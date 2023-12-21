BACK TO ALL NEWS
Callum Skye EV edges closer to production as interior unveiled

Official: £850k Aston Martin Valhalla to land in summer with 1079bhp

Final specifications for Aston's first plug-in hybrid revealed as it gears up to battle the Ferrari 296 in 2025

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
11 December 2024

Aston Martin's long-awaited Valhalla supercar will enter production in just a few months - with a hefty power advantage over its main rivals.

The firm has released full production specifications for its new mid-engined plug-in hybrid ahead of customer deliveries beginning in the second half of 2025, revealing that it has more power than first promised and the highest torque figure of any Aston Martin model yet.

Early details pegged the Mercedes-sourced hybrid V8's output at 1000bhp, but with homologation now complete, Aston has bumped that figure to 1079bhp to make it more powerful than the Lamborghini Temerario, McLaren Artura and Ferrari 296 GTB. It's only very slightly outpunched by the 1139bhp output of Aston's V12 Valkyrie flagship.

The 4.0-litre AMG flat-plane-crank V8 contributes some 817bhp of that total figure, supplemented by 248bhp from a trio of electric motors - two radial-flux devices on the front axle and a starter-generator in the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

All up, the powertrain puts out a combined 811lb ft of torque - far more than the Valkyrie and well clear of even the likes of the V12 Vulcan track car and the new Vanquish GT.

Officially, the Valhalla will get from 0-62mph in just 2.5sec and top out at an electronically limited 217mph, making it one of the quickest combustion cars on sale.

Just 999 examples of the Valhalla will be built, priced from £850,000 (including VAT), although Aston expects "a huge number" of cars to go through its Q personalisation programme, so some will cost well in excess of that figure.

Notably, the Valhalla – unlike the 2019 concept which preceded it – is not powered by a bespoke, Aston Martin-developed V6, as was originally planned. Instead, the Valhalla follows the Aston Martin Vantage in adopting a powertrain supplied by technical partner Mercedes-AMG – specifically the performance division's twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, which revs to 7200rpm and drives the rear axle through an all-new bespoke eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Like AMG's old GT Black Series, the Valhalla's V8 features a flat-plane crank and is said to be "the most advanced, responsive and highest-performing V8 engine ever fitted to an Aston Martin". It also breathes through a lightweight exhaust system that exits through the top of the rear deck and contains adjustable flaps that give "an authentic Aston Martin sound character". 

Like the Ferrari SF90, the Valhalla uses only its front electric motors to drive in EV mode, which it can do for eight miles and at speeds of up to 80mph, but in normal driving situations, electric power is split across both axles as needed to supplement the V8's output.

It reverses exclusively in electric mode, too, saving weight by negating the need for a conventional reverse gear in the eight-speed DCT, which has been fitted with an electronic limited-slip differential to improve traction and agility and can offer up two gears at once to allow the EV and combustion motors to operate in tandem. 

Housing the all-new powertrain is a bespoke carbonfibre tub that gives "maximum stiffness with minimum weight penalty". A dry weight of just 1655kg gives a power-to-weight ratio of 643bhp per tonne, while aerodynamic-enhancing bodywork elements – including huge venturi channels underneath and an active front splitter and rear wing – inspired by the Valkyrie's F1-style set-up are claimed to generate 600kg of downforce at 150mph. 

Pushrod suspension features at the front and a multi-link set-up at the rear, with dampers and springs mounted inboard to reduce unsprung mass, The entire set-up is stiffened and “dramatically” lowered in Track mode and can be raised at low speed to clear speed bumps. 

By using more subtle bodywork elements to enhance downforce, Aston's designers were given free rein for the overall silhouette, without the need for such dramatic wings, intakes and outlets as on the Valkyrie. The design is much cleaner, more overtly road-focused and extensively altered from that of the concept. 

The prominent roof scoop, forward-hinged dihedral doors, swooping rear deck and one-piece rear wing remain, but a completely new treatment for the front, rear and side bring the supercar into line with its more mainstream siblings. 

A wraparound version of Aston's trademark grille features at the front, for example, below larger, rounder matrix LED headlights, while the rear diffuser has been heavily toned down for a more production-friendly set-up. There is a more angular-looking side skirt, too, sharper side vent designs and, obviously, wing mirrors, which were absent from the show car.

The production-spec wheels, meanwhile, are 20in in diameter at the front and 21in at the rear and wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tyres. 

Inside the Valhalla offers a “pared back cockpit design with clear, simple ergonomics unashamedly focused around the driver”, Aston said, complete with a squared steering wheel – near-identical to the Valkyrie's – and a pair of screens for the gauges and infotainment. 

It's more spacious and civilised than its sibling, though, with additions such as an infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone air conditioning, a rear-view camera and a raft of advanced driver aids strengthening its on-road credentials. 

Chief creative officer Marek Reichman explained how the Valhalla’s different positioning from the Valkyrie necessitated a unique design approach: “When we created the Valhalla concept, we were keen to emphasise the design legacy of the Valkyrie, and that intent remains unchanged, but the execution has evolved considerably in order to reach production of this all-new car.

"Though the legacy of the Valkyrie is clear, the Valhalla is now a more mature, fully resolved piece of design.”

Roadster 11 December 2024

A rival to the 296 and Temerario, and presumably a 750S, but with a hypercar price tag? Even if it was rival to a SF90 and Revuelto, it's still around twice the price of those cars. Are Aston charging that amount because they can?

Anton motorhead 11 December 2024
Isn't it more a rival for the Ferrari SF90 than the 296? Even with 1000bhp it is uselessly far more powerful than the 296, Artura and Temerario, but it does look good. LP Brighton is right about not many AC readers being able to buy it, but even if I had the means I wouldn't buy it. The bhp race has gone way too far and it makes no sense.
ianp55 11 December 2024

Just 999 will be produced at £850k plus a go, not sure to laugh or cry,with that amount going to be built it's not as exclusive as it should be at that price perhaps if only 99 were being built it'd make more sense it'll be interesting how many actually get sold  

