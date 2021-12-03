Honda HR-V review

From £32,2507

Family-centric crossover gets a mid-life refresh centred on refinement. Is it now a Nissan Qashqai beater?

You will be forgiven for not noticing that the Honda HR-V was given a very minor update at the end of last year.

It amounted to a new front grille (now squared rather than rounded), a reworked front bumper, sharper headlights, a bit of shaping worked into the body (especially at the sides) and the addition of a new range-topping trim (Advance Style Plus) that adds a panoramic roof and funky alloy wheels.

But that’s it. So while other car makers are slimming down their line-ups or bringing in substantial updates, Honda has basically given the HR-V what amounts to a haircut. 

On the contrary, and to be fair to Honda, that’s really all it needed. When the current, third-generation model arrived in 2021, Honda’s push to exit the design doldrums was clear to see. Gone was bit of a hitherto anonymous crossover and in its place arrived a surprisingly sleek design.

What’s more, it went hybrid only, as denoted by the ‘e:HEV’ element of its name. It drives like an EV at town speeds but uses its engine alone on the motorway to maximise efficiency and it blends the two on routes that fall somewhere in the middle.

Honda isn’t just targeting a fresh aesthetic and exceptional efficiency with this car, either, but also class-leading packaging and cabin comfort, and a car that hs been “engineered for the joy of driving”. 

That has resonated with drivers, as the new HR-V has been Honda’s best seller by a mile: 7980 in the UK last year, 2500 more than the e:Ny1 and ZR-V. And so just a light freshen up was due to keep the car at pace against a broad spectrum of newly updated rivals such as the Peugeot 2008, Renault Captur, and Nissan Qashqai.

Advertisement
Back to top

It’s an overpopulated class, with no shortage of competition, so have these tweaks helped the HR-V again stand out? We find out.

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

Honda HRV 24

The HR-V e:HEV is unrecognisable from the second-generation HR-V (2015-2020) that it replaced. This is still a relatively small car, taking up as much space on the road as the Volkswagen Golf, but it utilises space well.

Unlike the previous model’s MPV-like stylings, this car is a rounded and raked crossover with a lowered roofline, a raised ride height, a shortened front overhang and an elongating rear. The update keeps that fundamentally unchanged, simply introducing a squared snout.

When Honda launched the third-generation HR-V in 2021, its new-found body sleekness successfully lost the old car’s slight sense of frumpiness. The update builds on this, and the squared grille is a nice addition.
Will Rimell
News editor

The HR-V sits on Honda’s Global Small Platform, which is considerably stiffer than the underpinnings of the old car.

Just one hybrid powertrain is offered. It takes a similar form to that made famous by the Toyota Prius, although the systems are not exactly the same in practice. The HR-V’s set-up consists of a four-cylinder 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine that alone develops 106bhp but is paired with an electric drive motor for a combined total of 129bhp.

The electric motor can power the car alone at lower speeds, courtesy of a battery pack that sits beneath the boot floor, and makes 129bhp all on its own. But the engine can also drive the car alone, connecting directly to the front wheels via a clutch that engages for more efficient high-speed cruising.

The two sources unite in Hybrid mode, which is used for maximum performance, and so that the engine can at times charge the battery via a second generator motor. This arrangement is the same one found in the Jazz, albeit with more power and 25% more battery capacity. The HR-V also uses a lower ratio for its e-CVT 'gearbox', which sends power to the front wheels.

INTERIOR

Honda HRV 15

Ergonomics are the HR-V’s strong suit: visibility and the positioning of all the various controls are better than average in this class and second-row space is exceptional in terms of leg room, if not quite so impressive for head room.

Even the air vents simulate the effect of a gentle breeze, rather than targeting a stream of air into one specific area of the cockpit.

Main climate controls are concentrated above the transmission tunnel and there’s not a touch-sensitive button or dial to be seen, which is refreshing.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

Aesthetically, the cabin is a nice place to be. For example, seats are clad in cloth and leatherette, with touchpoints around the centre console and dashboard finished in the same materials. It feels fresh and modern, but Honda has nevertheless decided to retain physical buttons, switches and dials for most of the major controls, which is helpful.

Perceived quality is also strong, although we could do without the tall and distinctly old-fashioned gearlever, which clutters up the centre console unnecessarily and feels quite cheap to the touch. Look further about the cabin and cheaper plastics can be found, but that’s quite normal at this price point.

Overall, the Honda probably betters the Qashqai in the respect of quality but falls short of what Mazda has achieved with the elegant Mazda CX-30.

By moving the car’s fuel tank to the front portion of the chassis and finding an extra 30mm of room between the rows of seats, Honda has freed up a large amount of space in the floor of the second row. It means that the rear seatbacks can be folded perfectly flat, as the bases can slip right down to the floor. Equally, the bases can flip upwards, cinema-style, to create an unusually tall load space that will accommodate a bicycle or large television.

This gives the HR-V class-leading versatility in this respect, although outright boot space with the second-row seatbacks in place is relatively poor, at just 319 litres. Even this drops to 304 litres if you choose Advance Style trim, because of the additional sound system speakers.

