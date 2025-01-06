Genesis GV60 gets new look and refreshed interior

The Genesis GV60 has been updated with a sportier look and reworked interior technology.

The most prominent changes come on the exterior of the electric SUV. Up front, the vents around the lower grille area have been made more prominent, and the headlights use a new micro-lens array construction. The wheel arches and skirting are now finished in the car’s body colour, rather than the grey that is used on the outgoing model.

Inside, the new GV60 gets a revised display screen, doing away with the prominent bezel that previously divided its infotainment and instrument sections. The screen is also thinner than before, bringing a sleeker look.

The changes are rounded off with a new three-spoke steering wheel, replacing the current two-spoke unit.

Genesis has yet to announce any changes under the skin, but updates recently made to the closely related Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 hint at what can be expected. Those cars received new batteries, upsized from 77kWh to 84kWh. For the EV6, this brought an increase in range from 328 miles to 361 miles.

For reference, the GV60 currently offers up to 321 miles of range in its entry-level Premium trim. This dips to 292 miles in four-wheel-drive Sport form and 289 miles in the range-topping Sport Plus car. It’s likely these will be boosted to above 300 miles with a new battery pack.

The new GV60 is expected to arrive in UK showrooms this summer, with prices likely to represent a slight increase over the current entry point of £58,565.

The electric crossover is an important model for Genesis in the UK: Autocar understands it accounts for around a third of the brand’s total sales here, beaten only by the larger GV70, which has the advantage of being offered with petrol and diesel drivetrains as well as electric power.