BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Kia EV9 GT: seven-seater gets 501bhp and sports car pace
UP NEXT
Jaguar releases more pictures of upcoming concept

Kia EV9 GT: seven-seater gets 501bhp and sports car pace

Kia's biggest car can now dispatch the 0-60mph sprint in just 4.3sec

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
21 November 2024

The Kia EV9 GT has been unveiled as one the UK’s fastest seven-seaters, capable of dispatching 0-60mph in just 4.3sec.

The electric SUV packs a dual-motor powertrain, with a 215bhp motor mounted on the front axle and another 362bhp unit at the rear, combining for 501bhp. That’s 123bhp more than the current EV9 range-topper, the GT-Line S.

That makes it quicker than the 493bhp Land Rover Defender 130 V8, which hits 62mph in 5.4sec. Indeed, the only seven-seaters faster than the EV9 GT are the Audi SQ7 (taking 4.1sec to hit 62mph) and the Tesla Model X Plaid (2.5sec to 60mph) – although the Tesla isn’t offered in right-hand-drive form and can only be bought from manufacturer stock in the UK. 

Related articles

As well as the significant bump in power, the EV9 GT gets the simulated automatic gearbox and engine sounds from sibling brand Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 N. This can be controlled using paddles mounted on the steering wheel and is intended to add more engagement to the electric driving experience. 

Kia has also made a number of tweaks to ensure that the SUV – which weighs 2648kg in more mild GT-Line form – can corner too. It gets electronic suspension, which adjusts its firmness based on the car’s drive mode, in addition to an electronic limited-slip differential that distributes power to the wheels with the most traction.

It also has a special set of 21in alloy wheels shod with Continental SportContact tyres with a 285mm cross-section. Stopping power is said to have been boosted by the fitment of larger front brakes. 

Kia EV9 GT rear quarter

Kia has yet to announce the range of the EV9 GT, but it’s likely to be significantly reduced compared with the standard Air variant, which is capable of 349 miles between charges.

For reference, the existing Kia EV6 GT can do 263 miles between charges, compared with 328 miles for the softer GT-Line car. 

The EV9 GT can be recharged from 10-80% in 25 minutes, according to Kia.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

ford explorer review 2024 01 front tracking
Ford Explorer
7
Ford Explorer
Mazda CX 80 review 2024 01 cornering
Mazda CX-80
7
Mazda CX-80
911 01
Porsche 911
9
Porsche 911
MINI Convertible review 20 2402
Mini Cooper hatch and Convertible review
8
Mini Cooper hatch and Convertible review
bmw x3 review 2024 11 front tracking
BMW X3
7
BMW X3

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
kia ev9 review

Kia EV9

By venturing into luxury SUVs, has Kia bitten off more than it can chew?

Read our review
Back to top

Inside, it is differentiated from the standard car by a range of neon-green accents, such as on the steering wheel and on the GT-specific sports seats, which are upholstered in Alcantara and imitation leather. The ambient lighting can also be set to the same green tone.

The EV9 GT is expected to arrive in the UK next summer, priced at more than £80,000. The brand has yet to confirm its exact price, however.

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Kia EV9 cars for sale

Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (6 Seat)
2024
£69,498
864miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (6 Seat)
2024
£63,950
9,015miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia Ev9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (6 Seat)
2024
£65,999
3,002miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (6 Seat)
2024
£64,770
7,745miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia Ev9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (7 Seat)
2024
£61,990
12,015miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line Auto AWD 5dr
2024
£58,950
4,495miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (6 Seat)
2024
£64,500
8,646miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (7 Seat)
2024
£63,499
13,384miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Kia EV9 99.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD 5dr (6 Seat)
2024
£74,595
2miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 19 cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

ford explorer review 2024 01 front tracking
Ford Explorer
7
Ford Explorer
Mazda CX 80 review 2024 01 cornering
Mazda CX-80
7
Mazda CX-80
911 01
Porsche 911
9
Porsche 911
MINI Convertible review 20 2402
Mini Cooper hatch and Convertible review
8
Mini Cooper hatch and Convertible review
bmw x3 review 2024 11 front tracking
BMW X3
7
BMW X3

View all car reviews