All HR-Vs get the same 9.0in central infotainment touchscreen, which sits on the dashboard but doesn’t in any way impinge on the driver’s view forward. The graphics are passably sharp and the arrangement of menus straightforward, but this infotainment feels outdated. 

And you can’t alter the active safety systems – such as the partially unreliable speed limit warning – unless you’re at a stop.

Physical controls for climate functions are great to have and easy to use. Only Apple CarPlay is offered wirelessly, with Android Auto requiring a cable.

Honda owners will also benefit from the physical rotary volume controller to the side of the screen, although the volume can also be adjusted via the multifunction steering wheel.

The provision of USB-C ports is also good, so long as you take a trim level above the basic Elegance. For Advance and Advance Style, the two ports in the front are joined by two more in the back.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Honda HRV 33

In a world of 350bhp electric cars, this hybrid's 129bhp combined output might sound a little low, but the reality is that it is more than enough for the car’s use case as a family hauler. For example, it fires the car to 60mph in just 9.2sec, according to our telemetry. 

Thanks to the electric motor, throttle response is also better than ever. Properly plant the accelerator pedal and the initial electric-driven surge of forward motion quickly fades to reveal very modest outright acceleration through the mid-range once the engine joins the fray, but for the kind of everyday manoeuvring most HR-V owners will engage in, those small bursts of responsiveness are satisfying enough. 

Consistent, measured and predictable responses are key ingredients of its dynamic recipe, which will suit the palate of typical crossover drivers better than enthusiasts.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Under light loads, this engine is also decently refined – certainly more so than either the petrol or diesel units of the old HR-V – and on lower-speed routes it fires up and shuts down in mostly inconspicuous fashion. For something of the HR-V’s ilk, this powertrain is fit for purpose.

The hybrid set-up also works well to switch between electrically assisted and fully electric driving whether in town at low speeds or cruising on motorways. The dual motors also help the HR-V get up to speed with a handy amount of low-end torque.

What’s more the set-up offers a WLTP combined fuel economy figure of 52.3mpg. During our time with it, on a mix of roads, we just about matched that claim. This gives around 460 miles of range when its 40-litre tank is brimmed.

However, the HR-V’s drive is let down by its e-CVT. As it has no set shift points like a traditional gearbox, the engine regularly revs too high under acceleration, even when you're cruising, and has a tendency to drop down 'gears' too early, even when only a small amount of extra power is called upon. The level of noise generated and the sensation of acceleration experienced are totally out of kilter, which makes the HR-V feel even more frustratingly slow than it is in the first place. 

This seems even more of a shame when you learn how much work Honda did to add extra sound-deadening in the car's mid-life update.

One thing we do like is the broad range of regenerative braking settings accessible via the paddles mounted on the steering wheel. They’re useful and play nicely into the HR-V’s sense of quiet, neat competence when you’re not taking the powertrain out of its comfort zone.

RIDE & HANDLING

Honda HRV 26

There isn’t an awful lot to say about the way the HR-V handles and, in a class better known for its handling-related foibles than its triumphs, perhaps that’s a good thing. Dependability is clearly what Honda has aimed for here and, in fairness, this is an extremely dependable car.

The light steering is geared in a way that it never makes the car feel nervous and yet it’s hardly a problem to get the bluff nose turned in to bends with a good level of accuracy. Neither is this helm hopelessly inert: there’s some ebb and flow to the weight as cornering forces build then dissipate, and although it isn’t enough to actively enjoy, it does impart some confidence.

The HR-V carves neatly along flowing road sections, gripping well and keeping its body appreciably flat.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Another pleasant surprise is that while the spring rates are clearly lower and more forgiving than you’d find with many cars possessing the taller body of a crossover, the new HR-V doesn’t pitch and roll uncomfortably. Instead, the rate of roll is well matched with the speed of the steering, so while the handling is nose led and stout rather than agile, the car can be hustled along B-roads, carrying good speed, without coming unstuck. Admittedly, to carry good speed, and keep on carrying it, you’ll need to leave the accelerator pedal in the pile of carpet, but do so and the chassis copes admirably with most things the road ahead can throw at it.

Alas, this is not in any way a fun car to drive, and there’s more satisfaction to be had at the wheel of the Mazda CX-30 in particular. What the HR-V does well is to remain composed, rather than entertain. It grips well and absorbs the road beneath it while never seeming to interact much with it.

Ride comfort and isolation

The CR-V shows that Honda knows how to make a fine-riding crossover, and the smaller new HR-V is mostly slick and refined on the move, neither rolling too generously nor labouring the road surface in order to retain control.

Pliancy is good, and although its 18in wheels are the largest yet fitted to the model, their diameter is offset by the tyres’ generous sidewall, which provides a good level of cushioning. Road roar also only becomes an issue on particularly choppy surfaces, and although our microphones show that the HR-V isn’t in absolute terms unusually quiet at a cruise by the standards of the class, it certainly feels so to the human ear – and backside.

