Toyota has added a smaller battery option to its bZ4X electric SUV, improved its efficiency and given it a new face as part of a midlife refresh.

The new 57.7kWh battery joins the existing 73.1kWh pack and is paired exclusively with a single, front-mounted, 165bhp motor. The larger battery continues to be offered with four-wheel drive also.

As with the closely related - and also updated - Lexus RZ, those motors have been made more efficient, which helps increase the bZ4X’s top-end range from 318 to 356 miles.

Power has also risen to a 338bhp in range-topping dual-motor guise. This matches the new Toyota C-HR+ EV and makes the pair two of the most powerful road-going cars ever produced by Toyota.

That extra power has doubled the car’s towing capacity to 1.5 tonnes.

AC charging speeds have increased through the fitting of a new 22kW on-board charger. New battery preconditioning software, which optimises the pack’s temperature before a fast charge is started, allows for quicker DC charging too.

The bZ4X also receives a slightly refreshed look, complete with hammerhead front end, to bring it in line with the rest of the line-up.

Work has also been done to reduce vibration levels also.

The biggest updates can be found inside, with a new instrument panel, a new centre console and a new 14in touchscreen as standard.