Affordability is the new focus for Citroën. Starting with the smaller ë-C3 last year, now we’ve got the larger and more family focussed ë-C3 Aircross.

This is a practical and budget-friendly B-SUV positioned to undercut rivals with a starting price of £22,990, making it one of the cheapest electric SUVs on the market.

This affordability is partly due to Citroen's new 'Smart Car' architecture, which also underpins the C3 Aircross and the pair’s smaller siblings.

At just £2500 more than the combustion powered C3 Aircross, the ë-C3 Aircross undercuts the new Ford Puma Gen-E by around £7000, and the smaller MG 4 by £4000, albeit offering fewer electric miles.

Like its sibling, the EV comes in two trim levels: Plus and Max, the latter – from £24,990 – features luxuries such as heated seats and wireless charging.