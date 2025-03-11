BACK TO ALL NEWS
Updated Toyota bZ4X gets new look and smaller battery
Updated Toyota bZ4X gets new look and smaller battery

New hammerhead front design brings the flagship EV into line with the rest of Toyota's range

Will Rimell
11 March 2025

Toyota has added a smaller battery option to its bZ4X electric SUV, improved its efficiency and given it a new face as part of a midlife refresh.

The new 57.7kWh battery joins the existing 73.1kWh pack and is paired exclusively with a single, front-mounted, 165bhp motor. The larger battery continues to be offered with four-wheel drive also.

As with the closely related - and also updated - Lexus RZ, those motors have been made more efficient, which helps increase the bZ4X’s top-end range from 318 to 356 miles. 

Power has also risen to a 338bhp in range-topping dual-motor guise. This matches the new Toyota C-HR+ EV and makes the pair two of the most powerful road-going cars ever produced by Toyota.

That extra power has doubled the car’s towing capacity to 1.5 tonnes. 

AC charging speeds have increased through the fitting of a new 22kW on-board charger. New battery preconditioning software, which optimises the pack’s temperature before a fast charge is started, allows for quicker DC charging too.

The bZ4X also receives a slightly refreshed look, complete with hammerhead front end, to bring it in line with the rest of the line-up.

Work has also been done to reduce vibration levels also.

The biggest updates can be found inside, with a new instrument panel, a new centre console and a new 14in touchscreen as standard.

Given the addition of a smaller battery, prices are expected to start lower than the current £42,860 entry point.

Deliveries are pencilled to begin in the summer.

FastRenaultFan 12 March 2025
That looks much better. Toyota might have been slow to go electric but they are really coming on and learning fast.