Honda HR-V news

New 2023 Honda ZR-V is hybrid SUV to rival Nissan Qashqai
New 2023 Honda ZR-V is hybrid SUV to rival Nissan Qashqai
New 2022 Honda CR-V to bring extensive redesign
New 2022 Honda CR-V to bring extensive redesign
New 2021 Honda HR-V arrives on sale in the UK at £26,960
New 2021 Honda HR-V arrives on sale in the UK at £26,960
New Honda HR-V: interior previewed ahead of 18 February unveil
New Honda HR-V: interior previewed ahead of 18 February unveil

There is, of course, also the fact that the HR-V starts every journey as an almost silent EV and will sustain all-electric running for surprisingly long distances for something without a plug and a large drive battery.

The flip side to the car’s general refinement is the powertrain’s lack of manners under heavier loads. This can be avoided quite easily if you treat the HR-V as something with no sporting pretensions whatsoever, although it’s inevitable that at some point you will need to overtake slower traffic or pull out of a junction and quickly get up to speed, and at that moment the car’s sense of serenity will be left in tatters.

The decision to house the fuel tank beneath the front seats also gives the HR-V an unusually perched driving position, which makes for excellent forward visibility but can feel vaguely agricultural over longer distances. Adjustability in the driving position is otherwise good, at least, and the cabin materials are of sufficient perceived quality to impart some level of luxury.

Advertisement

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Honda HRV 36

The HR-V looks to be quite expensive, but once standard equipment is taken into account, it’s well aligned with class alternatives such as the Qashqai. Even the entry-level Elegance model comes with heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera and parking sensors, as well as smartphone mirroring.

Even so, we’d spend a little more and opt for mid-range Advance trim. It adds a heated leather steering wheel, powered tailgate and some other useful amenities. The extra £2500 required to go from here to range-topping Advance Style isn’t necessarily worthwhile in light of the very average sound quality of the upgraded speaker system it brings, and the fact that the other additions are mostly cosmetic. However, wireless phone charging is a useful addition with Advance Style that’s not included with either of the other two trim levels.

Honda does better than non-premium rivals for residual values, but lower-spec versions of the HR-V may not do so well.
Richard Lane
Deputy road test editor

As for efficiency, with its new powertrain, the HR-V puts in a reasonable but not groundbreaking performance. The car’s touring economy – what you can expect to see on the motorway – failed to break the 50mpg mark and therefore the claimed economy of 52.3mpg. Although because of the way the powertrain works, with a heavy preference for all-electric running at lower speeds, the average test fuel economy across a range of driving environments wasn’t far off that mark. At our 44.5mpg test average, you can expect to go roughly 400 miles between fill-ups of the 40-litre petrol tank.

VERDICT

Honda HRV 28

The HR-V plenty of high notes: it's memorably styled, has a cabin that majors on versatility and passenger space and returns good fuel efficiency in a broad range of driving environments.

This Qashqai rival is also inoffensive to drive and rides well, yet it isn't totally devoid of character from behind the wheel, and it comes generously equipped as standard, which mostly justifies the strong asking price. However, not being totally devoid of dynamic character doesn't equal ‘good to drive’.

Spec advice? Mid-range Advance trim brings a powered tailgate, leather seats and a heated steering wheel. Aesthetes may want to add the optional Sport Pack.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

There’s daylight between the sense of quiet driving satisfaction that more agile alternatives such as the CX-30 and even the Skoda Karoq give and what the HR-V musters. Its powertrain is also under-endowed when it comes to brute propulsive force and quickly becomes unacceptably strained when anything more than modest acceleration is called for.

It’s more for these reasons that the HR-V doesn’t trouble our class leaders, even though its efficiency, style and ergonomics – small boot notwithstanding – ought to give it plenty of appeal among crossover shoppers.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Richard Lane

Richard Lane, Autocar
Title: Deputy road test editor

Richard joined Autocar in 2017 and like all road testers is typically found either behind a keyboard or steering wheel (or, these days, a yoke).

As deputy road test editor he delivers in-depth road tests and performance benchmarking, plus feature-length comparison stories between rival cars. He can also be found presenting on Autocar's YouTube channel.

Mostly interested in how cars feel on the road – the sensations and emotions they can evoke – Richard drives around 150 newly launched makes and models every year. His job is then to put the reader firmly in the driver's seat. 

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

New Honda HR-V cars in stock

 Honda HR-V 1.5 H I-MMD Advance Style CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£31,990
15miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda HR-V 1.5 H I-MMD Advance Style CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£30,995
5miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda HR-V 1.5 H I-MMD E:HEV Advance Style CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£34,195
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda HR-V 1.5 H I-MMD Advance Style CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£31,990
10miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda HR-V 1.5 H I-MMD E:HEV Advance CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£31,995
5miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda HR-V 1.5 H I-MMD E:HEV Advance CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£32,305
10miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda HR-V 1.5 H I-MMD E:HEV Advance CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£31,900
10miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda HR-V 1.5 H I-MMD E:HEV Advance CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£33,730
1miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda HR-V 1.5 H I-MMD E:HEV Advance CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
£30,500
5miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 37 cars
In partnership with