wrangler front quarter

The venerable Jeep Wrangler has received some additional creature comfort, including 12-way power-adjustable front seats and a 12.3in touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Only one engine will be offered in the UK: a 267bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

Refreshed 2024 Jeep Wrangler

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto front quarter tracking

The Aventador’s successor is Lamborghini’s maiden plug-in-hybrid supercar, adding three electric motors to a new 6.5-litre V12 engine. With a total of 1001bhp, it dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in 2.5sec, and tops out above 217mph. There’s only one problem – it’s sold out until 2026.

Read our Lamborghini Revuelto review

Lexus LBX

Lexus LBX front

As Toyota's premium arm introduces a new range-topper in the Lexus LM, it also welcomes one of its cheapest models yet – the LBX. It shares much of its underpinnings with the £23,000 Toyota Yaris Cross, but with marked improvements to interior quality. Prices range from £29,995 to £39,000.

Everything we know about the Lexus LBX

Lotus Emeya

2024 Lotus Emeya – front quarter

Lotus’s electric reinvention continues with the new Emeya, a sleek luxury saloon rivalling the Porsche Taycan with outputs of up to 905bhp. Range is claimed to be “broadly similar” to the Eletre, which achieves 373 miles in entry-level and S guises, and 304 miles in high-powered R form. 

New Lotus Emeya

Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT front quarter Munich motor show

The brasher coupé sibling to the new Mercedes-AMG SL arrives with a reworked version of the firm’s hand-built, twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, delivering either 469bhp or 577bhp. In either guise, this powerplant is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, delivering 0-62mph times comfortably below 3.9sec.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT plug-in hybrid

MG 3

2024 MG 3 Autocar render – front quarter

One of the UK’s cheapest cars receives a comprehensive overhaul next year, likely adopting emissions-busting mild-hybrid technology and new driver assistance technologies. Although this will make it more expensive, MG bosses are keen for the 3 to remain an affordable proposition, so it is expected to be priced below £20,000.

New MG 3 supermini

MG Cyberster

MG Cyberster at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 – front

MG’s first new sports car since being purchased by Chinese giant SAIC is an electric sports car with a whopping 536bhp in dual-motor form. A halo model signalling the design of the brand’s future mainstream cars, the Cyberster is expected to cost around £55,000 in entry-level rear-wheel-drive guise, and £65,000 in twin-motor form.

MG Cyberster to be 'affordable' 309bhp electric roadster

Mini Cooper

2024 Mini Cooper electric – front

The reborn Mini Cooper marks the start of a revamp for the brand’s aged line-up, introducing a bespoke electric platform engineered with Chinese manufacturer Great Wall. It has a 181bhp front-mounted motor and a 40.7kWh battery, which provides a claimed range of 190 miles. Prices start at £31,495, but a cheaper petrol model is also on the way.

Reborn electric Mini Cooper

Mini Countryman

2024 Mini Countryman – front

Mini’s junior SUV has been upsized to chase the Audi Q3 and Q4, gaining an electric variant with a range of 279 miles. It will also be the first Mini to offer level-two driver assistance, capable of providing hands-off driving at speeds of up to 37mph. Entry-level petrol cars will be priced from £29,025, whereas the EV will cost £42,025. 

Mini Countryman gains 287-mile electric variant

Peugeot e-3008

Peugeot e-3008 front quarter

The Peugeot e-3008 is the first electric car to be based on parent firm Stellantis’s new STLA Medium architecture, bringing a range of up to 435 miles, as well as a dual-motor, four-wheel drive range-topper with 316bhp.

Peugeot e-3008 pairs bold redesign with 435-mile range

Electric Porsche Macan

Electric Porsche Macan – front quarter off-roading

Porsche’s critical first entry into the electric SUV segment is underpinned by the new PPE platform shared with the Audi Q6 E-tron (above), offering outputs of up to 603bhp and 738lb ft. The petrol Macan will remain on sale alongside the EV, but is expected to receive a significant overhaul to bring it up to date.

