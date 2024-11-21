The Kia EV9 GT has been unveiled as one the UK’s fastest seven-seaters, capable of dispatching 0-60mph in just 4.3sec.

The electric SUV packs a dual-motor powertrain, with a 215bhp motor mounted on the front axle and another 362bhp unit at the rear, combining for 501bhp. That’s 123bhp more than the current EV9 range-topper, the GT-Line S.

That makes it quicker than the 493bhp Land Rover Defender 130 V8, which hits 62mph in 5.4sec. Indeed, the only seven-seaters faster than the EV9 GT are the Audi SQ7 (taking 4.1sec to hit 62mph) and the Tesla Model X Plaid (2.5sec to 60mph) – although the Tesla isn’t offered in right-hand-drive form and can only be bought from manufacturer stock in the UK.

As well as the significant bump in power, the EV9 GT gets the simulated automatic gearbox and engine sounds from sibling brand Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N. This can be controlled using paddles mounted on the steering wheel and is intended to add more engagement to the electric driving experience.

Kia has also made a number of tweaks to ensure that the SUV – which weighs 2648kg in more mild GT-Line form – can corner too. It gets electronic suspension, which adjusts its firmness based on the car’s drive mode, in addition to an electronic limited-slip differential that distributes power to the wheels with the most traction.

It also has a special set of 21in alloy wheels shod with Continental SportContact tyres with a 285mm cross-section. Stopping power is said to have been boosted by the fitment of larger front brakes.

Kia has yet to announce the range of the EV9 GT, but it’s likely to be significantly reduced compared with the standard Air variant, which is capable of 349 miles between charges.

For reference, the existing Kia EV6 GT can do 263 miles between charges, compared with 328 miles for the softer GT-Line car.

The EV9 GT can be recharged from 10-80% in 25 minutes, according to Kia.