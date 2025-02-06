Citroen e-C3 Aircross review

Can one of the cheapest electric SUVs on the market compete with pricier rivals? We think so

Affordability is the new focus for Citroën. Starting with the smaller ë-C3 last year, now we’ve got the larger and more family focussed ë-C3 Aircross.

This is a practical and budget-friendly B-SUV positioned to undercut rivals with a starting price of £22,990, making it one of the cheapest electric SUVs on the market. 

This affordability is partly due to Citroen's new 'Smart Car' architecture, which also underpins the C3 Aircross and the pair’s smaller siblings.

At just £2500 more than the combustion powered C3 Aircross, the ë-C3 Aircross undercuts the new Ford Puma Gen-E by around £7000, and the smaller MG 4 by £4000, albeit offering fewer electric miles.

Like its sibling, the EV comes in two trim levels: Plus and Max, the latter – from £24,990 – features luxuries such as heated seats and wireless charging.

DESIGN & STYLING

Citroen e C3 Aircross review 2025 002 front tracking

The ë-C3 Aircross is identical to the C3 Aircross, a car Citroën has completely redesigned for its second generation. Design boss Pierre Leclercq describes it and the new ë-C3 Aircross as a "clean sheet" design that, he says, brings a fresh perspective to the market segment. Citroën anticipates attracting many customers from other brands.

Essentially a raised version of the ë-C3, the ë-C3 Aircross shares many of its appealing design elements, including the split headlights, squared nose, and sculpted side panels. The main difference lies in the additional contrasting plastic beneath the number plates.

The car's bold design commands attention on the road. The distinctive "underbite" front end and the new Citroën badge add a touch of premiumness.

INTERIOR

Citroen e C3 Aircross review 2025 009 dash

The interior design – identical to the combustion C3 Aircross – echoes the funky exterior, featuring a split dashboard that is centered around a 10.25-inch touchscreen. While the use of budget-friendly plastics is evident due to the car's price point, Citroën has incorporated thoughtful touches to elevate the overall feel. The sofa-like fabric on the dashboard adds a visual appeal, despite its slightly cheap feel. Ambient lighting and quirky labels with slogans like "be cool/have fun" inject a sense of fun, even if they might come across as cheesy to some.

The touchscreen, while touted as new, feels outdated and lacks practicality, particularly when it comes to adjusting the media volume. The absence of a volume knob is puzzling, especially considering the presence of physical controls for other functions like heating, ventilation, and to deactivate the speed limit warning (which isn't always reliable).

In place of a traditional driver's display, information is projected onto a bar beneath the windscreen. This clever solution, reminiscent of the old C4 Picasso, proves more effective than the similar i-Cockpit found in most Peugeots. Its high positioning ensures clear visibility over the small, square steering wheel.

Unlike the C3 Aircross, a third row cannot be added to the electric ë-C3 Aircross.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Citroen e C3 Aircross review 2025 023 scenic

The Smart Car platform allows for the fitment of both petrol (badged C3 Aircross) and electric powertrains.

Currently, just one electric setup is available that comprises a 111bhp motor on the front wheels and which draws power from a 44kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack. It is claimed to allow 186 miles of driving between recharges, down 17 miles compared with the ë-C3 with which it shares the setup. 

A larger battery will become available later this year, boosting range to more than 250 miles, Citroën claims. Either version can be recharged at rates up to 100kW via a DC charger.

While around town the ë-C3 Aircross has the same wafty feel and light handling as the combustion car; increase the speed and the weight can be felt. 

Since the C3 Aircross is not meant to be sporty anyway, the extra weight is no big deal. If anything, the electric version feels slightly more planted.

The regen settings are set to a medium strength, which is nice and easy to acclimatise to, allowing for most of the non-stopping braking to be done without needing to touch the brake pedal. Sadly, there is only one drive mode so you can’t adjust the regen level, and one-pedal driving is not offered.

Another criticism is that the electric powertrain’s power delivery is a tad laggy, rather than the more immediate response you get with other EVs, such as Vauxhall’s Corsa Electric Stellantis stablemate.

RIDE & HANDLING

Citroen e C3 Aircross review 2025 024 rear scenic

The Citroën's Advanced Comfort seats, like those in the smaller ë-C3 and their combustion counterparts, provide excellent bolstering and comfort for long drives. However, even in the top trim, the passenger seat lacks height adjustment.

Citroën has prioritized ride comfort, and the Aircross reflects this. The hydraulic bump stops ensure a smooth ride, although the effectiveness of this system on rough roads is uncertain. The soft suspension does result in significant body roll.

The new smaller and slightly squared steering wheel, while pleasant to handle, lacks feedback. Its weight is suitable for city driving, but at higher speeds, its tendency to recenter itself can be problematic and makes precise positioning difficult, particularly during motorway overtaking.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Citroen e C3 Aircross review 2025 001 front cornering

Opening at £22,990 in Plus trim, the new ë-C3 Aircross is one of the cheapest electric SUVs in the segment. It undercuts rivals such as the new Ford Puma Gen-E by around £7000, and the smaller MG 4 by £4000, albeit offering fewer electric miles than those two cars.

For £24,990, you can upgrade to the Max trim, which adds inbuilt navigation, heated seats and DAB radio and wireless charging.

Only one electric setup with a 44kWh battery is currently offered. A larger battery will become available later this year, boosting range to more than 250 miles.

VERDICT

Citroen e C3 Aircross review 2025 026 front static

Like its combustion sibling, the new ë-C3 Aircross is a comfortable, spacious, practical and easy to use family hauler, with the option to add a third row – even if those back seats aren’t really usable for longer journeys.

For buyers after a town runaround with good equipment levels, comfort and a rather tasty starting price, the ë-C3 Aircross is hard to match. If more range is needed, however, you can either wait for the bigger battery to land later this year, or look at pricer rivals. Regardless, we like this car.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.