First drive: 2024 Porsche Macan prototype

Porsche Panamera

2024 Porsche Panamera prototype front tracking

This sumptuous shooting-brake is set to gain more power and greater refinement as it enters its third generation. The most significant upgrades concern the hybrid powertrains: a new Turbo E-Hybrid variant pairs a reworked 4.0-litre V8 with a brand-new electric motor, which are expected to provide a combined output north of 650bhp.

First drive: 2024 Porsche Panamera prototype

Renault Scenic

2024 Renault Scenic – front quarter

Described by its maker as “a new form of family vehicle”, the latest Renault Scenic has morphed into an en-vogue electric SUV aimed at family buyers. It has been designed with a focus on sustainability: up to 24% of the materials used to build the Scenic are recycled, and Renault aims for 90% of each car to be reused at the end of its life. 

2024 Renault Scenic goes electric with 385-mile range

Skoda Superb

Unlike its sibling, the new Volkswagen Passat, the new Superb will continue to be available with both saloon and estate bodies. It will receive fresh styling, improved interior technologies and a redesigned interior, and retain the current car’s mix of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Everything we know about the new Skoda Superb

Skoda Kodiaq

2024 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline – front quarter

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is bigger, bolder and more advanced than its predecessor. It introduces a new plug-in hybrid with more than 62 miles of electric range, plus a more upmarket interior with a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen as standard. Prices will be detailed nearer its launch in mid-2024, but they are likely to represent a slight premium compared with the outgoing model, which starts from £34,760.

2024 Skoda Kodiaq gains more space and PHEV power

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 front quarter cornering

More than half of the Tesla Model 3’s parts have been refreshed as part of its long-awaited facelift, with a softer ride and more luxurious interior among the headline changes. Ranges have been boosted across the board, with the entry-level rear-wheel drive version increased to 344 miles, and the Long Range now claiming 421 miles.

Read our Tesla Model 3 first drive here

Toyota C-HR

Toyota C-HR front quarter tracking

Sharper edges and a more rakish roofline adorn the second-generation C-HR, which retains much of what made it a hit in Europe. It arrives early next year with a choice of two parallel-hybrid powertrains outputting 138bhp or 198bhp, each delivering upwards of 56mpg. It’s priced from £31,290.

Toyota C-HR review

Volkswagen Passat

2024 Volkswagen Passat front quarter static

The new Volkswagen Passat is a larger, more practical proposition, arriving only in estate-bodied form. It will be available with a variety of petrol and diesel engines, as well as two tax-busting plug-in hybrids with electric-only ranges of more than 62 miles – good news for company car drivers. 

New Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen Tiguan

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan front quarter tracking

VW’s big-selling family SUV receives a significant technological upgrade for 2024, bringing a new infotainment touchscreen that measures 12.9in. Headroom and boot space has improved, and its engines have been revised to improve efficiency. 

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

Volvo EX30

2024 Volvo EX30 front quarter

This new electric crossover has been developed to deliver electric mobility to a new, younger audience in urban environments. It bookends Volvo’s line-up with the larger EX90 and offers a range of more than 200 miles between charges in all specifications. Prices start at £33,795.

Read our Volvo EX30 review

Volvo EX90

2024 Volvo EX90 front quarter tracking

Volvo’s priciest car to date is also billed to be its safest and most luxurious. A zero-emission equivalent to the Volvo XC90 SUV, the EX90 comes with a 111kWh battery that provides a (claimed) range of 364 miles in Twin Motor specification, and 360 miles in the Performance model. The Range Rover rival also introduces Lidar technology, which is planned to eventually enable “unsupervised autonomous driving” in select locations and conditions.

Volvo EX90 rallies against ‘super-annoying’ driver monitoring

Zenvo Aurora

Zenvo Aurora Tur front quarter static

This Danish hypercar might be one of the most ludicrous to date, packing a 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged V12 and three electric motors, all combining for a total output of 1850bhp. Prices will start at around £3 million, but plenty of (costly) customisation options will also be available.

Zenvo Aurora begins new era with 1850bhp hybrid V12

