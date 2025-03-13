The new Mercedes-Benz CLA has been revealed as Europe’s longest-range and most efficient electric car.

Arriving later this year, the entry-level CLA 250+ with EQ Technology will be capable of driving up to 492 miles between charges, Mercedes claims, and will still manage 431 miles if driven exclusively atmotorway speeds.

Although pending homologation, these figures should mean the CLA EV leapfrogs all other electric cars available in the UK. That includes Mercedes’ own flagship EQS 450+, which manages 481 miles per charge from a 118kWh battery. That’s priced at a whopping £112,610 – some £70,000 more than the CLA EV’s expected starting price.

That remarkable range figure is thanks to Mercedes’ efforts to minimise the CLA EV’s energy consumption: it has a nickel-managanese-cobalt (NMC) battery of just 85kWh in capacity.

This means the CLA EV achieves an efficiency figure north of 5.0mpkWh – which many manufacturers consider the key to taking EVs to the next level.

PUNCHY BUT FRUGAL

The CLA EV’s impressive range figure is in no small part thanks to its aerodynamic design. Although the car is larger than its predecessor in every dimension (25mm wider, 25mm taller and 30mm longer), much work went into minimising its frontal area, and smoothing the flow of air around it.

For example, the wheels are set further in-board of the arches than its predecessor. Small inlets on the front bumper (and corresponding outlets at the rear) guide the flow of air around each corner, relatively undisturbed by the alloy wheels’ flush-faced designs.

The efforts net a slippery drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.21, just behind that of the EQS (0.20) and ahead that of the Tesla Model 3 (0.22).